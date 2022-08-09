ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lance Armstrong marries longtime fiancée Anna Hansen at intimate ceremony in France

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Lance Armstrong officially married his longtime partner, Anna Hansen, in an intimate wedding ceremony in France .

On Tuesday, the 50-year-old former professional cyclist shared a series of photos from his nuptials at Château La Coste, a wedding venue based in Aix-en-Provence, on Instagram . In the caption of the post, he described his wedding as the “best day ever” and said how special it was to have his and Hansen’s children at the event.

“Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our kids there as well. It was an evening full of laughter and plenty of joyful tears,” he wrote.

The now-married couple, who first got engaged in 2017, have a 13-year-old son, Max, and 11-year-old daughter, Olivia, together. Armstrong also shares his 22-year-old son, Luke, and 20-year-old twin daughters, Isabelle and Grace, with ex-wife Kristin Richard.

Elsewhere in the lengthy caption, he praised Hansen and acknowledged the “really hard work” they’ve done together in order to make their relationship work.

“Anna, you have been my absolute rock the past 14 years and let me be clear, I would not have survived them without you,” he continued. “I am so proud of the couple we have become - It took us doing the work, the really hard work, and I am so glad that we did. I love you immensely and will always be here for you and our family.”

The former Tour de France winner then tagged actor Chad Mountain to thank him for “officiating the ceremony”. He also expressed his gratitude for photographer Elizabeth Kreutz, as she made sure that the “beautiful memories” from his and Hansen’s big day “were captured”.

He concluded the post with a message to his followers, as he wrote: “Hope you are all having an excellent summer - I sure as hell am.”

Multiple fans congratulated the couple in the comments of his Instagram post.

“Wow. Amazing. Congratulations guys. Love this,” one wrote, while another said: “I love this for you, my brother!!!...Massive congratulations!!”

Hansen also shared her now-husband’s post to her own Instagram page, along with an image of her coffee, which “Anna & Lance” written in it, to her Story. In the caption, she noted that her nuptials were the “perfect elopement”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fntXo_0hAsZqAT00

Before he started dating Hansen in 2008, Armstrong had romances with a few famous faces, including Kate Hudson and Sheryl Crow.

In 2017, he opened up about his relationship with the country music star and how wonderful she was as a partner. The pair started dating in 2003 and broke up in 2006, after a five month engagement.

“It was a good ride. She’s a great lady. Obviously it didn’t work out, but I think and I hope she’s happy. I’m happy,” he said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show at the time, via Entertainment Tonight . “It’s tough to pull it off…To her credit, she was a stay-at-home — one of the biggest rock stars — she was a great partner. She was at the races … it wasn’t like we never saw each other.”

