Country Star Dylan Scott LIVE In Concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Rising country star Dylan Scott has another #1 single on his hands with “New Truck.” He’s making stops near Kansas City in Wichita, Kansas on Thursday (8/11) and in Putnam County in Unionville this September!

