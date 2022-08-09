Country Star Dylan Scott LIVE In Concert
Rising country star Dylan Scott has another #1 single on his hands with "New Truck." He's making stops near Kansas City in Wichita, Kansas on Thursday (8/11) and in Putnam County in Unionville this September!
