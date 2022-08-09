ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

beverlypress.com

LAUSD superintendent lays out district’s future

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho welcomed the Los Angeles Unified community back to school for the 2022-2023 school year with his first opening of schools address titled “Imagine the Possibilities.”. The event was held in downtown Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater in advance of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LA schools and the current COVID reality

Social life; dining; dating; — every single aspect of one’s personal life has changed drastically for everyone with the biennial pandemic. In particular, both workplaces and schools have had to drastically revamp how everyone has had to exist in those spaces. Many workplaces have integrated at-home or hybrid...
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Petition Filed Against LA City Minimum Wage Hike for Health Care Workers

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A recently approved ordinance raising the minimum wage of some health care workers in the city to $25 per hour was temporarily suspended from taking effect Thursday by the city clerk's office after a referendum petition challenging the ordinance was filed. Mayor Eric Garcetti signed the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange appoints An Tran as new director of SSA

The Orange County Board of Supervisors has unanimously appointed An Tran as the new director of the County of Orange Social Services Agency (SSA), effective August 12, 2022. With over 23 years of service to the County of Orange, Mr. Tran’s experience spans four County departments including SSA, OC Waste & Recycling, County Executive Office and the OC Health Care Agency. He currently serves as SSA’s Chief Deputy Director.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County logs 10,000 new COVID cases over 3 days

Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period Monday, along with 30 more fatalities. The county no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends. On Monday, Aug. 8, the Department of Public Health reported 4,840 new infections from Saturday, 3,416 from Sunday and 2,174 for Monday. Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
kpcc.org

EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More

EDD Update: New Report Details Difficulties With Administering Payments & More. A recent report done by the California Legislative Analyst’s Office detailed some issues that we’ve seen in the state’s Employment Development Department, which is the entity that administers unemployment insurance to Californians. In this report, it details the department’s prioritizing of tackling fraud as opposed to administering payments, an issue that folks have noted on our program before.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Newsom names former LA mayor and rival as California 'infrastructure czar'

LOS ANGELES --  California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects.These days, the two are more friends than frenemies.RELATED: Newsom proposes billions to boost California water supplyNewsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of "infrastructure czar," an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state."Money is not our problem anymore," the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Water usage in California regions drops

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Waterboards showed a state-wide drop in water usage and some regions of the state exhibited a drop of up to 17%. The waterboard said at a statewide level in June of 2014 California residents used 131 gallons per capita daily (GPCD) compared to June of 2022 residents used 101 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Malibu Times

Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District

As we enter some of the hottest and driest months in a historic drought, local water officials have asked the state to allocate more water to the area surrounding Malibu to help mitigate wildfire risk. Unfortunately, that request has been denied. The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District (LVMWD) that services the Santa Monica Mountains unincorporated […] The post Request for additional water denied to Las Virgenes Municipal Water District appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
venturabreeze.com

After twenty years in education it was time to hit the beach

There are many seniors among us who have lived and continue to live lives that can be considered “success stories”…. Let’s meet Royce Hill , a retired teacher from LAUSD and see how she sees it. After twenty years with the Los Angeles Unified School District,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET 17

Sam Fire burns in LA County, held to 150 acres

UPDATE (Aug. 11, 12:05 a.m.) — LA County fire officials said the Sam Fire is 60% contained. Crews will remain at the scene overnight to put out remaining hotspots. UPDATE (8:10 p.m.) — Fire officials in Los Angeles said firefighters have kept the Sam Fire to 150 acres. Fire crews from LA County and the Angeles National Forest will remain on scene.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Infamous Cecil Hotel in Downtown LA Could Provide Housing for Homeless

The infamous and historic Cecil Hotel in downtown LA may provide temporary housing for those experiencing homelessness thanks to a motion introduced Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for its sordid past, was converted into an affordable housing complex last December, but six months later, just 73 of the 600 available units are occupied.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fullcoll.edu

August 10 – COVID Announcement

Fullerton College provides bi-weekly reporting if a COVID-19 exposure occurred on campus. Since the last COVID-19 announcement on July 26, Fullerton College contact tracing concluded that two (2) on-campus students and thirteen (13) on-campus employees tested positive for COVID-19. In the event anyone is directly impacted by an exposure or...
FULLERTON, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Glendale Memorial Hospital Offers New Life-Saving Device

First published in the Aug. 6 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center recently began offering the WATCHMAN FLX, a Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) Implant device. This life-saving implant reduces the risk of stroke in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF). An estimated seven million...
GLENDALE, CA
Government Technology

LADWP Training Program Creates a Class of Future Leaders

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) is the largest municipal utility in the United States, serving four million residents and businesses in Los Angeles and surrounding communities. LADWP recently launched an interactive, multi-format IT leadership training program to upskill employees for future leadership positions within the department.
LOS ANGELES, CA

