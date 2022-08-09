Read full article on original website
5newsonline.com
The 'Hot Girls Walk' trend happened in Fayetteville
A viral trend on tik tok called “Hot Girls Walk” is making its way to Northwest Arkansas. Dozens of women gathered tonight to be a part of that trend.
OG&E now offering solar power program in River Valley
OG&E customers in the River Valley now have a renewable energy option for their electricity through the company's Solar Power Program.
160 miles of yard sales taking place for Bargains Galore on 64 event
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. August 11-13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles are taking place along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
Apparent homicide victim found in Franklin County
Franklin County sheriff’s deputies received a report at approximately 6:30 a.m. on August 10 of a body laying near Arkansas Highway 186, south of Interstate 40 near Altus.
Fort Smith PD issues warning against phone scams
Fort Smith Police issued a release Wednesday warning of a phone scam in which individuals are trying to use the names of Fort Smith police officers to extort money by threatening victims with the app, Tinder.
KHBS
George Elementary gives update on gym destroyed in Springdale EF3 tornado
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Almost five months after an EF3 tornado hit Springdale, school is about to start at George Elementary. The principal, Justin Swope, said the school's gym was completely destroyed in the storm. "It was extremely messy. There was debris from the homes over here. There was a...
Police: Body found on the side of Highway 186 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, deputies said those who found the body were traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40. Deputies reported to...
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
Logan County Sheriff announces arrest made in case of woman found dead inside home
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) announced an arrest has been made in a murder that occurred Sunday, Aug. 7. The LCSO says the 911 Dispatch received a call on Sunday that a woman was shot and deceased at a house on East State Highway 10 east of Magazine.
New Springdale Dollar General selling produce & donating books
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Dollar General announced its new Springdale store is now open and offering up new ways to serve its surrounding community. The Dollar General, located at 1153 Wagon Wheel Road, is open with hours of operation being found on the Dollar General app. The new Springdale Dollar...
Fort Smith Police respond to car crash at 54th and Kelley Highway
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are responding to a car crash involving injuries and causing delays. Fort Smith officers are at the scene of a two-car injury accident that occurred at 54th and Kelley Highway. Police say one individual is being transported to a local hospital for...
Three adults, two juveniles arrested in Fort Smith burglary, shooting
Fort Smith police arrested five suspects on August 9 related to a burglary where shots were fired.
16-year-old arrested for Logan County murder
A 16-year-old male has been arrested and will face murder charges after a woman was shot and killed in Logan County.
Man who shot Prairie Grove officer pleads guilty, sentenced to 60 years
On August 10, a man that shot a Prairie Grove police officer signed a plea agreement that will send him to prison for 30 years.
Woman killed in crash on I-49 in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One person was killed in a four-vehicle crash that happened on I-49 in Fayetteville on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Arkansas State Police report, 87-year-old Nan Brooks of Bella Vista was killed in the crash on Aug. 9. The report states that a 2013 Hyundai, 2014...
Springdale parents upset after school district removes some bus routes
SPRINGDALE, Ark — Last year, 9-year-old Carson was a student at Shaw Elementary in Springdale, but not anymore. "I have to go to a different school," he said. His mom Ashley says the reason why is because she has no transportation for my son to and from school anymore.
Two I-49 accidents cause traffic delays
An accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon Aug. 8 is causing traffic delays after taking up all lanes on Interstate 49 northbound.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jadon Haselwood speaks about a fresh start at Arkansas: 'I'm here where I belong'
Jadon Haselwood will be a key figure in the Arkansas offense this season as the Oklahoma transfer looks to be notable replacement for Treylon Burks. Haselwood last year played in all 12 games of the regular season, catching a team-best 39 passes for 399 yards and a team-leading 6 touchdowns, and recorded multiple catches in 10 of 12 games.
