wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Leslie County Eagles
HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Eagles look to take flight from their new nest in 2022. After improvements to their football field, including the addition of turf, there’s a lot for the Eagles to be excited about. “It means everything at this day and time,” said Leslie...
WKYT 27
Mark Payne set to lead Madison Southern as new head coach
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Southern is set to begin a new season on August 19 with a new head coach. After a decade with the Eagles, Jon Clark is gone and in steps first-year head coach Mark Payne. He will begin his tenure August 19 at home against Southwestern.
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Pineville Mountain Lions
PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After a second round exit last year, the Mountain Lions hope to be the king of the hill in 2022. “We’re very senior heavy,” said Pineville head coach Allen Harris. “I think we got 15 seniors this year. We got a lot of leadership on the team this year and quite a bit of experience and I’m really looking forward to seeing it on Friday nights.”
wymt.com
Marshall University men’s basketball volunteers at flood relief distribution center
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Marshall University Men’s Basketball team volunteered at the flood relief distribution center at the old JC Penny’s in Hazard on Thursday. Members of the team came from West Virginia to do what they could to support Eastern Kentuckians. Starting guard Taevion Kinsey said it was their duty to give back to the community, even if the flood happened in a different state.
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Harlan County Black Bears
BAXTER, Ky. (WYMT) - After missing the playoffs for the first time in program history, the Harlan County Black Bears are finding hope in the deep, dark hills. “I think we’re a better football team right now than we were at the end of the season last year,” said senior linebacker Josh Sergent. “We put in a new offense, we’ve changed a lot of things, we got some new players, we got some speed guys that can make some plays for us this year.”
wymt.com
Pigskin Previews 2022: Rockcastle County Rockets
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County football team is a family affair once again after over a decade. Head coach Chris Larkey returns to the program where both he and his father have coached after 13 years at North Laurel. “Obviously I want to live up to what...
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews LLC makes Exciting Announcement for Clay County, Kentucky
Katie and Ronnie in Redbird community of Clay County relaxing on front porch of cabin that was home to Kentucky pioneer Dillion Asher (Credit: Autumn Baidouri) ClayCoNews has received such overwhelming support from our neighbors and local readers asking for a news source dedicated solely to Clay County, Kentucky. Today we are pleased to announce that ClayCoNews LLC, based in Manchester, KY has launched a new category in ClayCoNews.
wymt.com
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Makenzie Lynn Cox
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday’s ARH Mountain Student Achiever was Makenzie Lynn Cox. Makenzie was a senior at Williamsburg City School and graduated with a 3.8 GPA. She was a member of the Beta Club, played varsity softball and served on the School’s Advisory Board for Biomedical Sciences.
Fire ants infiltrate southern Kentucky counties; how to spot and report them
Fire ants are gaining notice in southern counties of Kentucky, and it has the attention of entomologists with UK Agriculture and Horticulture's Cooperative Extension Service.
WDTV
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
wymt.com
Two men from New Jersey help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While people from all over the state and the region have come to Eastern Kentucky to help after deadly flooding late last month, the call for help has reached as far away as the Garden State. Zechariah Buck and his father drove from Wildwood, New...
wdrb.com
18-year-old volunteer dies days after helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family in Perry County, Kentucky, is grieving the loss of a high school student who died after helping flood victims clean up over the weekend. According to a report by LEX 18, 18-year-old Aaron "Mick" Crawford died earlier this month. His sister Rachel says there...
wymt.com
Inflatable ‘bounce houses’ brought in to help Breathitt Co. kids cope with flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks two weeks since historic flash flooding devastated eastern Kentucky, and one community is giving children and families a break from the cleanup. Three bounce houses were set up at Marie Robert’s Elementary School. The goal was to allow children to have some fun...
wymt.com
A.B. Combs school prepares to host students from flood-damaged schools
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The A.B. Combs Elementary school was in use from 1974 to 2017, but now, cleanup is underway to prepare to open its doors to students from Buckhorn and Robinson. The building will be open to help serve students from schools that were damaged during flooding.
wymt.com
Black Gold Festival still on track for September
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One local festival committee is not letting flooding keep it down in 2022. The Black Gold Festival Committee posted on Facebook Tuesday evening that it is moving forward with the Black Gold Festival in September after speaking with city and county leaders. The committee said in...
wymt.com
Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs more donations for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations are still needed for flood victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare says they’re running out. They specifically need cleaning supplies. At ARH headquarters in Lexington, workers have set up a large tent to keep more supplies outside as they come through. The needs of people in Eastern Kentucky keep changing by the day and ARH hopes to keep meeting those needs.
WKYT 27
88 year-old Somerset woman gets biggest dream granted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Comfort Keepers works to ensure that seniors and disabled individuals can live independently by providing living assistance. Sunday, they helped one of their clients, 88 year-old Ruth Simpson, live out her dreams. “Kind of the whole mantra of this is for people to understand that just...
wymt.com
Golden Alert for Laurel County Man Canceled
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Officials say the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward has been canceled as of Thursday afternoon. Kentucky State Police issued the Golden Alert for Doyle Woodward Thursday morning. He was reported missing after having not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, August...
middlesboronews.com
Michigan company coming to Bell County
A Michigan company that processes steel for use by the U.S. military will soon be coming to Bell County. Headquartered in Washington, Michigan, Flash Steelworks will take over the old tannery site in a project that has been six years in the making, said Judge Executive Albey Brock. “The tannery...
