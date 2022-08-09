BAXTER, Ky. (WYMT) - After missing the playoffs for the first time in program history, the Harlan County Black Bears are finding hope in the deep, dark hills. “I think we’re a better football team right now than we were at the end of the season last year,” said senior linebacker Josh Sergent. “We put in a new offense, we’ve changed a lot of things, we got some new players, we got some speed guys that can make some plays for us this year.”

