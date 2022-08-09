ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 1

Related
foodlogistics.com

Price of Second-Hand Container Market Plummets Thanks to Oversupply of Containers

The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to analysis from Container xChange. “The current situation of oversupply of containers is a result of a series of reactionary market disruptions that began soon after the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020. With the rise in demand, congestion at ports increased and the container capacity was held up for a considerably long period of time. This led to the panic ordering of new boxes at record levels. With time, as markets reopen and demand softens, the oversupply is a natural outcome of demand-supply forces balancing at new levels,” says Christian Roeloffs, co-founder and CEO of Container xChange. “The oversupply situation does not come as a surprise because the average container prices and leasing rates have been declining globally since Sept-Oct 2021.”
BUSINESS
Reuters

Daimler Truck to keep prices high, sees strong 2023

BERLIN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE) will keep prices high even if certain costs begin to fall in order to compensate for lower margins since last year, the truckmaker said on Thursday, forecasting demand will remain strong into 2023 despite fears of recession.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Meyer
Outsider.com

American Farmers Are Selling Off Cattle Herds in Droves, Beef Prices Expected to Surge

Don’t expect good news on beef prices anytime soon. Due to rising costs as well as drought across America, farmers are selling off cattle. Not just a few and not just their meat stock, either. This is a worrying trend that could lead to prices surging in the coming months and even the next year. Prices at the store have already risen in the last year, and now consumers should brace for more.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rail Cars#Freightcar America#Rail Service#Business Industry#Linus Business
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy