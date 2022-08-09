Read full article on original website
Related
South Shore nursing home repeatedly cited for understaffing, resident neglect
Gladys Lucas, 75, temporarily moved into the Symphony South Shore nursing home and rehabilitation center in mid-March to recover from a broken hip. But since coming to the home, her daughter, Chiesa Lucas, alleges that her mother hasn’t been acting the same. Walking through the third floor of the...
Veterans’ organizations perform important duties
The Fox Valley Veterans Breakfast Club Herschel Luckinbill Veterans of the Month for August 2022 are the many veterans serving in military service organizations; the veterans who continued their service as civilians in support of veterans, their families, and the community. The main organizations are: American Legion (started om 1919); Amvets (1944); Marine Corp League (1922); Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) (1899); Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) (1978)
Initiative boards up more than 300 abandoned homes in Harvey
The South Suburban Public Safety Initiative has now boarded up over 300 abandoned homes in Harvey.
wcsjnews.com
Updates From Grundy County Health Department
WCSJ recently heard from Heather at the Grundy County Health Department as she wanted to share some health related news, friendly public reminders and these upcoming dates of local interest, with listeners. Your browser does not support the audio element. More info and sign up for the Anybody 5K and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
New grant program aims to benefit suburban Cook County manufacturing companies
COOK COUNTY - Suburban Cook County manufacturing companies are getting a boost with the launch of a new initiative. On Thursday, county President Toni Preckwinkle announced the $5 million grant program called "Cook County Manufacturing Re-invented." The initiative is aimed at funding programs for businesses that promote competitiveness and resiliency.
Illinois representative Stephanie Kifowit director
Illinois Representative Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) has been selected as the Midwest Regional (Democratic) Director of the Women’s Legislative Network (WLN) by the National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL) Nominating Committee. The Women’s Legislative Network of NCSL states that its mission is to “promote the participation, empowerment, and leadership of...
Politics, society, work better with extra positivity
We depend on politics to keep the country running, avoid built-in conflicts within differences of opinions, and provide an avenue for discussion. Included, we are subject to negativity. It is too easy for candidates to be negative, see the glass half-filled, and, thereby offer a sense they have solutions. On occasion it works, especially to those voters who have similar mindsets of negativity.
stnonline.com
Illinois School District Pays Tribute to Beloved School Bus Driver
Through her long battle with cancer, Penny Gourley, stuck with school bus driving as long as she could. This summer marked the one-year anniversary of her death. Gregory Dybas, a former school bus driver and trainer at Community Unit School District 300 in Algonquin, Illinois, informed School Transportation News of Gourley and her battle with breast cancer that ended on July 1, 2021. She never let it dampen her enthusiasm for transporting students.
South Suburban Community Group Donates School Supply Shopping Trip to Local School Districts
Photo: From left, Eric Bassette and his wife, Annette, founders of Making Disciples Boys Mentoring Program, Rebecca Dixon, Matteson School District 162 assistant director of special education, Jaimie Goodley, District 162 director of special education, Ronneisha Hunt, a fourth grade teacher at Woodgate Elementary School in Matteson, Deena Miller, a Woodgate kindergarten teacher and Vincent Payne, principal of Woodgate.
thehinsdalean.com
Once upon a time
Say cheese - This photo in Sandy Williams' book, "Images of America - Hinsdale," shows on of the barns on Walker's farm, which was located near Ayres and Garfield avenues. "In addition to raising crops and livestock, Walker became one of Illinois' first cheese manufacturers. This barn likely housed the factory, producing 100-pound cheeses that were shipped to Chicago and beyond. Walker experimented with various methods and products and his farm became well-known. Recognized by the US government as a 'model of agriculture,' the farm was visited by Japanese students in the 1870s studying American farming methods."
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New CDC Guidelines, CPS COVID Protocols
As COVID continues to evolve, are quarantine and isolation guidelines also changing?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed its new set of recommendations Thursday. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. CDC's New COVID Guidelines: How New Isolation Rules Vary by Severity...
WSPY NEWS
Exhibitors needed for 134th Sandwich Fair
Only 16 days remain before the deadline for exhibitors at the 134th Sandwich Fair and its five-day run starting September 7th. That deadline is August 26th. According to fair secretary Nancy Rex, the exhibitors are what separates The Sandwich Fair from all other county fairs throughout the state and Midwest. More than 25,000 exhibits will be displayed competing for cash prizes and blue-red-white place ribbons.
oakpark.com
An open, urgent letter to the village
On Aug. 1, 2022, Oak Park residents submitted a letter to the Oak Park Village Board of Trustees demanding action in response to the crime and traffic issues coming from the BP gas station on the corner of Taylor and Chicago avenues. The letter has been signed by 65 neighbors. The station was the site of the murder of Jailyn Logan Bledsoe in June. Neighbors had been working with the village for months to address this station.
Reader’s Voice: Commandments include not to kill
In the June 30 edition of The Voice, Deena Sherman wrote “Change in Roe v. Wade requires understanding and action.” She mentions “The God of the Christian Faith does not work through the law, but through the Gospel of salvation through grace.” God does deal with his children through his law. The Ten Commandments are his laws for us to obey and live by.
CPS 2022-2023 COVID Guidelines: Mask and Vaccine Mandates Are Out, ‘Close Contact' Procedures Are In
With Chicago Public Schools' back-to-school start date just over a week away, summer break for students and teachers is coming to a close. And now that COVID vaccinations are approved for children 6 months and older, guidelines and policies have shifted for the upcoming school year, with officials stressing the importance of vaccine protection over masking.
wcsjnews.com
Grundy County Board Member Resigning
The Grundy County Board last night approved the resignation of a county board member. Board Chairman Chris Balkema explains. He said a new person could be appointed next month. Your browser does not support the audio element. With Kinsella’s resignation, the board also approved making a few minor changes to...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: How Long Can You Test Positive, Omicron Vaccines
What happens if you continue testing positive well after your isolation period has ended?. Questions continue over COVID isolation and quarantine guidelines as the BA.5 variant leads to some confusion. Meanwhile, there's some big news on the horizon for potential vaccination against the omicron strain. Here's what you need to...
Puerto Rican
Winners of the Aurora Puerto Rican Queen Pageant pose in reuniting recently at the 50th Anniversary Festival, on Stolp Island in downtown Aurora. This content is for 30 Day Free Trial, 3 Months for 99 Cents, and One Year Subscription subscribers only.
Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry honors Dan Dolan
At the Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry’s (AAIFF) largest fundraiser of the year, the Radiothon, Dan Dolan was presented with the Champion Against Hunger Award by the pantry staff and board members. Dolan created the annual fundraiser eight years ago, and it has since grown into the Pantry’s most significant event of the year.
Aurora City Council salutes Class 3A State soccer champions
The Aurora City Council honored the Metea Valley High School girls soccer team Tuesday, Aug. 9 at the Aurora City Council meeting. Metea Valley won the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Class 3A State championship in June. According to Max Preps, the team was number one in the U.S.. •...
The Voice
Aurora, IL
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
255K+
Views
ABOUT
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0