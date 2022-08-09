ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor's Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
ClutchPoints

WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk

Stephen Curry just submitted his audition tape for the 2023 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest. Well, not really. Nevertheless, it’s still a noteworthy occasion whenever the Golden State Warriors superstar throws down a dunk — especially when it’s a reverse alley-oop dunk ala LeBron James. Steph channeled a little bit of The King when he threw […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry sends entire gym into frenzy after going full LeBron James on alley-oop dunk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won't like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
HollywoodLife

M.A. Voepel: 5 Things To Know About ESPN Journalist Who Just Came Out As Transgender

M.A. Voepel came out as transgender in a tweet on Tuesday, August 9. The veteran journalist, who formerly went by his birth name Mechelle, shared the news in a tweet thread, announcing that he would be using he/him pronouns and that his byline would be changing to his initials. Additionally, he shared the new names that he would be responding to, including Voepel, MV, Michael, and Mike. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” he tweeted. Find out more about M.A. Voepel here!
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson's brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star's football career

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is already one of the best shooters to ever step foot on the NBA court, though his brother Trayce Thompson still can’t believe he pursued basketball over football. Speaking to Natasha Dye of People, Trayce admitted that he always thought Klay was going to be an American football player. […] The post Klay Thompson’s brother, Trayce, gets brutally honest on Warriors star’s football career appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golf.com

Justin Thomas explains his LIV Golf fatigue with hilarious wedding story

The advent of LIV Golf has been the biggest story in golf for the last several months, and especially lately, as lawsuits have been filed, responses have been recorded and even an initial ruling in favor of the PGA Tour has been made — all in the span of a couple of weeks.
The Spun

Kevin Durant Is Rumored To Have 2 'Desired' Landing Spots

It's been a few weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that length of time, trade rumors surrounding the NBA superstar have been relatively quiet. However a new report from Ian Begley of SNY suggests Durant has two desired landing spots. According to Begley, both...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Model Girlfriend Of Lions Quarterback Jared Goff

In just over an hour, HBO's Hard Knocks will be back on televisions around the country as the Detroit Lions take center stage. It will be the second time quarterback Jared Goff will be featured on the show. Two years ago, he and the Los Angeles Rams were highlighted by the documentary series that takes place during training camp.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Little Leaguer hits absolute bomb of a home run

A Little League player went viral for an absolute bomb of a home run he hit this week. Jaron Lancaster is a star player for Hawaii’s Little League team that is playing in the West Region. They were facing Northern California in the second round of a double-elimination tournament on Monday. They won the game 13-3 and got some help from Lancaster’s big bat.
The Spun

Look: Antonio Brown Reveals Biggest 'Regret' From NFL Career

Antonio Brown is something else. On Thursday afternoon, the outrageous former wide receiver sent out an all-time great tweet featuring a quote that is a mixture of Kanye West and Ballsack Sports. In the quote, Brown reveals his biggest "regret," which isn't his antics with the Raiders or unceremonious exit...
The Spun

Look: Mac Jones' Girlfriend Is Ready For Training Camp

Before the real offseason practice began, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was enjoying some time away from the field. He wasn't alone, either. Jones escaped from the Patriots facility with his longtime girlfriend, Sophie Scott. The couple met at Alabama and have been together ever since. Earlier this offseason,...
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Kelly Olynyk Wedding Photos

Kelly Olynyk officially tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Jackie McNulty over the weekend. The ceremony took place at Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez, California on Saturday in front of family and friends. Some wedding pictures were finally posted for everyone to see and they include Olynyk wearing some interesting...
The Spun

ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender: Sports World Reacts

An award-winning, longtime ESPN reporter came out as transgender on Tuesday. The longtime reporter, Mechelle Voepel, announced a transition from female to male and a new name on social media. M.A. Voepel announced his decision on Tuesday evening. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We...
Yardbarker

Phil Jackson On Comparing Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen: "Michael Is A Terrific Player, But Pippen As A Rebounder, Defender, Passer, Is The Whole Complete Package"

Michael Jordan is often regarded as the greatest player of all time because of the 6 championships he won with the Chicago Bulls in a span of 8 seasons. Championships are associated with individual players quite often, but people often forget that there is a team behind the players that enable winning championships.
The Spun

