JACKSON (WNE) — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle went off the cliff on Teton Pass. Roger Davis, 56, was traveling eastbound into Jackson when Wyoming Highway Patrol received the call at 11:44 a.m. Highway patrol said Davis was returning from West Yellowstone, Montana, to his home in Georgia at the time of the crash.

WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO