Jackson, WY

Motorcyclist rides off cliff, dies on Teton Pass

JACKSON (WNE) — A motorcyclist died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle went off the cliff on Teton Pass. Roger Davis, 56, was traveling eastbound into Jackson when Wyoming Highway Patrol received the call at 11:44 a.m. Highway patrol said Davis was returning from West Yellowstone, Montana, to his home in Georgia at the time of the crash.
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
3 major search and rescue operations in Grand Teton National Park in 24 hours

MOOSE, Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park Rangers conducted three major search and rescue operations within 24 hours this week. On Monday, Aug. 8, around 1:30 p.m., Teton Interagency Dispatch Center received a report of a disoriented 21-year-old woman at Surprise Lake. Park rangers were flown via helicopter to...
MOOSE, WY
Rexburg teens still missing, possible sightings in or near Wyoming

REXBURG – Two teens that were reported missing on Tuesday still have not been found. Kayzin Hansen, 14, and Addison Cook, 14, were reported missing around 7 a.m. Kayzin is 5′ 5″ tall, 110 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Addison is 5′ 6″ tall, 135 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, green shirt, and jeans.
REXBURG, ID
High speed chase through Jackson leads to arrest

Multiple calls from concerned citizens to the Jackson police department on Sunday morning ended after a police pursuit and the driver in custody. Just after 6:00 am, Teton County dispatchers received multiple calls about a vehicle which was driving recklessly. Officers from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department,...
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site

The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
JACKSON, WY

