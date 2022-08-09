ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Rock 104.1

Egg Harbor Township Police Announce DWI Checkpoint

Egg Harbor Township Police have announced they are holding a DWI checkpoint tonight, Aug 12, to find and remove any drivers under the influence before they cause a dangerous situation on the road. You have been warned. People often wonder why DWI checkpoints are announced in advance and criticize the...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Atlantic County Prosecutor & Atlantic City Police Chief Serve Homeless

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds and Acting Atlantic City Police Chief Jim Sarkos and their respective team members have spent quality time this morning with some of Atlantic City’s most vulnerable citizens, the homeless residents. The two law enforcement agencies are also successfully partnering today with Jewish Family Services.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Two Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Late Friday Night

Cops in Atlantic City say two men were wounded in a shooting late Friday night. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:25 PM, officers responded to the Brigantine Homes section of the city for a report of shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert. Cops at the scene located...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ

A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Two Facing Drug Charges in Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says two people are facing charges following an investigation into the distribution of drugs in the central part of the state. Officials say, "this cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Bordentown, as well as a residence in Cream Ridge occupied by Sanine Brosseau, 44, as being utilized by Shaun Crawford, 36, of Trenton, to store and distribute illegal narcotics."
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Prosecutor: Cherry Hill, NJ, Man Charged for Death of 2-year-old Girl

Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Rock 104.1

Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store

Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Rock 104.1

Absecon, NJ, Police Investigate Shots Fired at Apartment Complex

Authorities in Absecon are asking for help from the public as they investigate shots that were fired at a local apartment complex. The incident, according to the Absecon Police Department, happened around 11:15 Thursday night, August 4th, at the Oyster Bay Apartment Complex off of California Avenue. Upon arrival, officers...
ABSECON, NJ
Rock 104.1

Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail

Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Funny TikTok Perfectly Shows Everyone’s Feelings About Dollar General In EHT, NJ

One of the best aspects of New Jersey is how close in proximity everybody lives to so many different stores. You'd never think you'd ever hear people complaining about having too many stores, right? What if there are just WAY too many of the SAME store in close proximity to one another? HAH! Welcome to South Jersey. More specifically, welcome to Egg Harbor Township.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

