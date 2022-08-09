Read full article on original website
Egg Harbor Township Police Announce DWI Checkpoint
Egg Harbor Township Police have announced they are holding a DWI checkpoint tonight, Aug 12, to find and remove any drivers under the influence before they cause a dangerous situation on the road. You have been warned. People often wonder why DWI checkpoints are announced in advance and criticize the...
How PAWsome Is This? New Dog Park Confirmed For Ocean County, NJ
Get ready because a lot more doggy puns are coming. Why? Because I have good news for Ocean County dog owners. According to Shorebeat.com, a new dog park is coming to Toms River!. The canine-friendly area is going to be built at the already existing Silverton Park. Just like every...
Atlantic County Prosecutor & Atlantic City Police Chief Serve Homeless
Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds and Acting Atlantic City Police Chief Jim Sarkos and their respective team members have spent quality time this morning with some of Atlantic City’s most vulnerable citizens, the homeless residents. The two law enforcement agencies are also successfully partnering today with Jewish Family Services.
Update: Two Dead, Over a Dozen Hurt in Double-decker Bus Crash on NJ Turnpike
Officials say a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday evening that involved a double-decker bus and a pickup truck claimed the lives of two people and seriously injured three. The accident happened just before 7 PM in Woodbridge, Middlesex County. According to state police, a Van Hool double-decker Coach...
Cops: Philadelphia Man With Loaded Gun Arrested on Atlantic City, NJ, Beach
Cops in Atlantic City say a 20-year-old man from Philadelphia is facing charges after he was arrested for having a loaded gun. The scene unfolded this past Sunday night, August 7th, at around 11:45 when two ACPD officers assigned to the 1600 block of the boardwalk observed a group of people at Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Delicious New Italian Restaurant Opening in Toms River, NJ – But When?
Be prepared to get hungry. New Jersey is known for its outstanding Italian food, and this new restaurant opening soon in Toms River seems like it'll live up to our state's reputation. Earlier in November, we told you about a new restaurant called L'Osteria coming to Toms River. It looks...
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
For the Second Time in Two Days, Two Shot in Atlantic City, NJ
For the second time in two days, two people were shot and wounded in Atlantic City. The most recent incident, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, happened around 11:20 Saturday night. That's when officers received a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 500 block of New York Avenue.
Two Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Late Friday Night
Cops in Atlantic City say two men were wounded in a shooting late Friday night. The Atlantic City Police Department says at around 11:25 PM, officers responded to the Brigantine Homes section of the city for a report of shots fired and a ShotSpotter alert. Cops at the scene located...
16 Months Later, Work Continues on Bridge With “Extensive damage” in Atlantic County, NJ
A small bridge in the western portion of Atlantic County that has been closed for over a year will remain that way for the near future. On April 13th, 2021, officials with Atlantic County abruptly closed the Eighth Street Bridge over Penny Pot Stream in Folsom after they found "extensive damage to the superstructure of the bridge" following an inspection.
Two Facing Drug Charges in Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says two people are facing charges following an investigation into the distribution of drugs in the central part of the state. Officials say, "this cooperative, multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Bordentown, as well as a residence in Cream Ridge occupied by Sanine Brosseau, 44, as being utilized by Shaun Crawford, 36, of Trenton, to store and distribute illegal narcotics."
Prosecutor: Cherry Hill, NJ, Man Charged for Death of 2-year-old Girl
Authorities in Camden County say a 27-year-old man has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-year-old girl last month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says Walter H. Clark of Cherry Hill is facing first-degree aggravated manslaughter, second-degree aggravated assault, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child charges.
Could the Old Friendly’s in Clementon, NJ Be Transforming Into Something Right on Trend?
Have you been wondering what, if anything, will become of the old Friendly's Restaurant off Blackwood-Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township? Well, there's reportedly a proposal to bring something right on trend to the vacant building. With all the construction going on across the road (Super Wawa; new car wash), I'd...
Brigantine, NJ, Cops: Delaware Man Stole Cash – and Register – from Acme Store
Cops in Brigantine sat a man from Delaware has been charged for not only taking cash -- but also the register that it was in -- from a local supermarket last month. According to the Brigantine Police Department, on July 13th, a suspect, now identified as Logan J. Dunn of Camden-Wyoming, DE, entered an outdoor point of sale area at the Acme store and, "stole a cash register containing currency."
Absecon, NJ, Police Investigate Shots Fired at Apartment Complex
Authorities in Absecon are asking for help from the public as they investigate shots that were fired at a local apartment complex. The incident, according to the Absecon Police Department, happened around 11:15 Thursday night, August 4th, at the Oyster Bay Apartment Complex off of California Avenue. Upon arrival, officers...
Deaf Millville, NJ Dog Advances to National Hero Dog Finals
Cole, a deaf dog from Millville has made the national finals for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards. Following nearly one million votes cast by animal lovers across the country, Cole is one of 7 dogs who have advanced from an original field of nearly 400 candidates competing for the award.
Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
Atlantic City, NJ Casino Dealers Reject Designated Smoking Area Proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
Top 5 Best NJ Record Stores to Shop on National Vinyl Record Day
National Vinyl Record Day is Aug. 12 and there’s no better way to celebrate than to take a trip to the record store and spend hours fishing through some milk crates full of music history. New Jersey’s music scene is a big deal especially with some of the biggest...
Funny TikTok Perfectly Shows Everyone’s Feelings About Dollar General In EHT, NJ
One of the best aspects of New Jersey is how close in proximity everybody lives to so many different stores. You'd never think you'd ever hear people complaining about having too many stores, right? What if there are just WAY too many of the SAME store in close proximity to one another? HAH! Welcome to South Jersey. More specifically, welcome to Egg Harbor Township.
