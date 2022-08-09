Police officers in Ohio shot and killed an armed man on Thursday who authorities say attempted to breach the FBI's Cincinnati field office. In a statement, the FBI said the man, who was wearing body armor, tried to enter the office's visitor screening facility shortly after 9 a.m. ET. He set off an alarm, and as agents responded, he fled the scene in a white Ford Crown Victoria. While driving on Interstate 71, the suspect was spotted by a trooper, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said, and a chase ensued. The suspect exchanged fire with the officer, and then stopped on a rural road in Clinton County.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO