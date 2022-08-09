ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Ex-Governor of Puerto Rico Wanda Vasquez is busted by FBI for bribery scheme in which she pushed out government official in exchange for $300k bribes with Venezuelan bank owner

The former governor of Puerto Rico was arrested on Thursday for allegedly removing a high-ranking government official in return for over $300,000 in funds for her 2020 gubernatorial campaign. Wanda Vasquez, 62, allegedly accepted the bribe in exchange for ousting the head of Puerto Rico's Office of the Commissioner of...
The Week

Police shot and killed gunman who attempted to breach FBI office in Ohio

Police officers in Ohio shot and killed an armed man on Thursday who authorities say attempted to breach the FBI's Cincinnati field office. In a statement, the FBI said the man, who was wearing body armor, tried to enter the office's visitor screening facility shortly after 9 a.m. ET. He set off an alarm, and as agents responded, he fled the scene in a white Ford Crown Victoria. While driving on Interstate 71, the suspect was spotted by a trooper, Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Nathan Dennis said, and a chase ensued. The suspect exchanged fire with the officer, and then stopped on a rural road in Clinton County.
CBS Baltimore

FBI says man accused of attempting to kill Brett Kavanaugh said he was 'shooting for 3' justices

(CNN) -- In the weeks before traveling to the Washington, DC area, the man accused of attempting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to assassinate individuals and said he would be "shooting for 3" justices, according to a search warrant application from the FBI.Nicholas Roske, who prosecutors say traveled to Kavanaugh's home with a pistol, extra ammunition, a tactical knife and other gear, looked up terms like "most effective place to stab someone" and "quietest semi auto rifle," the application states.As part of the investigation, FBI agents are requesting search warrants for Google accounts and online chatlogs...
HeySoCal

Reality TV CEO sentenced to prison for $2 million fraud scheme

The CEO of two Hollywood production companies that specialize in reality television programming was sentenced Thursday to a year and a day in federal prison for obtaining a $2 million business loan using fabricated documents and by lying about his companies’ financial circumstances. Jonathan Lee Smith, 41, of West...
Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
americanmilitarynews.com

After 35 years missing, an Air Force captain mysteriously reappeared in California

It’s not clear exactly how long a man who called himself Barry O’Beirne lived a quiet life in Daly City, the sleepy suburb a few miles south of San Francisco. It’s also not clear what he was doing on the morning of Wednesday, June 6, 2018, when, after 35 years, Air Force special agents knocked on his door and arrested him for desertion.
