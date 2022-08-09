Fireflies dot the fields at dark, the air is heavy and humid, and there is the sound of frogs and crickets in the distance….it can only mean one thing…it’s fair time!. The Boyd County Fair is just around the corner. This will be the 32nd year for the fair and the old saying “you’ve come a long way baby” perfectly describes the fair. Back in 1991, the fair began as a fundraiser for the Boyd County Middle School in the empty field below the new high school. It was the dream child of then Boyd County Judge Executive, Bill Scott. Those first years weren’t easy, but the newly formed fair board led by Yvonne Green would not be deterred. The permanent fairgrounds now have multiple barns, a livestock show ring, horse arena and two permanent buildings.

BOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO