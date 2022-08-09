Read full article on original website
Ironton Tribune
American Queen to stop in Huntington today
The world’s largest steamboat will be making a return visit to the Tri-State today. The American Queen will be docked at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington in the afternoon, as part of one of its excursions on the Ohio River. Spanning 418 feet in length, built in 1995, the...
WSAZ
Market Square Park to be constructed in downtown Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Second and Market streets in Portsmouth will soon be getting a major upgrade. A $1 million project to construct Market Square Park is taking shape. “There’s a lot of energy down here and there has been for the last few years,” said Dr. Michael Raies.
Demolition begins on old Sears building at Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Demolition has finally begun on the former Sears building at the Charleston Town Center despite the objections of the mall’s owner. Workers are currently doing interior demolitions, but walls are expected to come down in about 60 days. On Friday Aug. 5, 2022, a Kanawha County Judge ordered the owners of […]
thelevisalazer.com
Addiction Recovery Care names Brandon Parsons Enterprises Director
Louisa, Ky. – Addiction Recovery Care is pleased to announce Brandon Parsons as the Enterprises Director. “I am beyond ecstatic to join the ARC Team, not only for the positive footprint they have left on the communities of Eastern Kentucky but also the parallel core values that ARC and I both share,” said Parsons “They have raised and set a new benchmark for ethics in core business, and I can only thank God to be a part of it.”
ashlandbeacon.com
Dreamland Pool Annual Dog Swim
Come one dog, come all Dogs! Dreamland pool is prepared to close the pool for the season. This means the annual dog swim is coming soon. August 14 at 1 p.m. the fun begins. It's $5 per dog and all proceeds will go towards the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.
Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
cartercountytimes.com
Grayson is Kentucky’s Newest Gig City
GRAYSON — Nearly 1,400 Grayson homes and businesses are now, for the first time, equipped for high-speed fiber internet, a result of a public–private partnership between the Grayson City Council and Kinetic. Grayson leaders and Kinetic representatives are participating in a ribbon-cutting celebration today to mark the milestone...
ashlandbeacon.com
It’s Boyd County Fair Time!
Fireflies dot the fields at dark, the air is heavy and humid, and there is the sound of frogs and crickets in the distance….it can only mean one thing…it’s fair time!. The Boyd County Fair is just around the corner. This will be the 32nd year for the fair and the old saying “you’ve come a long way baby” perfectly describes the fair. Back in 1991, the fair began as a fundraiser for the Boyd County Middle School in the empty field below the new high school. It was the dream child of then Boyd County Judge Executive, Bill Scott. Those first years weren’t easy, but the newly formed fair board led by Yvonne Green would not be deterred. The permanent fairgrounds now have multiple barns, a livestock show ring, horse arena and two permanent buildings.
Dolly Parton visits West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE), in partnership with Marshall University’s June Harless Center, welcomed American singer-songwriter, actress and early childhood literacy advocate Dolly Parton to the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. Her visit was a part of West Virginia’s celebration of the successful statewide coverage of her pre-eminent, book-gifting program, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Her Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading and learning, and now every child under the age of 5 in the state, is eligible to enroll for this free program.
WVDOH accepts bids for massive renovation project on Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A massive renovation project on Hal Greer Boulevard all the way from Washington Avenue to Third Avenue in Huntington is among 20 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing...
cartercountytimes.com
Haldeman has Hoodlums in the Holler
Rumor is this Friday evening a bunch of hoodlums are going to set up in Haldeman. There isn’t anything to worry about, though. These hoodlums are just going to hang out, talk about cars, and get themselves pumped up for their big show on Saturday at the Haldeman Community Center.
firefighternation.com
Huntington (WV) Firefighters Win $415,000 in Holiday Back Pay
Huntington firefighters will receive $415,000 in back pay owed them because the city erred in the way it paid firefighters for holidays. The City Council approved the settlement Monday night putting an end to a two-year-old dispute over the holiday pay, the West Virginia Record reported. In future, firefighters who...
Ironton Tribune
Rob Slagel: Giving an update on the aluminum mill project
Many of us have heard the recent news regarding Steel Dynamic’s (www.steeldynamics.com) investment in the aluminum mill project proposed for our area in Ashland, Kentucky. If Time magazine were a local magazine rather than a national publication, then, for better or for worse, Craig Bouchard, the original CEO on the project, would probably make Time’s “Person of the Year” because of the attention that this project has garnered in the Tri- State.
Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
WSAZ
Pileup blocks road in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – At least one person was transported to the hospital Thursday following a four-car pileup, according to 911 dispatchers. The accident happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and 9th Avenue. Further information has not been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
WSAZ
Scioto County fair among oldest in America
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Scioto County Fair among oldest in America. There is a rich tradition in Ohio when it comes to the state and county fairs. That heritage is on display this week in Lucasville where the Scioto County fair has set up shop. Tony traveled to what he calls the “Grand-daddy of them all” for this week’s county fair showcase.
Woman sentenced for passing bad checks at West Virginia car dealerships
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A woman was sentenced to one year in prison for a scheme to obtain vehicles from car dealerships in Kentucky and West Virginia. In April, 51-year-old Mindy Turner admitted that she passed a bad check at a car dealership in Louisville, Kentucky in June of 2021 so they could obtain a 2020 Ford […]
WSAZ
Putnam County man uses diagnosis to bring awareness for ALS
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jacob Harper is a 23 year-old from Putnam County who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis less than a year ago. ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, but Harper is using his diagnosis to help find one.
Huntington residents homeless after fire
Crews are on scene at the 500 block Roby Rd. in Huntington for some apartments that are fully engulfed.
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
