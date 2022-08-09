Read full article on original website
Related
Tony Stewart Fans Not Happy With His ‘Major’ Announcement
Tony Stewart did not make his fans happy this week when his "major" announcement turned out to be a major disappointment. The post Tony Stewart Fans Not Happy With His ‘Major’ Announcement appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos
Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
Brad Keselowski Questions Why Joe Gibbs Racing Hasn’t Made Important Decision on Team’s Future Driver Lineup
During an appearance this week on NASCAR Race Hub, Brad Keselowski didn't hesitate in questioning Joe Gibbs Racing and why the team hasn't already made an important decision on its future driver lineup. The post Brad Keselowski Questions Why Joe Gibbs Racing Hasn’t Made Important Decision on Team’s Future Driver Lineup appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
3 Realistic Landing Places for Kyle Busch – and 2 Places He Absolutely Won’t Land – in 2023
With Kyle Busch facing an uncertain future, let's break down where he will --and will not -- end up next season. The post 3 Realistic Landing Places for Kyle Busch – and 2 Places He Absolutely Won’t Land – in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Impressive Danica Patrick Fishing Photos Are Going Viral
Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has moved on to the next chapter of her sporting career. On Tuesday, the 40-year-old Wisconsin native posed with a 51-pound fish she caught during a recent fishing trip. "Did you know halibut have eyes on both side at first but it moves to one...
survivornet.com
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman
Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Driver Admission
Over the weekend, Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano found themselves in a battle for second place at the FireKeepers Casino 400. Wallace ultimately finished the race in second. Following this intense battle at Michigan International Speedway, Wallace had a conversation with Logano. During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ty Gibbs Calls Out His Grandfather for Being a Micromanager, Then Immediately Backtracks
Ty Gibbs visited with Dale Earnhardt Jr. on his podcast this week and recounted the details about getting the call to make his Cup Series debut at Pocono and called out his grandfather in the process. The post Ty Gibbs Calls Out His Grandfather for Being a Micromanager, Then Immediately Backtracks appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch out, replacement confirmed for Richmond
Ty Gibbs is set to replace Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing once again, this time in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. While his target return date was set for this Sunday, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch is set to miss a fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race following his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway three weekends ago.
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million
Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Unfortunate Kurt Busch News
On Wednesday, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch revealed that he's still not ready to return to competition. "Brain injury recovery doesn't always take a linear path," Busch wrote. "I've been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it's clear I'm not ready to be back in the race car.
NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally made
Petty GMS Motorsports have confirmed that Noah Gragson is set to replace Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they had made the decision to move on from Ty Dillon after the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon joined the...
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retiring From Wrestling?
Everyone has to hang up the boots at some point and it looks like Mickie James is hinting at retirement. James last competed last month in Impact Wrestling when she was defeated by Chelsea Green. After the match the former Impact Knockouts Champion was asked what’s next and she said “you’re only as good as your last match” before declaring that she was going home.
WWE・
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Addresses Bubba Wallace Haters and Driver’s Emotional Postrace Reaction at Michigan
Dale Earnhardt Jr. talked about Bubba Wallace's reaction at Michigan after finishing second, including what he hopes the driver's critics take away from the emotional moment. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Addresses Bubba Wallace Haters and Driver’s Emotional Postrace Reaction at Michigan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Richmond Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)
This weekend, NASCAR rolls into Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile track of Richmond Raceway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the Richmond qualifying order for NASCAR weekend. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from last points race. -Fastest lap from...
GolfWRX
‘You chose the circus, stay in the circus’ – 4-time PGA Tour winner latest to blast LIV rebels
Reacting to the news that 10 LIV golfers (down to 10 after Carlos Ortiz withdrew his lawsuit on Tuesday) have served a lawsuit on the PGA Tour, veteran player Ryan Palmer had a simple message, “you chose the circus, stay in the circus.”. Speaking with SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio,...
GOLF・
Why Kevin Harvick’s Michigan Win Was the Most Clutch Victory of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season
Kevin Harvick's win in Michigan could very well be the most clutch victory of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. The post Why Kevin Harvick’s Michigan Win Was the Most Clutch Victory of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Season appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Marty Smith’s Sunday Money: Kevin Harvick, Rodney Childers Break Winless Streak and Build Momentum
When Kevin Harvick went to Victory Lane at Michigan Sunday, it ended a 65-race winless streak for the 2014 Cup champion — the second-longest such streak of what is most certainly a first-ballot hall of fame career. Afterward, Harvick said something very directly to those who doubted him, crew chief Rodney Childers and the Stewart Haas organization: If you doubt us, you don’t know us.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
601K+
Followers
71K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0