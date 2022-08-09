ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Original Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Danica Patrick has quite the resume. Both on and off the track, Patrick has become a star. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver broke barriers throughout her career and has accomplished a lot since retiring. The successful business woman has ventured into several different areas, including the modeling world. In...
CELEBRITIES
Sportscasting

Brad Keselowski Questions Why Joe Gibbs Racing Hasn’t Made Important Decision on Team’s Future Driver Lineup

During an appearance this week on NASCAR Race Hub, Brad Keselowski didn't hesitate in questioning Joe Gibbs Racing and why the team hasn't already made an important decision on its future driver lineup. The post Brad Keselowski Questions Why Joe Gibbs Racing Hasn’t Made Important Decision on Team’s Future Driver Lineup appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Stewart
survivornet.com

How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer

Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
CANCER
Sportscasting

Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman

Clint Bowyer received a heartwarming response this week when he ended his silence on social media more than a month after his involvement in an accident that killed a woman. The post Clint Bowyer Ends Silence and Receives Heartwarming Response From Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Fans a Month After Accident Killed Woman  appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Driver Admission

Over the weekend, Bubba Wallace and Joey Logano found themselves in a battle for second place at the FireKeepers Casino 400. Wallace ultimately finished the race in second. Following this intense battle at Michigan International Speedway, Wallace had a conversation with Logano. During an appearance on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Logano...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy 500#Nascar World Reacts#Nft
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch out, replacement confirmed for Richmond

Ty Gibbs is set to replace Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing once again, this time in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. While his target return date was set for this Sunday, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch is set to miss a fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race following his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway three weekends ago.
RICHMOND, VA
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts To Unfortunate Kurt Busch News

On Wednesday, former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch revealed that he's still not ready to return to competition. "Brain injury recovery doesn't always take a linear path," Busch wrote. "I've been feeling well in my recovery, but this week I pushed to get my heart rate and body in a race simulation type environment, and it's clear I'm not ready to be back in the race car.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally made

Petty GMS Motorsports have confirmed that Noah Gragson is set to replace Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they had made the decision to move on from Ty Dillon after the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon joined the...
MOTORSPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Retiring From Wrestling?

Everyone has to hang up the boots at some point and it looks like Mickie James is hinting at retirement. James last competed last month in Impact Wrestling when she was defeated by Chelsea Green. After the match the former Impact Knockouts Champion was asked what’s next and she said “you’re only as good as your last match” before declaring that she was going home.
WWE
Racing News

Richmond Qualifying Order: August 2022 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR rolls into Richmond, Virginia. The 0.75-mile track of Richmond Raceway hosts the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series. View the Richmond qualifying order for NASCAR weekend. The metric for the qualifying order is a combination of three factors:. -Finishing order from last points race. -Fastest lap from...
RICHMOND, VA
Outsider.com

Marty Smith’s Sunday Money: Kevin Harvick, Rodney Childers Break Winless Streak and Build Momentum

When Kevin Harvick went to Victory Lane at Michigan Sunday, it ended a 65-race winless streak for the 2014 Cup champion — the second-longest such streak of what is most certainly a first-ballot hall of fame career. Afterward, Harvick said something very directly to those who doubted him, crew chief Rodney Childers and the Stewart Haas organization: If you doubt us, you don’t know us.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
601K+
Followers
71K+
Post
333M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy