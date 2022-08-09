Read full article on original website
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News
Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
Saints Reportedly Sign Veteran Quarterback
With Jameis Winston on the shelf with a foot sprain, the New Orleans Saints have reportedly added another quarterback to their depth chart. Per Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are signing K.J. Costello this Wednesday. Costello, who went undrafted in 2021, started his NFL career with the Los Angeles...
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
NFL World Reacts To Brett Favre's Troubling Admission
Retired NFL legend Brett Favre believes he suffered "thousands" of concussions over the course of his professional football career. The Pro Football Hall of Famer explained his thought process during an appearance on The Bubba Army radio show earlier this week. He said if he'd been asked the question a...
NFL World Reacts To The Ezekiel Elliott Practice Highlight
On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos participated in a joint practice at facilities in Oxnard, California. Footage of this practice session gave football fans some first looks at competition between NFL teams ahead of the 2022 season. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was featured in today's highlights —...
Coach Cal Reveals Bold Demand: College Basketball World Reacts
Earlier this week, Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari raised some eyebrows with a comment he made about wanting a new training facility. "This is a basketball school," Calipari said. "Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. But this is a basketball school."
Bengals Get Great News About Star Right Tackle La'el Collins
The 29-year-old has missed all of training camp with a back injury
Broncos Strongly Hinting At Russell Wilson Decision
The NFL world is excited to witness the first in-game action for Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform. But according to head coach Nathaniel Hackett, it sounds like the veteran quarterback won't be taking the field for this weekend's preseason opener. The newly-hired Broncos leader is looking to preserve...
Look: Brett Favre Has Landed A New Job In Football
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre has landed a new gig. On Thursday, he was introduced as the newest member of The 33rd Team. The 33rd Team provides football insight and analysis from former NFL players, head coaches, general managers and executives. Favre, a three-time MVP and 11-time Pro...
Look: Ex-Kentucky Football Player Has Message For Coach Cal
Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari recently sparked some beef within the Big Blue Nation athletic program. When talking about his program's need for new practice facilities, Coach Cal reduced the University of Kentucky to a "basketball school."'. "This is a basketball school. Alabama is a football school. So is...
NFL World Reacts To What Aaron Rodgers Said About Jordan Love
Jordan Love is set to step into the spotlight for the Green Bay Packers this preseason. Love is going to start against the San Francisco 49ers on Friday night as the Packers want to see the improvements he's made during the offseason. Starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers also wants to see...
Russell Wilson Reacts To 'Devastating' Broncos Injury
Russell Wilson should have a solid corps of wide receivers to throw to in Denver this season. Unfortunately, Tim Patrick won't be one of his targets. Patrick suffered a torn ACL during training camp, ending his 2022 campaign before it started. On Thursday, Wilson spoke with reporters on just how...
Cowboys Reporter Floats Potential Trade Ahead Of Season
A Dallas Cowboys reporter floated a possible trade candidate before the 2022 season has even kicked off. On Tuesday afternoon, a reporter suggested defensive lineman Trysten Hill could be used as trade bait before the start of the season. "Don't be surprised if the Cowboys use Trysten Hill as trade...
Minkah Fitzpatrick Sounds Off At Practice: NFL World Reacts
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sounds ready for Week 1. At practice this Tuesday, Steelers tight end Connor Heyward started chirping about how nobody wants to hit him during team reps. Fitzpatrick wasted no time putting the rookie in his place. "Nobody’s afraid to hit you. Trust me," Fitzpatrick told...
NFL World Reacts To What Adrian Peterson Said About Najee Harris
Adrian Peterson is a big fan of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris. Peterson spoke to ESPN's Brooke Pryor and couldn't stop talking about his quads. "I caught myself a couple of times looking at him," Peterson said. I'm like golly, this boy's thick...and those big quads." The football world...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Kirk Cousins News
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was sent home as he wasn't feeling well during today's training camp practice. Head coach Kevin O'Connell says the team is still “working through” whether or not the starting quarterback has COVID-19. There is not yet a conclusive answer, per Vikings insider Ben Goessling.
Watch: Ezekiel Elliott Got Lit Up At Practice On Thursday
The Denver Broncos opened their facility doors to the Dallas Cowboys for a joint practice on Thursday. Along with a brawl, the day consisted of some hard hitting on the gridiron. A fan shared a video of Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb laying out Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. According to...
NFL World Reacts To The Cowboys, Broncos Fight
A massive fight broke out on Thursday between some of the Dallas Cowboys players and some of the Denver Broncos players. The two teams were practicing together when some pushing & shoving happened. That led to a small pile of players on top of each other as the others rushed to break it up.
