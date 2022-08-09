Read full article on original website
Avengers Assemble Alpha kicks off "the biggest Avengers story ever" and the end of Jason Aaron's run
Jason Aaron starts the story that will conclude his Avengers run in November
Collider
'She-Hulk' Clip: Jennifer Walters Takes an Interest in Captain America's Personal Life
It looks like the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are as obsessed with theorizing about the Avengers as we are. We’ve recently seen Kamala Khan talking about the events of Avengers: Endgame for her own channel in the Ms. Marvel series, and now in a new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law clip we see Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) talking about Captain America (Chris Evans). While in the past we’ve seen characters of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier theorizing that Cap is ‘on the moon,’ Walters is more interested in his personal life than his whereabouts.
Marvel's new Deadpool ongoing series will feature 'relentless body horror' and 'hot romance'
The Merc with a Mouth will star in a new ongoing series starting in November
‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #18 opens with a great Signal story
Batman: Urban Legends #18 is a good jumping-on point for new readers, with new stories kicking off in this anthology alongside on-shots. All told, there are five stories featuring different characters like Signal, Tim Drake, Alfred, Etrigan, and more. It’s a grab bag, but a satisfying package. The opening...
thedigitalfix.com
Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker
A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer
Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
thedigitalfix.com
Captain America 4 release date – when is New World Order out?
After the dramatic events of Avengers: Endgame, it looked like the MCU had lost its guiding light, Captain America. However, a new man took up the shield during the Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Sam Wilson is the MCU’s second star-spangled man, and people want to know when we’ll see him in his own Marvel movie. So when is the Captain America 4 release date?
Collider
Before Crisis Struck Warner Bros. DCEU Was Headed Towards ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’
Before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, the DC Extended Universe was heading towards a theatrical adaptation of Crisis on Infinite Earths, one of the most beloved crossover events published by DC Comics. However, as The Hollywood Reporter reveals, the plans of DC Films president Walter Hamada were scrapped in favor of Warner Bros. Discovery's new ten-year plan for the DCEU.
Best Marvel supervillains
We rank the ultimate top 10 best Marvel supervillains ever to appear in comic books
Mark Ruffalo Defends Marvel Output: ‘You Get the Same Version’ of ‘Star Wars’ Every Time, But Not the MCU
Are there too many Marvel movies and TV shows? “Lost” and “Watchmen” showrunner Damon Lindelof recently said he’d like to see fewer Marvel movies made so that “each one that [comes] out [feels] a little bit more special,” but Marvel stalwart Mark Ruffalo isn’t too concerned. The actor is reprising his role of Bruce Banner in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” one of nearly a dozen MCU TV series that have launched on Disney+ in less than two years. Ruffalo doesn’t think Marvel’s output needs to be capped. “It’s not something I worry about,” Ruffalo said when asked by Metro.co.uk if there...
All the new Disney movies coming out between now and 2023
A look ahead to the dozens of new Disney movies coming your way
The comic book origins of the Sandman's Dream Vortex explained
Why the Sandman is threatened by the Dream Vortex and its inherited power
wegotthiscovered.com
A superpowered failure that killed an entire universe does too much on streaming
Fans have every right to be skeptical over Sony’s plans to build an interconnected universe of Marvel movies, because the studio has already tried and failed to do the exact same thing once before, and it didn’t end up working out very well for The Amazing Spider-Man 2.
Netflix's Sandman 'Constantine' pronunciation debate was settled by DC comics decades ago
Despite the ConstanTEEN - ConstanTINE debate, a 1988 issue of Swamp Thing settled how to pronounce 'Constantine'
J. Michael Straczynski returns to Thor as the Thunder God prepares to battle Thanos in Death Notes special
Thor visits Thanos' past with a host of all-star creators
All the new Batman comics, graphic novels, and collections from DC in 2022 (and 2023)
There are always new Batman comics to read and we keep track of all of them for you
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Says Daredevil Won't Be as Dark as Netflix Series
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will not only see Charlie Cox make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his first appearance since Spider-Man: No Way Home, it will also mark the first time he's suited up as Daredevil in the MCU. Though fans of the Netflix series may be expecting one version of the Man Without Fear, the new Disney+ series will be showing us a different version of old hornhead. Speaking in an interview with The Direct, series creator and head writer Jessica Gao opened up about the new version of Daredevil that the series will be bringing to life.
Best Avengers members of all time
Here are our picks for the 15 best Avengers members from Marvel comic books
thedigitalfix.com
Avengers: Secret Wars release date, plot, cast, and more
When is the Avengers: Secret Wars release date? At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel movie fans got the news they’d been waiting to hear since 2008. Marvel Studios is finally adapting the biggest crossover in the history of Marvel comic books, Secret Wars. Technically there are two Secret Wars...
