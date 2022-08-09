ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collider

'She-Hulk' Clip: Jennifer Walters Takes an Interest in Captain America's Personal Life

It looks like the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are as obsessed with theorizing about the Avengers as we are. We’ve recently seen Kamala Khan talking about the events of Avengers: Endgame for her own channel in the Ms. Marvel series, and now in a new She-Hulk: Attorney at Law clip we see Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) talking about Captain America (Chris Evans). While in the past we’ve seen characters of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier theorizing that Cap is ‘on the moon,’ Walters is more interested in his personal life than his whereabouts.
aiptcomics

‘Batman: Urban Legends’ #18 opens with a great Signal story

Batman: Urban Legends #18 is a good jumping-on point for new readers, with new stories kicking off in this anthology alongside on-shots. All told, there are five stories featuring different characters like Signal, Tim Drake, Alfred, Etrigan, and more. It’s a grab bag, but a satisfying package. The opening...
thedigitalfix.com

Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker

A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
ComicBook

She-Hulk Breaks the Fourth Wall in New Marvel Trailer

Thanks to last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con panel, we've gotten a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with blockbuster movies and Disney+ series arriving in the next few years. Next among them will be She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series centered around fan-favorite Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The Comic-Con panel debuted a new teaser trailer for the series, and it happened to provide the first full look at a major part of Jen's MCU debut. As Jen and Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are having a conversation about her newfound powers, Jen turns to the camera and tells the audience that "he doesn't mean" what he said — and she then is surprised herself that she just said that.
Popculture

Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix

Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.
thedigitalfix.com

Captain America 4 release date – when is New World Order out?

After the dramatic events of Avengers: Endgame, it looked like the MCU had lost its guiding light, Captain America. However, a new man took up the shield during the Marvel series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Sam Wilson is the MCU’s second star-spangled man, and people want to know when we’ll see him in his own Marvel movie. So when is the Captain America 4 release date?
Collider

Before Crisis Struck Warner Bros. DCEU Was Headed Towards ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths’

Before the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, the DC Extended Universe was heading towards a theatrical adaptation of Crisis on Infinite Earths, one of the most beloved crossover events published by DC Comics. However, as The Hollywood Reporter reveals, the plans of DC Films president Walter Hamada were scrapped in favor of Warner Bros. Discovery's new ten-year plan for the DCEU.
Variety

Mark Ruffalo Defends Marvel Output: ‘You Get the Same Version’ of ‘Star Wars’ Every Time, But Not the MCU

Are there too many Marvel movies and TV shows? “Lost” and “Watchmen” showrunner Damon Lindelof recently said he’d like to see fewer Marvel movies made so that “each one that [comes] out [feels] a little bit more special,” but Marvel stalwart Mark Ruffalo isn’t too concerned. The actor is reprising his role of Bruce Banner in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” one of nearly a dozen MCU TV series that have launched on Disney+ in less than two years. Ruffalo doesn’t think Marvel’s output needs to be capped. “It’s not something I worry about,” Ruffalo said when asked by Metro.co.uk if there...
ComicBook

She-Hulk Head Writer Says Daredevil Won't Be as Dark as Netflix Series

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will not only see Charlie Cox make his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his first appearance since Spider-Man: No Way Home, it will also mark the first time he's suited up as Daredevil in the MCU. Though fans of the Netflix series may be expecting one version of the Man Without Fear, the new Disney+ series will be showing us a different version of old hornhead. Speaking in an interview with The Direct, series creator and head writer Jessica Gao opened up about the new version of Daredevil that the series will be bringing to life.
thedigitalfix.com

Avengers: Secret Wars release date, plot, cast, and more

When is the Avengers: Secret Wars release date? At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel movie fans got the news they’d been waiting to hear since 2008. Marvel Studios is finally adapting the biggest crossover in the history of Marvel comic books, Secret Wars. Technically there are two Secret Wars...
