Beauregard Parish, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 11, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 11, 2022. Seth Michael Cart, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary. Jacob Pete Lebleu, 22, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. Russell Joseph Murphy, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

One in custody following carjacking, police chase

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Lake Charles, authorities said. The carjacking took place on Opelousas Street around 5 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities release identity of Opelousas St. carjacking suspect

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the identity of a suspect that was arrested for a carjacking incident on Opelousas St. yesterday, Aug. 10, 2022. Jyron L. Harper, 19, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and the possession of a stolen firearm.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. John Lawrence Foreman, 60, 3427 Chrysler Drive — failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment. Bond: $5,000. Diana Padron Villarreal, 54, Cypress, Texas — theft less than $1,000; theft from $5,000 but less...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
12newsnow.com

Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC

EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
EVADALE, TX
kalb.com

Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
BOYCE, LA
KSLA

Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
SULPHUR, LA
kalb.com

RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
PINEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Juvenile injured in Wednesday night shooting near Shaw, Eighth streets

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Shaw and Eighth streets Wednesday night, authorities said. When officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. , they found a male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Andrew Malveaux, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Do You Recognize This Thief?

On August 6th, 2022, officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the Orange Inn and Suites located at 2900 Lutcher Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one vehicle had been burglarized. If anyone recognizes the man in the video,...
CITY OF ORANGE, NJ
KPLC TV

Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.

