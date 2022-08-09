Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 11, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 11, 2022. Seth Michael Cart, 24, Lake Charles: Burglary. Jacob Pete Lebleu, 22, Lake Charles: Instate detainer. Russell Joseph Murphy, 54, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug;...
Cow in the road leads to arrest of two men with outstanding warrants
Two men who struck a cow with their vehicle in Jeff Davis Parish ended with arrests when their outstanding warrants were discovered.
KPLC TV
One in custody following carjacking, police chase
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person is in custody following a carjacking and police chase in Lake Charles, authorities said. The carjacking took place on Opelousas Street around 5 p.m., according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office put out a BOLO...
Suspect arrested in Lake Charles homicide investigation
The suspect of a Calcasieu homicide has been identified and arrested by Lake Charles Police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPLC TV
Authorities release identity of Opelousas St. carjacking suspect
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Authorities have released the identity of a suspect that was arrested for a carjacking incident on Opelousas St. yesterday, Aug. 10, 2022. Jyron L. Harper, 19, of Lake Charles, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, and the possession of a stolen firearm.
KPLC TV
Cyber fraud theft from Calcasieu School Board turned over to DA’s Office
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The theft of more than $1.5 million stolen from the Calcasieu Parish School Board has been turned over the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office, officials with the sheriff’s office said. Detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office have identified a possible suspect, but no...
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Hwy. 90 burglary near Mermentau
Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish is asking for help in solving a residential burglary that occurred in the 7000 block of Hwy. 90 near Mermentau.
Lake Charles American Press
8/8: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. John Lawrence Foreman, 60, 3427 Chrysler Drive — failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment. Bond: $5,000. Diana Padron Villarreal, 54, Cypress, Texas — theft less than $1,000; theft from $5,000 but less...
RELATED PEOPLE
kalb.com
RPSO investigating social media videos depicting alleged animal cruelty
Alex Orenzcuk takes a look into the viral videos grabbing the attention of Cenla residents depicting the alleged abuse of a dog. The monkeypox virus is continuing to spread around the world and the nation, with the CDC reporting that the U.S. now has over 10,000 confirmed cases. RPSB bus...
12newsnow.com
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC
EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
kalb.com
Arrest made in connection with Boyce overdose death
BOYCE, La. (KALB) - On August 10, 2022, the Boyce Police Department held a press conference regarding the death of 48-year-old Charntel Baty. Boyce PD said they received a call about an unresponsive woman on March 2. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Baty dead from a suspected drug overdose. Derrick Ford, 46, who police say was romantically involved with Baty, was also on the scene at the time.
KSLA
Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend. Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman facing charges after leading Orange Police on chase with child passenger in SUV
ORANGE, Texas — A woman in Orange was arrested early Wednesday morning following a low-speed chase with a child passenger in her SUV. Officers in Orange attempted to stop a 2008 Chevy SUV driven by Evelyn Marie Dargin, 41, for a traffic violation in the 100 block of 6th St according to Sargent Medina of the Orange Police Department.
kalb.com
RPSO: Cowboy Church in Pineville vandalized
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, a member of the Cowboy Church on Hwy 28 East, discovered on Wednesday that the church had been vandalized. The church’s glass entry door was damaged, along with two double pane glass windows. RPSO said whoever committed the...
Authorities Asking for Assistance in Shed Burglary Investigation in Sulphur
Authorities Asking for Assistance in Shed Burglary Investigation in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On August 8, 2022, detectives with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Bergstrom Road in Sulphur, Louisiana, between July 31st at 8 PM and August 7th at 1:30.
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer
Louisiana Man Arrested on Drug and Firearms Charges After Allegedly Selling Drugs to an Undercover Officer. Jennings, Louisiana – On Friday, August 5, 2022, Detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the 400 Block of South McFarland Street in Jennings, Louisiana, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Initial report: Officer’s arrest followed two complaints for stalking
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A sergeant with the Lake Charles Police Department was arrested after two complaints against him for stalking, according to an initial report. Sgt. Harold Nevels was arrested Aug. 3 for stalking and malfeasance in office. Both complaints were reported to the Lake Charles Police Department...
KPLC TV
Juvenile injured in Wednesday night shooting near Shaw, Eighth streets
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person was injured in a shooting near the intersection of Shaw and Eighth streets Wednesday night, authorities said. When officers responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. , they found a male juvenile with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Cpl. Andrew Malveaux, spokesman for the Lake Charles Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
kogt.com
Do You Recognize This Thief?
On August 6th, 2022, officers with the City of Orange Police Department were dispatched to the Orange Inn and Suites located at 2900 Lutcher Drive in reference to a vehicle burglary. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one vehicle had been burglarized. If anyone recognizes the man in the video,...
KPLC TV
Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.
Comments / 0