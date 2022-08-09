ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Comments / 1

Related
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Prey Targets Hulu Premiere Record — Did You Watch the Predator Prequel?

Click here to read the full article. Prey slays. Hulu’s Predator prequel, which premiered on Aug. 5, has emerged as the 15-year-old streamer’s “No. 1 premiere to date,” and that includes all film and TV series debuts. Prey also stands as the most watched film premiere on Star+ (in Latin America) and Disney+ (under the Star Banner in all other territories). All superlatives are based on hours watched in the first three days of its release, though no detailed tallies were provided by producer 20th Century Studios. Sign up for Hulu to watch Prey Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago (specifically, the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Selman
Person
Bill Oakley
Person
Stephen King
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#The Simpsons#Television Series#American#The World Trade Center
Complex

Rappers Are Saying They’re ‘Cappin’ in Songs. Here’s Why.

“This deluxe is all cap, this shit is not real,” Lil Durk says at the beginning of “So What,” the intro to his 7220 deluxe album. His disclaimer once seemed unthinkable for many fans. For the majority of hip-hop history, rappers have sold themselves as paragons of authenticity in their music. “I’m living my raps” was the intrinsic sell to most consumers. But in recent years, the justice system has been preying on that dynamic by criminalizing lyrics, whether it’s cases against individual artists like San Diego’s Tiny Doo or sweeping indictments like the YSL RICO case, where Georgia prosecutors allege that Young Thug and Gunna’s lyrics are evidence of their involvement in a violent gang.
HIP HOP
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
MOVIES
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in August 2022

July is quickly rolling to a close, and that means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. After stocking its library full of titles including everything from The Bob's Burgers Movie to Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin in July 2022, HBO Max is preparing to roll out a slate of fresh content, the streamer officially unveiling its full list of August 2022 incoming titles.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
World Series
TVGuide.com

The CBS Fall 2022 TV Schedule is Here

CBS' 2022 fall TV schedule has been revealed, and if you're generally a fan of CBS' regular, acronym heavy content, you are bound to be satisfied by what's coming. There's more NCIS, more FBI, more S.W.A.T., and more CSI on the way, along with Blue Bloods The Equalizer, and a few new procedurals about people solving crimes and kicking ass. Comedies Ghosts, The Neighborhood, and Young Sheldon also scored early renewals, and will return alongside Bob Hearts Abishola.
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jamie Foxx says new Spawn movie is like Joker

A new Spawn movie is on its way, and Jamie Foxx, the star of that reboot project, says it’s going to be just like the DCEU movie Joker. While it has been in development for some time now, there hasn’t been many updates from creator Todd McFarlane, but Foxx has promised fans something “special and original” when the action movie does eventually arrive.
MOVIES
Complex

Meek Mill Shows Off $200,000 Dream Catcher-Style Dreamchasers Chain

Fresh off parting ways with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management, Meek Mill took to Instagram on Saturday to show off a Dreamchasers chain. According to TMZ, the pendant, styled after a Native American dreamcatcher, cost a whopping $200,000. “A very powerful tribe in America,” Meek captioned the picture.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

How ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Could Slay an Emmy Record Held by ‘Maisel’ and ‘West Wing’

Click here to read the full article. With two episodes left of the second season of Hulu’s mystery romp “Only Murders in the Building,” the series is an undeniable hit on the streaming platform. Nominated for 17 Emmy Awards for its first season, this season’s final two episodes (titled “Sparring Partners” and “I Know Who Did It”) will be released while voting is underway by the TV Academy, a tactic that helped one of its competitors, “Ted Lasso” from Apple TV+, last year when it won for its inaugural season. Variety Awards Circuit has revealed the updated predictions for which shows...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy