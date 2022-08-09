ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Dr. Disrespect shows off cannon while crashing 49ers practice

By Alex Espinoza
95.7 The Game
95.7 The Game
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08E6oM_0hAsVlQa00

Is there a quarterback controversy brewing in Santa Clara?

Dr. Disrespect, of Twitch and YouTube fame, showed off an absolute cannon after Tuesday’s 49ers practice in Santa Clara. The folks over at @TheSFNiners shared a video of Dr. Disrespect in full uniform bombing 60-plus-yard passes to tight end George Kittle.

Check it out for yourself:

Look at that distance.

Dr. Disrespect is known for his brash personality while streaming video games and has created a massive cult following throughout the years. Kittle is always looking to have a good time, so it’s no surprise to see him on the receiving end of this pass.

Dr. Disrespect also chopped it up with rookies Drake Jackson and Kalia Davis after practice, along with Joe Staley and Sourdough Sam.

This isn't the first time Dr. Disrespect has connected with the Niners, as he also announced their No. 93 overall pick (Tyrion Davis-Price) at the 2022 NFL Draft.

If the whole video streaming thing never works out, maybe Dr. Disrespect can find work for an independent football league somewhere. At the least, he can put his throwing power to 99 on Madden.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns have reportedly changed their minds about 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo

Last month, Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported the franchise was not expected to pursue a trade for San Francisco 49ers veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo regardless of the status of Cleveland QB1 Deshaun Watson, who continues to face a possible lengthy suspension over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Dr. Disrespect was dropping dimes to George Kittle after Niners practice

The San Francisco 49ers had a special guest in attendance during practice on Tuesday. Famous video game streamer Dr. Disrespect was at the team’s facilities on Tuesday and was even seen taking the field after practice, suited up in Niners gear. Dr. Disrespect got the opportunity to have a catch with star tight end George Kittle, and the popular streamer actually has a rocket for an arm. Have a look at the Niners tight end reeling in a shockingly impressive throw from the YouTube star, via Twitter user @TheSFNiners.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
San Francisco, CA
Football
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Football
San Francisco, CA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
The Spun

The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback

Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan hasn't heard of trade discussions for Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers had previously made it clear that 2021 rookie Trey Lance has replaced veteran Jimmy Garoppolo as their starting quarterback. San Francisco then seemed to confirm Garoppolo's time with the organization will soon be over when the club released a depth chart on Tuesday that had the 30-year-old listed as the fourth-string option behind Lance and backups Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

49ers’ Jimmie Ward Has ‘No Love’ For Rams After They Wouldn’t Shake Hands

The Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers have evolved into one of the most heated and exciting rivalries in the NFL today. Head coaches Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan — who came up together during their time with the Washington Commanders — brought innovative offenses to their respective teams and both have been at the forefront of exciting matchups in recent years. The 49ers have historically gotten the best of the Rams since both coaches assumed the helm, but Los Angeles finally got their revenge in the NFC Championship Game this past postseason on their way to winning the Super Bowl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: The 49ers Had A Special Visitor At Practice Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers hosted famous video gamer Dr. Disrespect at training camp today. Not only did Dr. Disrespect--real name Herschel Beahm IV--attend practice, but he did so in full uniform, wearing a customized No. 2 49ers jersey. This isn't the first time the 49ers have welcomed the YouTube streaming...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Staley
Person
George Kittle
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll reveals starter for Seahawks’ preseason game vs. Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for their first game of the 2022 NFL preseason, which will be a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Compared to the Steelers, who are pretty much set with Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback,  Pete Carroll and the Seahawks have a bigger question mark on which between Geno […] The post Pete Carroll reveals starter for Seahawks’ preseason game vs. Steelers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Lines on Jimmy Garoppolo's next team, from Seahawks to Browns

A new NFL season is on the horizon and 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future is still in limbo. So where should bettors bank on Jimmy G playing in 2022?. Before we get into that, let's first look at how the waters got so muddy in the Bay regarding San Francisco's signal-caller situation.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

49ers Announce Official Quarterback Plan For First Preseason Game

This Friday night, preseason football returns to the Bay Area when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers. The NFC West franchise has an official quarterback plan for the game. Kyle Shanahan announced this Tuesday morning that Trey Lance will get the start. He won't be the team's...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Ward reveals great nickname for 49ers' revamped secondary

The 49ers are coming into the 2022 NFL season with a new-look secondary, and safety Jimmie Ward has the perfect nickname for the group. During an interview with KNBR’s “Papa & Lund” on Tuesday, the longest-tenured 49er couldn’t contain his excitement over how the defensive backfield has shown out during training camp.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Cannon#American Football#The Two Time#Drdisrespect
NBC Sports

Aiyuk details aftermath from on-field conflict with Warner

SANTA CLARA — There haven’t been any more skirmishes between 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and linebacker Fred Warner, but that doesn’t mean either has backed down. The two players have kept their fierce competition at a fever pitch throughout training camp but have refrained from taking it past the whistle since coach Kyle Shanahan found it necessary to stop practice last week. Aiyuk sees it as a natural result of the competition level on the team.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Garoppolo’s disappearing act led to 49ers’ Trey Lance acquisition

Jimmy Garoppolo is many things to his San Francisco 49ers teammates. He’s a hard worker, a leader and, apparently, “the worst texter of all time.”. That doesn’t just pertain to his teammates. The handsome yet slightly erratic signal-caller tends to disappear in the offseason to a point where teammates and friends like George Kittle can’t even get in contact with him. The Niners’ front office also were left on read, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Charvarius Ward out with injured groin for San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers spent big to lure Charvarius Ward in free agency, but the former Chiefs cornerback will be out a couple of weeks due to injury. The San Francisco 49ers spent big this offseason in free agency hoping to upgrade their secondary with the addition of former Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Charvarius Ward. Unfortunately, Ward has been injured in Niners’ training camp and now head coach Kyle Shanahan says he’s likely to miss the next couple of weeks with a groin muscle strain.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy

Kyle Shanahan has had his fair share of disputes in the NFL since he came onto the scene. This time around, however, the San Francisco 49ers head coach has taken a shot at the league for what some might see as a very trivial matter. Well, this isn’t the case for the 42-year-old shot-caller. Hats. […] The post ‘I have such beef right now’: 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan furious at NFL over game day policy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
95.7 The Game

95.7 The Game

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from the Bay Area, including the Golden State Warriors, San Francisco 49ers, Giants and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/957thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy