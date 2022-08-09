ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Cloud City Council sets Sept. 12 public hearing for THC ordinance

By Becca Most, St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
ST. CLOUD ― The St. Cloud City Council voted Monday to schedule a public hearing for the consideration of an ordinance licensing the sale of cannabinoid products on Sept. 12.

Minnesota legalized the sale of certain hemp-derived cannabinoid products like THC gummies and drinks in July. St. Joseph and Sartell have imposed moratoriums on THC sales, and Waite Park is considering one as well.

St. Cloud's proposed ordinance would provide a licensing framework to regulate the sale of cannabinoid products within the city. St. Cloud is proposing a $150 fee per license.

Under the proposed ordinance, selling any cannabinoid products within city limits without a retail cannabinoid products license would be illegal.

Anyone wanting a retail cannabinoid products license could apply for the license with the city clerk and the chief of police "will investigate all facts and information which he/she can reasonably find, bearing upon the question of the applicant's fitness to receive the license and to perform the duties imposed by this ordinance," before recommending issuing the license to the applicant, according to the agenda packet.

Applicants must be over 21. Violations of the ordinance could result in fines of $300-$1,000 and result in a license's suspension or revocation.

