Twitter Explodes Over FBI Raid On Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago

The web went into a frenzy as it was revealed that the Federal Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at the resort of former President Donald Trump in Florida, which he confirmed through a statement.

On Monday evening (August 8th), the former POTUS issued a statement confirming that FBI agents had arrived at his Mar-a-Lago Resort to execute a search warrant. “My beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” his statement read, which included the claim: “They even broke into my safe!” According to reports, the agents began their search earlier in the day focusing on the section of the resort complex where his personal quarters and offices are located. The search was conducted in correlation with the ongoing investigation into Trump’s handling of presidential documents brought to Mar-a-Lago, which apparently includes numerous classified documents. Trump himself is currently at his apartment complex in midtown Manhattan, New York.

The news sparked a wave of responses on social media, and Twitter was full of reactions to the FBI’s search. Many pointed out the gravity of the FBI being given the go-ahead to conduct the search, which occurred after representatives from the National Archives had recovered boxes of White House records from Mar-a-Lago in the past few months. The search also occurred on the anniversary of former President Richard W. Nixon’s resignation over the Watergate scandal in 1974.

Jill Wine-Banks, an attorney who was involved in the investigation of former President Nixon, opined that there must be more serious implications to the FBI’s search as well as mounting evidence of crimes.

