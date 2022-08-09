ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Parts of former Tech High School to be demolished for parking and green space

By Becca Most, St. Cloud Times
 2 days ago
ST. CLOUD ― The St. Cloud City Council voted Monday to approve a contract to demolish the 1955 and 1975 additions of the former Tech High School building, which is now City Hall.

These parts of the building are unused and in disrepair. They include the 1955 cafeteria addition and the 1975 pool/gymnasium addition of the former Tech High School.

The north additions of the building will be demolished and the site will be used for parking and green space in the future, according to the council agenda. The cost of demolition and abatement is $250,000.

Old city hall is being replaced by a new Bremer Bank. The new two-story building will also include a cafe or coffee shop.

