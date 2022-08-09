Read full article on original website
Brecksville council approves pre-dawn start time for Sherwin-Williams construction site
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio – During a special session Tuesday (Aug. 9), City Council members unanimously approved a 4 a.m. start time for pouring concrete at the future Sherwin-Williams research and development center. Related activities at the site can now begin as early as 2 a.m. A pair of council members,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pepper Pike planners OK preliminary site plan for Ursuline MCH project
A preliminary site development plan for Medina Creative Housing’s Creative Living for Life project, planned on the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland property at 2600 Lander Road in Pepper Pike, was approved at an Aug. 1 Pepper Pike planning and zoning commission meeting. The project, which will serve adults with...
Avon Lake home offers lakefront luxury for $5.5M: House of the Week
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- With French country estate vibes, a modern, sophisticated interior and an unbeatable waterfront location, 32894 Lake Rd. is a truly unique property. “This home is a spectacular showpiece with breathtaking lakefront views,” says listing agent Linda Musarra at Chestnut Hill Realty. “Throughout this house are stunning design details that you won’t find in another Northeast Ohio home.”
Ashtabula’s Riverbend Hotel project back on track, with expected opening in spring 2023
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Originally announced in 2019 but delayed by the pandemic, the new Riverbend Hotel in Ashtabula’s harbor district is finally under construction, with a scheduled opening in spring 2023. The hotel will be larger than initially planned – with five floors, instead of four, and 43...
A little historical perspective on Horseshoe Lake
The 143-year-old Early Settlers Association of the Western Reserve adopted this position paper regarding Horseshoe lake on Aug. 8:. “Exactly 200 years ago, the North Union of Shakers created their ‘Valley of God’s Pleasure’ settlement in Warrensville Township. An industrious sect, the Shakers dammed Doan Brook in two places to power various milling operations.
Bedrock hopes new streetscape plan will increase downtown Cleveland walkability
CLEVELAND, Ohio - New benches, planters, foliage and lighting will soon begin changing the look outside the Tower City Center and some nearby streets. The real estate company Bedrock, whose holdings include Tower City Center, the Ritz Carlton and the May Building, plans to begin work this fall on a concept approved Friday by the Cleveland Planning Commission. Bedrock is part of the family of Rocket Companies led by Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.
Belle Oaks developer denied variance for church property next to Richmond Heights mall site
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Although four of seven City Council members voted to do so Tuesday (Aug. 9), council did not overturn the recommendation of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals to deny a use variance for the former Faith United Church of Christ property. The church -- which...
Seeking teachers for immersive environmental science program: Talk of the Towns
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District is looking for Cuyahoga County STEM teachers to apply for the First Rings First Fellowship program. Through the immersive outdoor experience, teachers will receive professional development and incentives, graduate credits, classroom equipment, field trip support and much more. Space is limited for this exciting fellowship.
Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent
They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
South Euclid’s biggest party, Rock the Block, happening Aug. 19-20 on Mayfield Road
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The time is near for South Euclid to once again Rock the Block. South Euclid’s 7th annual street party is set to take place over two days, Aug. 19 and 20, on Mayfield Road, centered as it is each year at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4386 Mayfield Road. The event’s organizer and founder, Tony Caroscio, said he tries each year to make the event better than the year before, and, he believes, improvements that will please attendees have again been made for Rock the Block’s 2022 edition.
Cleveland Jewish News
After 70 years, Bussey's Upholstery moving to west side
For almost 70 years, the Jewish-owned family business of Bussey’s Upholstery Foam ‘N’ Fabric has served the community at 2311 Lee Road, selling fabric for upholstery, slip-covers and drapery, and foam for cushions and mattresses. Walking into the storefront and down the tall aisles with fabrics of...
Cleveland likely to oppose potential skybridge at Global Center, but nearby businesses support it
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In discussing whether Cuyahoga County should build a skywalk connecting the Global Center for Health Innovation to the Marriott hotel across the street as part of a larger $54-million renovation project, county council posed a second question: Would Cleveland officials or nearby businesses support it?. The...
From industrial powerhouse to tourist draw: 24 hours in Ashtabula’s fun, funky Bridge Street district
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Paddling through ripples on the Ashtabula River, it occurred to me: Not too long ago, this would not have been possible. The river was too dirty, the port too tough. And certainly, no one was renting tandem kayaks for $40 an hour to visiting tourists. Fast...
cleveland19.com
City patches Cleveland’s wood street with red brick after 19 Troubleshooters show rotting potholes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The red brick patchwork on the wood street will stop the decay of the rotting potholes, but neighbors say it ruins the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland. “I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Chuck Hoven, who’s been around the street since the early...
Cleveland City Council passes ‘pay to stay’ eviction protection for renters
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Wednesday approved “pay to stay” protections for tenants at risk of eviction because they’ve fallen behind on rent. The measure allows for renters to stay in their homes if they settle up with their landlord before an eviction hearing is held, or before the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court renders judgment in an eviction case.
Keeping a camera nearby must be the secret: Whit & Whimsey
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Well, she’s done it again. Tiffany Veit-Wojnarowski, a neighbor of the Brunswick Area Historical Society’s Heritage Farm, took another fantastic twilight photo and is letting me share it. This is a view of the tower housing the 1852 bell donated by First Christian Church, which...
Brecksville’s cost for engineering of I-77/Miller Road interchange expansion reaches $2 million
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will pay Euthenics Inc., a Cleveland engineering firm, another $30,000 to help oversee construction of the Interstate 77-Miller Road interchange expansion. The additional money raises the total price of Euthenics’ services for the project to $2 million. Of that amount, the Ohio Department of Transportation...
cleveland19.com
City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
NOACA looks to the future with plan to add charging stations for electric cars in Greater Cleveland: Editorial board
The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency’s plan to locate 47 charging stations for electric vehicles in five Greater Cleveland counties is a step toward the future. It is recognition that widespread access to chargers is important if the public is ever to become comfortable with the idea of moving away from internal combustion engines powered by fossil fuels.
Ashtabula’s Hubbard House, maritime museum explore city’s underground railroad, industrial history
ASHTABULA, Ohio – Ashtabula’s prime location on Lake Erie played a pivotal part in the city’s history, from its role in the underground railroad to the industrial revolution. Two small museums near the lakefront highlight that history -- the Hubbard House, where escaped slaves were sheltered en...
