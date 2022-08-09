ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brecksville, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Pepper Pike planners OK preliminary site plan for Ursuline MCH project

A preliminary site development plan for Medina Creative Housing’s Creative Living for Life project, planned on the Ursuline Sisters of Cleveland property at 2600 Lander Road in Pepper Pike, was approved at an Aug. 1 Pepper Pike planning and zoning commission meeting. The project, which will serve adults with...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Avon Lake home offers lakefront luxury for $5.5M: House of the Week

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- With French country estate vibes, a modern, sophisticated interior and an unbeatable waterfront location, 32894 Lake Rd. is a truly unique property. “This home is a spectacular showpiece with breathtaking lakefront views,” says listing agent Linda Musarra at Chestnut Hill Realty. “Throughout this house are stunning design details that you won’t find in another Northeast Ohio home.”
AVON LAKE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brecksville, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
City
Brecksville, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Industry
Local
Ohio Business
Cleveland.com

A little historical perspective on Horseshoe Lake

The 143-year-old Early Settlers Association of the Western Reserve adopted this position paper regarding Horseshoe lake on Aug. 8:. “Exactly 200 years ago, the North Union of Shakers created their ‘Valley of God’s Pleasure’ settlement in Warrensville Township. An industrious sect, the Shakers dammed Doan Brook in two places to power various milling operations.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Bedrock hopes new streetscape plan will increase downtown Cleveland walkability

CLEVELAND, Ohio - New benches, planters, foliage and lighting will soon begin changing the look outside the Tower City Center and some nearby streets. The real estate company Bedrock, whose holdings include Tower City Center, the Ritz Carlton and the May Building, plans to begin work this fall on a concept approved Friday by the Cleveland Planning Commission. Bedrock is part of the family of Rocket Companies led by Cavs owner Dan Gilbert.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Seeking teachers for immersive environmental science program: Talk of the Towns

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District is looking for Cuyahoga County STEM teachers to apply for the First Rings First Fellowship program. Through the immersive outdoor experience, teachers will receive professional development and incentives, graduate credits, classroom equipment, field trip support and much more. Space is limited for this exciting fellowship.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Valor#Acre#East Side#Apartment Building#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Linus Business#Business Industry#U S Department#Sherwin Williams Co#The Planning Commission
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

South Euclid’s biggest party, Rock the Block, happening Aug. 19-20 on Mayfield Road

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The time is near for South Euclid to once again Rock the Block. South Euclid’s 7th annual street party is set to take place over two days, Aug. 19 and 20, on Mayfield Road, centered as it is each year at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 4386 Mayfield Road. The event’s organizer and founder, Tony Caroscio, said he tries each year to make the event better than the year before, and, he believes, improvements that will please attendees have again been made for Rock the Block’s 2022 edition.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

After 70 years, Bussey's Upholstery moving to west side

For almost 70 years, the Jewish-owned family business of Bussey’s Upholstery Foam ‘N’ Fabric has served the community at 2311 Lee Road, selling fabric for upholstery, slip-covers and drapery, and foam for cushions and mattresses. Walking into the storefront and down the tall aisles with fabrics of...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
Cleveland.com

Cleveland City Council passes ‘pay to stay’ eviction protection for renters

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Wednesday approved “pay to stay” protections for tenants at risk of eviction because they’ve fallen behind on rent. The measure allows for renters to stay in their homes if they settle up with their landlord before an eviction hearing is held, or before the Cleveland Municipal Housing Court renders judgment in an eviction case.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

City of Bedford seeks restraining order to stop hospital closure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Bedford filed a last-minute motion Thursday seeking a restraining order to prevent University Hospitals from closing their Bedford facility on Friday(AUG, 12), according to Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records. On July 14, University Hospitals announced that inpatient and emergency services at the...
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland.com

NOACA looks to the future with plan to add charging stations for electric cars in Greater Cleveland: Editorial board

The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency’s plan to locate 47 charging stations for electric vehicles in five Greater Cleveland counties is a step toward the future. It is recognition that widespread access to chargers is important if the public is ever to become comfortable with the idea of moving away from internal combustion engines powered by fossil fuels.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy