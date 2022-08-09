ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Ex-South Euclid Judge Gayle Williams-Byers lands role on new cable TV show featuring Judge Greg Mathis

By Cory Shaffer, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

A residual benefit of delivering newspapers as a boy was the host of lessons for life: Jordan Sollitto

LOS ANGELES -- Fifty years have passed since I last hung a CLEVELAND PLAIN DEALER bag over my shoulder, stepped outside into the predawn darkness and embarked on my paper route. As the anachronism of children delivering newspapers – indeed printed newspapers themselves – fade away and I reflect on my 66 years, I’ve grown ever more appreciative of the residual benefits that daily ritual had in preparing me for the subsequent half century.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
WARREN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
South Euclid, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Law & Crime

4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities

When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Former Cleveland Public Power worker pleads to cybercrime

A former Cleveland Public Power worker has admitted to illegally installing devices on his coworkers' computers that recorded everything they typed. John Pelton, 55, of Avon Lake, is a former operator for the utility company. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of attempting to access a secure computer and obtain information and providing a false statements to a government official, according to a news release from the office of Michelle M. Baeppler, U.S. attorney for Ohio's Northern District federal court.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mathis
Person
Vinnie Politan
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts married couple with murder of man in Seven Hills

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a married couple for the murder of a man inside a Seven Hills home earlier this month. Bernard Murphy, 44, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Jenea Murphy, 38, was indicted on the...
SEVEN HILLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Director Joe Russo to bartend at TOLI in Little Italy this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Film director Joe Russo is returning home this weekend to pour drinks during the Feast of the Assumption celebration in Cleveland’s Litty Italy. Russo, who along with his brother Anthony, is one half of the most commercially successful directing duo in movie history, will serve as a guest celebrity bartender at TOLI on Saturday. You can find him on the back patio starting at 9 p.m. The bar, also known as Tavern of Little Italy, is located at 12117 Mayfield Road.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cable Tv#Attorneys#A E#The Plain Dealer
Cleveland.com

Two men sentenced for 2020 Cleveland Heights murder that stemmed from fight at basketball game

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A September 2020 murder of 23-year-old Cleveland Heights man that stemmed from a yearslong beef over a basketball game has now landed two men in prison. Deandre Price, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole until he serves 28 years. A jury convicted him earlier this year of aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Malik Moore.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Orchestra’s insurance refuses to pay for needed procedures after employee’s gender-affirmation surgery, lawsuit says

CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cleveland Orchestra’s health insurance refused to pay for necessary surgeries for an employee who suffered complications from her gender-affirmation surgery, according to a lawsuit filed late Wednesday. Rem Wransky filed the allegations in federal court in Cleveland against the orchestra and the third-party administrator of its...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

For all things Greek, check out the 2022 Greek Festival Aug. 18-21 at Sts. Helen and Constantine Church in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- August at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral means it is festival time. For those who enjoy, or who have never experienced, Greek food, music and dance, the festival represents a great opportunity to sample each when it is held from Aug. 18-21 at 3352 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council Endorses Mike DeWine for Governor

Governor Mike DeWine's camp announced Thursday morning that the Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council, the organization that represents upwards of 12,000 specialized construction workers in Northeast Ohio and is led by lightning rod Dave Wondolowski, has endorsed the Republican ticket, (Mike DeWine and Jon Husted), in their re-election bid against Democratic challengers Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy