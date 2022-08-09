Ex-South Euclid Judge Gayle Williams-Byers lands role on new cable TV show featuring Judge Greg Mathis

Read full article on original website
A residual benefit of delivering newspapers as a boy was the host of lessons for life: Jordan Sollitto
LOS ANGELES -- Fifty years have passed since I last hung a CLEVELAND PLAIN DEALER bag over my shoulder, stepped outside into the predawn darkness and embarked on my paper route. As the anachronism of children delivering newspapers – indeed printed newspapers themselves – fade away and I reflect on my 66 years, I’ve grown ever more appreciative of the residual benefits that daily ritual had in preparing me for the subsequent half century.
New clues in unsolved death at Cleveland concert: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered exclusive new leads and pictures in the unsolved mystery surrounding the death of Cory Barron.
Co-owner of popular Little Italy restaurant charged with raping woman at her Highland Heights home
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The co-owner of a popular restaurant in Little Italy is charged with repeatedly raping a woman he knew, including at least one time that was captured on video, according to a police report. Emigert Memeti of Mia Bella is charged with six counts of rape and five...
27 First News
Melissa Anne Silman, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Melissa Anne Silman, 47, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at home. She was born January 22, 1975, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph “Sonny” Silman and Maryanne (Gedeon) Silman. She was a night auditor at the...
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities
When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
Finally, the barriers to green energy wind turbines in Lake Erie are falling: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Supreme Court cleared a major hurdle this week for the construction of the first freshwater, offshore wind turbine facility in North America, ruling that the state permit for the Icebreaker project in Lake Erie was appropriately granted. We’re talking about what that means for the...
‘Superman’ and other Glenville greats should inspire us to reimagine a once shining neighborhood: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — You can easily forget what the Glenville neighborhood used to be. Like Hough, Fairfax or Collinwood, it’s rich with East Side history. Even now if you stroll the wrong streets, its history will stare you in the eyes. One side street does that better than...
Former Cleveland Public Power worker pleads to cybercrime
A former Cleveland Public Power worker has admitted to illegally installing devices on his coworkers' computers that recorded everything they typed. John Pelton, 55, of Avon Lake, is a former operator for the utility company. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of attempting to access a secure computer and obtain information and providing a false statements to a government official, according to a news release from the office of Michelle M. Baeppler, U.S. attorney for Ohio's Northern District federal court.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts married couple with murder of man in Seven Hills
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a married couple for the murder of a man inside a Seven Hills home earlier this month. Bernard Murphy, 44, was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault. Jenea Murphy, 38, was indicted on the...
Director Joe Russo to bartend at TOLI in Little Italy this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Film director Joe Russo is returning home this weekend to pour drinks during the Feast of the Assumption celebration in Cleveland’s Litty Italy. Russo, who along with his brother Anthony, is one half of the most commercially successful directing duo in movie history, will serve as a guest celebrity bartender at TOLI on Saturday. You can find him on the back patio starting at 9 p.m. The bar, also known as Tavern of Little Italy, is located at 12117 Mayfield Road.
Cleveland Scene
Security Guards at Playhouse Square and other Downtown Properties Want to Form a Union
Thursday afternoon, Service Employees International Union Local 1 (SEIU Local 1) will hold a rally and press conference outside Playhouse Square in support of downtown security guards. The local union, which represents janitorial workers and other service employees, wants to apply pressure on Playhouse Square and other buildings downtown that...
Man charged in setting fire to parking lot booth outside Justice Center during May 30, 2020, riots in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Parma man is charged in connection with the torching of a parking attendant booth across the street from the Justice Center during the May 30, 2020, riot in downtown Cleveland. Seth Calig, 49, is accused in federal court in Cleveland of conspiracy to commit arson....
WKYC
Two Cleveland delis named among best Jewish delis in the country
Two Cleveland eateries were recently named in a popular food website's list of the 20 best Jewish delis in America. 3News' Russ Mitchell reports.
Two men sentenced for 2020 Cleveland Heights murder that stemmed from fight at basketball game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A September 2020 murder of 23-year-old Cleveland Heights man that stemmed from a yearslong beef over a basketball game has now landed two men in prison. Deandre Price, 27, was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison with no chance at parole until he serves 28 years. A jury convicted him earlier this year of aggravated murder and other charges in the death of Malik Moore.
Cleveland Orchestra’s insurance refuses to pay for needed procedures after employee’s gender-affirmation surgery, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— Cleveland Orchestra’s health insurance refused to pay for necessary surgeries for an employee who suffered complications from her gender-affirmation surgery, according to a lawsuit filed late Wednesday. Rem Wransky filed the allegations in federal court in Cleveland against the orchestra and the third-party administrator of its...
For all things Greek, check out the 2022 Greek Festival Aug. 18-21 at Sts. Helen and Constantine Church in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- August at Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral means it is festival time. For those who enjoy, or who have never experienced, Greek food, music and dance, the festival represents a great opportunity to sample each when it is held from Aug. 18-21 at 3352 Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights.
cleveland19.com
City patches Cleveland’s wood street with red brick after 19 Troubleshooters show rotting potholes
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The red brick patchwork on the wood street will stop the decay of the rotting potholes, but neighbors say it ruins the aesthetic beauty of the last wooden street in Cleveland. “I mean, it’s frustrating,” said Chuck Hoven, who’s been around the street since the early...
Cleveland City Council compels release of body-camera footage within 7 days of police shootings
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland City Council Wednesday approved an ordinance requiring the city to release within seven days video footage of police shootings or other uses of deadly force. The law requires the Public Safety Department to post the videos to the city’s website when officers use deadly force,...
City of Bedford files restraining order request in attempt to block closure of UH Bedford Medical Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The City of Bedford wants to prevent University Hospitals from closing the community hospital that has served its residents since 1928. On Thursday, the city filed a motion in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court seeking a restraining order to legally prevent UH from closing the hospital facility.
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council Endorses Mike DeWine for Governor
Governor Mike DeWine's camp announced Thursday morning that the Cleveland Building and Construction Trades Council, the organization that represents upwards of 12,000 specialized construction workers in Northeast Ohio and is led by lightning rod Dave Wondolowski, has endorsed the Republican ticket, (Mike DeWine and Jon Husted), in their re-election bid against Democratic challengers Nan Whaley and Cheryl Stephens.
Cleveland.com
