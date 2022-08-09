Ex-South Euclid Judge Gayle Williams-Byers lands role on new cable TV show featuring Judge Greg Mathis

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Film director Joe Russo is returning home this weekend to pour drinks during the Feast of the Assumption celebration in Cleveland’s Litty Italy. Russo, who along with his brother Anthony, is one half of the most commercially successful directing duo in movie history, will serve as a guest celebrity bartender at TOLI on Saturday. You can find him on the back patio starting at 9 p.m. The bar, also known as Tavern of Little Italy, is located at 12117 Mayfield Road.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 MINUTES AGO