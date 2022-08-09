Deshaun Watson’s availability, Browns depth chart heading into preseason games: Kevin Stefanski transcript

Read full article on original website
Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'
It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
NFL
Jaguars plan to play starters, including QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne, Friday vs. Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson sat most of his starters in last week's Hall of Fame Game. The plan will change for the second preseason game Friday against the Cleveland Browns. Pederson said Wednesday he plans to play starters a bit, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Deshaun Watson's behavior was 'egregious' and 'predatory'
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that the league feels Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should face harsher punishment for his "egregious" and "predatory" behavior.
fantasypros.com
Deshaun Watson to start preseason opener Friday vs Jaguars
The Cleveland Browns plan to start quarterback Deshaun Watson in Friday’s preseason opener against Jacksonville pending any changes to his status prior to the game as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Watson’s pending six-game suspension is currently facing an appeal by...
Watson starting Browns’ preseason opener as suspension looms
CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson’s debut for the Browns is tentative and subject to change. The same is true for his first season in Cleveland. Watson is scheduled to start the exhibition opener — his first game action since 2020 — at Jacksonville on Friday while the quarterback waits to see if the NFL succeeds in keeping him off the field for the entire season.
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell’s strong comments about Deshaun Watson could be used against NFL in federal court
As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s remarks will be repeated by the NFL Players Association in any eventual legal battle regarding the inevitable suspension imposed on Watson by appeals officer Peter Harvey.
Commissioner Roger Goodell: NFL wants one-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson
The NFL confirmed last week that former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey had been selected to hear the league's appeal of the six-game suspension for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson issued by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. It's widely been...
NBC Sports
NFL wants immediate suspension of Deshaun Watson, NFLPA doesn’t rule it out
Earlier today, we raised the possibility of appeals officer Peter Harvey ruling in the next two days that Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for a full year, and that it should begin immediately. We have an update. Yes, the NFL has asked for a one-year suspension starting now....
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/11: Challenging the NFL, Giant Bugs, and Saying Enough is Enough
As Fred Greetham and I were doing OBR Weekly last night, I had an issue. We had a great crowd, and fantastic questions were coming in from both our Youtube and Twitch platforms. Unfortunately, we didn’t have time to cover all the Deshaun Watson-related questions, and, with 20 minutes left, I decided not to cover Watson anymore and focus on other topics.
Avon football 2022 preview: Eagles’ focus matches expectations — Camp tour
AVON, Ohio — After five straight runs to the Division II state semifinals and six straight Southwestern crowns, Avon is again back with a chance to reach Canton. The Eagles ran into Archbishop Hoban for a fourth time in those five years, even until the final two minutes of a 31-24 loss at Byers Field in Parma. They bring back not only an experienced roster, but a talented one led by two Power Five college targets in junior running back Jakorion Caffey (Maryland, Pittsburgh) and junior tackle Luke Hamilton (Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, West Virginia).
Cleveland.com
