ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Lt. Gov. Husted, lawmakers on CHIPS Act in Ohio

By Natalie Fahmy
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wSedC_0hAsV4ki00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act Tuesday morning , receiving bipartisan support at the Ohio Statehouse as lawmakers said it will change the trajectory of the state.

“It’s going to have a massive impact on Central Ohio,” State Representative Jeff Crossman (D-Parma) said.

Intel will invest at least $20 billion into its central Ohio plant, bringing in thousands of jobs.

Intel in Ohio: What kind of pollution does a semiconductor plant make?

“For every one job in Intel, there’s six or seven jobs on top of that for the supply chain,” U.S. Representative Troy Balderson (R-OH 12) said.

“It blows your mind away when you think about what that means,” Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said. “These are going to construct facilities the size of four football fields.”

Intel alone will hire 3,000 employees and will help bring in businesses from across the world.

“The idea that people are knocking on our door rather than us having to chase them down is a new thing for Ohio,” Husted said.

“It’s good to see more places in Ohio have jobs, not just in Columbus,” Crossman said. “We need jobs all over the place and hopefully this is the start of heading in that direction.”

Intel Ohio getting new $200M neighbor from vitamin company’s expansion

Lawmakers said now is the time for Ohio to get in on the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

“In a decade from now, it’s supposed to be a $1.35 trillion industry,” Husted said. “So it’s going to more than double in its size and we want to capture that.”

“It’s fun to watch it all happen and it’s new excitement,” Balderson said.

Intel already has job postings up for their Ohio location, you can check them out here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Troy Balderson
Ohio Capital Journal

Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it

“Aristotle” has a great line that Aristotle never said or wrote: “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.” This misattribution to Aristotle predates the Interwebs. The earliest it appears in print is in Lowell Bennion’s 1959 book, “Religion and the Pursuit of Truth.” The […] The post Fear not education, but those trying to rob Ohio students of it appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis's family roots run deep in Valley

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be coming to the Valley to show his support for J.D. Vance, the Ohio GOP Senate candidate during a rally in Liberty, but the Florida Governor won't need any time to get acquainted with our community, as his family tree has deep roots here. DeSantis,...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Manufacturing Industry#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Lawmakers
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio breaks 3 million COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio has surpassed 3 million all-time COVID-19 cases, a weekly new case report from the Ohio Department of Health showed Thursday. The state was on the verge of hitting the milestone — which indicates more than a fourth of all Ohioans have now contracted the virus at some point — in […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The CHIPS Act is signed. What now for Intel and Ohio?

WASHINGTON (WCMH) – President Joe Biden has put pen to paper Tuesday, making Intel’s most wanted legislation become law before the company makes the jump into Ohio. The CHIPS and Science Act, which has made the rounds in both the U.S. House and Senate since 2021, finally cleared both chambers of Congress at the end […]
NBC4 Columbus

President Biden signs CHIPS Act

The CHIPS Act will play a key role in the changing landscapes of the communities surrounding the future intel plant, including New Albany, Johnstown, and Newark. https://nbc4i.co/3BRQPv2.
NEWARK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio FBI standoff suspect: Did he live in Columbus?

See a previous press conference where the Ohio State Highway Patrol explained the standoff situation in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man named as the shooter that tried to break into the FBI’s Cincinnati office and later got in a standoff with authorities may have been from Columbus. The Ohio State […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC4 Columbus

Heath man demands accountability from Select Home Warranty

HEATH, Ohio (WCMH) — In March of 2021, Charles Lupton, Jr. purchased a home warranty. “We thought, ‘Well, we’ll take a chance,’ and I reviewed some different places, and Select Home Warranty was one of the top 10,” Lupton said. Lupton made the call and signed up for a one-year contract with Select Home Warranty […]
HEATH, OH
wosu.org

First Somali American nominee for Ohio House is ready to address priorities

Education, infrastructure, and health care are the top priorities for Ohio’s first Somali American to win a major party’s nomination in the state. Munira Abdullahi won her race as a Democrat in the 9th State House District, which represents part of northeast Columbus, primary by more than 67% of the vote over her opponent Paul Filippelli. She says she is ready to work on her priorities.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Schools releases opening plan to be used if strike occurs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Families across the city of Columbus are dealing with uncertainty as the start of the school year gets closer. With contract negotiations between the Columbus Board of Education and Columbus Education Association (CEA) stalled, it’s unclear what exactly classes will look like to begin the year. “It’s nerve wracking right now […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy