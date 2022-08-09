ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mike Tomlin Makes It Clear Who Will Be Steelers Starter

It will be the first time in a long while that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be selecting a new starting quarterback. For most of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Pro Bowl play-caller Ben Roethlisberger has been his starter every single game. But now that Roethlisberger has retired, Tomlin...
Mike Tomlin Announces Starting Quarterback For Preseason Opener

It's been decades since there was a real quarterback battle on the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they have one now with veteran Mitchell Trubisky going against rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Ahead of Saturday's preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has decided who will start. Speaking...
Steelers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Jets Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up second-year defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed off waivers on Thursday. Rashed was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday. Rashed, 24, signed with the Jets after going undrafted out of Oregon State in 2021. He spent the majority of the season on the practice squad, but was activated for one game — logging one tackle in 16 defensive snaps.
Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps. Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons. Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards. In order...
Previewing Bears and Chiefs Preseason Game 1

A look at the Bears preseason opener with Kansas City at Soldier Field, with TV, radio, streaming, betting information and what's important for both teams as former Bears coach Matt Nagy returns to Soldier Field as a Kansas City assistant to face the team he coached for four seasons.
Sporting News ranks Steelers' Mike Tomlin seventh-best NFL coach for 2022 season

Any list of the most-respected active NFL head coaches in the game today likely has Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers at least near the top of it. Tomlin has never posted a losing season since taking over in 2007, holds an overall regular-season record of 154-85-2, has gone 8-9 in the playoffs, and has a 1-1 mark in Super Bowl games. The 50-year-old is, however, up against it this summer following the retirement of future Hall-of-Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and is seemingly on track to name veteran Mitchell Trubisky as his next starter and Roethlisberger's successor.
NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Decision

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't officially named their starting quarterback for Week 1, but Mike Tomlin has announced a starter for their preseason opener. Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Tomlin revealed that Mitch Trubisky will start this Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year, $14.2...
