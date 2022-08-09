ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 13

zack kyllonen
4d ago

it's nice to see people who were abused by a system to come out and say what really goes on when the camera is turned off. this young actor has done a lot for entertainment purposes so using her voice is the most amazing thing she can do to take action c:

Reply
2
Related
E! News

Miranda Cosgrove Reacts to Co-Star Jennette McCurdy's Claims About iCarly Experience

Watch: Miranda Cosgrove REACTS to Jennette McCurdy's iCarly Claims. Miranda Cosgrove has empathy for her former iCarly co-star Jennette McCurdy. The I'm Glad My Mom Died author recently opened up about the trauma she says she suffered while starring on the Nickelodeon show. In her memoir, McCurdy alleged that she suffered abuse at the hands of her late mother, as well as experiences with someone on-set she referred to as "The Creator."
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Jennette McCurdy Is Glad Her Mom Died

ICarly’s Sam Puckett, badass best friend to main character Carly Shay, had some serious mommy issues. Her mom, an abusive, absentee parent portrayed by Jane Lynch, was one of the character’s favorite talking points. Now, over a decade after the Nickelodeon show premiered, Jennette McCurdy, the actress behind the lovable tomboy, has opened up about the trauma she suffered at the hands of her own mother off-screen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Miranda Cosgrove
Person
Jennette Mccurdy
RadarOnline

Chris Rock 'Ready To Meet' With Will Smith After Oscars Slap Drama — With One Catch

Chris Rock is "ready" to sit down with Will Smith after the Oscars slap heard 'round the world, Radar has exclusively learned.However, there is one stipulation.Sources told RadarOnline.com that Rock has agreed to meet with Smith ONLY if the King Richard actor promises to never talk about what is said at the meeting."Chris is a good guy. Like everyone that saw Will's apology, he had mixed feelings," insiders said about the video that Smith shared addressing the incident that took place while Rock served as host at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. "Part of him felt sorry for Will...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#About Disordered Eating
ETOnline.com

Fred Savage's Accusers Share the Shocking Allegations That Led to His 'Wonder Years' Firing

Fred Savage is defending himself amid allegations of inappropriate conduct on the set of ABC's The Wonder Years reboot. In a shocking exposé published by the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, a group of unnamed women who worked on the show's crew -- on which Savage was working as an executive producer and director -- have come forth to make public their claims of his alleged misconduct towards women that ultimately led to an investigation and Savage's firing by the network earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’

Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Jennette Said She And Ariana Were Treated Differently At Nickelodeon

Jennette McCurdy opened up again about how “hellish” her acting career was. The former Nickelodeon star, who’s known for playing the witty Sam Puckett on iCarly and Sam & Cat, retired from acting in March 2021 to prioritize her mental health. Now, McCurdy’s releasing a memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, where she shared her experience as a child actor, including one moment on the set of Sam & Cat that “broke her.”
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
21K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy