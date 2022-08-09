ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Johnson City Press

A look at Johnson City Schools'

The Homeless Education Program at Johnson City Schools works hard to bring quality education to and meet the daily needs of children whose families are homeless, in transition, or new to the area and in need of help getting started. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act considers a child homeless if...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport police hiring for several positions

KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The Kingsport Police Department has scheduled the next Police Applicant Testing Session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Sullivan County, TN
Blountville, TN
Sullivan County, TN
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee Education
Kingsport, TN
Johnson City Press

Street paving to start in months on east side of Kingsport

KINGSPORT — Pavewell Paving Company will begin street resurfacing work later this year on a number of streets in the neighborhoods in and around the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive. The resurfacing work involves 3.5 miles of streets on both sides of Fort Henry Drive, including such streets...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Ballad Health sends donations to Kentucky

KINGSPORT — Tears came from her eyes Thursday, thinking of what happened. Laura Roark, nurse manager for Ballad Health, talked about how she recently visited her old home in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and saw the destruction of flooding firsthand. Her sister and her best friend’s house were wrecked.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Bloomingdale school bus bomb not found, Sullivan Sherrif's Office says

BLOOMINGDALE — A reported school bus bomb in the Bloomingdale community was investigated Thursday afternoon but no bomb was found, a law enforcement authority said. "This afternoon, around 3:30 pm, a call was received from a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community in reference to an accusation that a student on the bus had a bomb," said a statement emailed more than two hours later by Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Andy Seabolt.
BLOOMINGDALE, TN
Johnson City Press

Damascus Trail Center ready to open

DAMASCUS, Va. — The Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the town of Damascus have announced that the Damascus Trail Center will officially open to the public on Saturday, August 27 at 10 a.m. A collaboration between the town of Damascus and the ATC, the center will further embrace and enhance...
DAMASCUS, VA
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Council moves forward on major water projects

ELIZABETHTON — Several water projects highlighted Thursday night’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council. The projects included the replacement of current water meters to customers of the Elizabethton Water Resources with automated water meters; the relocation of the city’s main water transmission lines across the Doe River, and the hiring of a firm to provide technical guidance in meeting new requirements from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s new lead and copper rules.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Sheriff-elect Fraley announces his chief deputy

ELIZABETHTON — Mike Fraley has a wealth of experience in local law enforcement, having spent nearly all of his career as a deputy, sergeant and lieutenant in the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. That concentrated experience may help explain why Fraley chose to look outside the local area to...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisiors – we are not a burden

WISE – Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell county supervisors Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap brought concerns over a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the BEP-provided instructional supply allotment by...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 12

Aug. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet warned readers, “Lightning seems to have a peculiar attachment to our city’s trolley wires, and lately has caused no little inconvenience, to say nothing of expense. As a result of one of its freaks Thursday quite a number of people, who had gathered at the lake to witness a game of ball, were compelled to walk, or by other means make their return to the city.”
Johnson City Press

Emergency services, economic development on Wise County supervisors' agenda

WISE – Emergency services funding, economic development progress and updates to the county’s food and beverage tax arose during Thursday’s Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting. Referring to Tuesday’s board workshop meeting with leaders from fire and rescue departments in the county, Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers told...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Off Leash Social: Business in full swing

Johnson City’s new bar and dog park, Off Leash Social, has officially opened. The business, located at 234 Denny Mill Road, began with a soft launch about three weeks ago, and their official grand opening was July 30.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

