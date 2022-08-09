Aug. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet warned readers, “Lightning seems to have a peculiar attachment to our city’s trolley wires, and lately has caused no little inconvenience, to say nothing of expense. As a result of one of its freaks Thursday quite a number of people, who had gathered at the lake to witness a game of ball, were compelled to walk, or by other means make their return to the city.”

