Johnson City Press
Called Kingsport school board meeting to consider Colonial Heights purchase, Jefferson HVAC bid
KINGSPORT — Kingsport's Board of Education will hold a called meeting next week to vote on pursuing the auction purchase of the former Colonial Heights Middle School property from Sullivan County Schools. The city school board has discussed using the school as a site for a new elementary school...
Johnson City Press
A look at Johnson City Schools'
The Homeless Education Program at Johnson City Schools works hard to bring quality education to and meet the daily needs of children whose families are homeless, in transition, or new to the area and in need of help getting started. The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act considers a child homeless if...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport police hiring for several positions
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department said Wednesday they are looking for several applicants to fill existing and upcoming vacancies. The Kingsport Police Department has scheduled the next Police Applicant Testing Session for Tuesday, Sept. 27, according to a news release.
Johnson City Press
Watch now: Kingsport soon may resume use of areas around Van Huss Dome, bid on Colonial Heights still up in air
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett High School may resume using some areas around the Buck Van Huss Dome before again using the dome's main arena, Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said Tuesday night. In addition, the Board of Education voted 5-0 for members to communicate individually with Moorhouse on whether...
Johnson City Press
Kingsport enrollment up more than 100 overall so far, but down some in middle school
KINGSPORT — Enrollment is up so far more than 100 in Kingsport City Schools year to date earlier this week compared with last year. Elementary and high school numbers are up and middle school numbers are down.
Johnson City Press
Street paving to start in months on east side of Kingsport
KINGSPORT — Pavewell Paving Company will begin street resurfacing work later this year on a number of streets in the neighborhoods in and around the Walmart Supercenter on Fort Henry Drive. The resurfacing work involves 3.5 miles of streets on both sides of Fort Henry Drive, including such streets...
Johnson City Press
Ballad Health sends donations to Kentucky
KINGSPORT — Tears came from her eyes Thursday, thinking of what happened. Laura Roark, nurse manager for Ballad Health, talked about how she recently visited her old home in Whitesburg, Kentucky, and saw the destruction of flooding firsthand. Her sister and her best friend’s house were wrecked.
Johnson City Press
Bloomingdale school bus bomb not found, Sullivan Sherrif's Office says
BLOOMINGDALE — A reported school bus bomb in the Bloomingdale community was investigated Thursday afternoon but no bomb was found, a law enforcement authority said. "This afternoon, around 3:30 pm, a call was received from a bus driver in the Bloomingdale community in reference to an accusation that a student on the bus had a bomb," said a statement emailed more than two hours later by Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Andy Seabolt.
Johnson City Press
Mount Carmel considers offering recycling services to citizens
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen is considering offering recycling services to its citizens. The BMA discussed the topic at its last meeting on July 28.
Johnson City Press
Damascus Trail Center ready to open
DAMASCUS, Va. — The Appalachian Trail Conservancy and the town of Damascus have announced that the Damascus Trail Center will officially open to the public on Saturday, August 27 at 10 a.m. A collaboration between the town of Damascus and the ATC, the center will further embrace and enhance...
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton City Council moves forward on major water projects
ELIZABETHTON — Several water projects highlighted Thursday night’s meeting of the Elizabethton City Council. The projects included the replacement of current water meters to customers of the Elizabethton Water Resources with automated water meters; the relocation of the city’s main water transmission lines across the Doe River, and the hiring of a firm to provide technical guidance in meeting new requirements from the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s new lead and copper rules.
Johnson City Press
Sheriff-elect Fraley announces his chief deputy
ELIZABETHTON — Mike Fraley has a wealth of experience in local law enforcement, having spent nearly all of his career as a deputy, sergeant and lieutenant in the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. That concentrated experience may help explain why Fraley chose to look outside the local area to...
Johnson City Press
Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisiors – we are not a burden
WISE – Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell county supervisors Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap brought concerns over a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
Johnson City Press
Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the BEP-provided instructional supply allotment by...
Johnson City Press
Virginia Department of Energy issues emergency declarations for flooding from mine damage
POUND – Two flood damage sites in Pound have received Virginia Department of Energy funding for repairs. Virginia Energy has approved Abandoned Mine Land grants totaling $202,700 to fix an underground mine void and an access road washed out through surface mine erosion, department spokesperson Tarah Kesterson said Wednesday.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 12
Aug. 12, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Comet warned readers, “Lightning seems to have a peculiar attachment to our city’s trolley wires, and lately has caused no little inconvenience, to say nothing of expense. As a result of one of its freaks Thursday quite a number of people, who had gathered at the lake to witness a game of ball, were compelled to walk, or by other means make their return to the city.”
Johnson City Press
Emergency services, economic development on Wise County supervisors' agenda
WISE – Emergency services funding, economic development progress and updates to the county’s food and beverage tax arose during Thursday’s Wise County Board of Supervisors meeting. Referring to Tuesday’s board workshop meeting with leaders from fire and rescue departments in the county, Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers told...
Johnson City Press
Juveniles arrested after church in Sullivan County burglarized, vandalized
BLOUNTVILLE — Vandalism to Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, in the Bloomingdale area of Sullivan County left the church's interior with an estimated $11,000 worth of damage, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office issued the following information Wednesday afternoon:
Johnson City Press
Off Leash Social: Business in full swing
Johnson City’s new bar and dog park, Off Leash Social, has officially opened. The business, located at 234 Denny Mill Road, began with a soft launch about three weeks ago, and their official grand opening was July 30.
Johnson City Press
Christian group to host Back to School Bash as well as a crusade later this month
ROGERSVILLE — The Upper East TN GO TELL America Crusade will host a back-to-school bash in Rogersville and is preparing for their big crusade at the end of this month.
