Read full article on original website
Related
cbs7.com
Man found on highway 128 dies
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has died after being found on highway 128. On Aug. 9, deputies were called to a man laying on the side of the road 7 miles west on highway 128 in Western Andrews County. Upon arrival, deputies found a man later identified as Chad Kill. He appeared to be dehydrated and weak.
cbs7.com
Structure fire in Midland County causes loss of several RV’s and vehicles
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Midland reports multiple agencies are working on a structure fire near 349, just south of 114. Around 3:20 pm, a call was received in reference to a structure fire on the 3100 block of S Hwy 349. Multiple agencies responded including the Midland County Fire Marshal’s Office.
ECSO warns public to stay alert
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s office says that on Wednesday morning, a man approached a woman’s car at the drive-through of the JumBurrito on 8th Street in Odessa. They also say the man became aggressive and tried to enter the woman’s car. Fortunately, the man wasn’t able to enter the vehicle, but […]
Midland County searching for wanted suspects
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Warranty Services is asking for help from the community to locate several wanted suspects. Damien Knight Jurado has one outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle. Gianni Paolo Macias has 6 outstanding warrants. He is wanted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession (Violation of Bond), Driving with a Suspended […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Andrews Co Sheriff investigating after man found in road dies
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found lying on the side of the road earlier this week. That man, identified only as Chad Kill, died at the hospital shortly after he was found. On August 9, deputies responded to the scene on Highway 128. Deputies said […]
cbs7.com
A fire burning in Howard County is now 80% contained
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Texas intrastate fire mutual aid system strike team is assisting Howard County volunteers battle the barber fire located southeast of Coahoma in Howard County. The Texas A&M Forest Service incident map shows the fire to be 80% contained and has burned about 63 acres.
Andrews County Sheriff Deputies find weakened male body on Highway 128
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — Andrews County Sheriff Deputies responded to a call about a male body laying on the side of the road on Highway 128 on August 9. Deputies identified the subject as Chad Kill. Kill appeared to be very dehydrated and weak, and his vehicle was left east of his location on Highway 128.
cbs7.com
Odessa Police: Shots fired at 1200 block of W. 10th Street; no injuries reported
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1200 block of W. 10th St Thursday afternoon. An investigation into the incident found a group of kids fighting when a male subject pulled a gun and shot into the air. There are no...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘This has never happened’: Midland daycare responds to investigation
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland Daycare is speaking out after two separate incidents involving its students. Owners of Animal Krackers Learning Center confirmed the school is currently under investigation after a teacher was accused of injuring a student– the school is cooperating with investigators in that case. Another investigation was also launched following a fire […]
Odessa man charged with killing his mother
ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail after authorities say he killed his mother. Billy Joe Campbell, 59, was initially arrested back in October 2021 for injury to elderly person, according to an Ector County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Campbell was living with his mother, and was her...
yourbasin.com
Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident
MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
Shot fired: OPD investigating fight
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a group of kids was caught fighting Thursday afternoon. The fight happened in the 1200 block of W 10th Street. Witnesses said as the children were fighting, an unknown man approached, pulled out a gun, and fired into the air. OPD said no one was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman jailed following disturbance at Jaguars
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring woman is behind bars following a disturbance early Wednesday morning at Jaguars. Lydia Hernandez, 28, has been charged with drunk driving and assault by strangulation. According to an affidavit, around 1:58 a.m. on August 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the club at 6824 Cargo […]
OPD investigating threat to local church
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after threats were made to a local church. The investigation began around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when someone called to make threats targeting Connection Christian Church. Officers responded to the church in the 4200 block of Tanglewood and the area was blocked off for some time until […]
‘Out of control’: Victim in Greyhound bus crash speaks
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victims involved in a Greyhound bus crash this morning in Midland have slowly made their way from the hospital back to the scene of the crash, where another bus is waiting to take them to their destinations. Now a traveler aboard the bus this morning is speaking out about the […]
City of Big Spring continues its annual seal coating project
BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring has been working on its annual seal coating project since the beginning of August. Each day, crews work on different parts of the city to make sure the road are drivable for residents. The City of Big Spring Facebook page has been updating residents each day about what areas of the city they are working on.
Odessa man charged with DWI following traffic stop
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after police said he was drunk behind the wheel. Dustin Lowe, 30, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. According to an affidavit, around 2:00 a.m. on August 7, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was patrolling in the area of Oakwood and John […]
8 people hurt, sent to hospital after Greyhound bus crash near Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — Eight people were hurt and sent to a hospital after a crash involving a Greyhound bus Monday morning in Midland County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to DPS, a Nissan Frontier driven by 25-year-old Thomas Morris was eastbound on WCR 127. A Greyhound bus, driven by 59-year-old Elvira […]
Midlander accused of stealing his own car
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he stole his own truck after refusing to pay for repair costs. John Michael Bonilla, 33, has been charged with Theft of Service. According to an affidavit, on August 4, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision […]
OPD: Man from out of state makes threatening calls to local church
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department announced Thursday they were investigating after a man from out of state made threatening calls to a local church. According to OPD, around 12:30 p.m., the department received a call for threats made to Connection Christian Church. Officers investigated the incident and...
NewsWest 9
Odessa, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Odessa and Midland local newshttps://www.newswest9.com/
Comments / 0