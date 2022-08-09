ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Man found on highway 128 dies

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -The Andrews County Sheriff’s Office reports a man has died after being found on highway 128. On Aug. 9, deputies were called to a man laying on the side of the road 7 miles west on highway 128 in Western Andrews County. Upon arrival, deputies found a man later identified as Chad Kill. He appeared to be dehydrated and weak.
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO warns public to stay alert

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s office says that on Wednesday morning, a man approached a woman’s car at the drive-through of the JumBurrito on 8th Street in Odessa. They also say the man became aggressive and tried to enter the woman’s car. Fortunately, the man wasn’t able to enter the vehicle, but […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midland County searching for wanted suspects

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County Warranty Services is asking for help from the community to locate several wanted suspects.  Damien Knight Jurado has one outstanding warrant for Burglary of a Vehicle.  Gianni Paolo Macias has 6 outstanding warrants. He is wanted for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, Possession (Violation of Bond), Driving with a Suspended […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Midland County, TX
Cars
Midland County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Midland County, TX
Local
Texas Cars
cbs7.com

A fire burning in Howard County is now 80% contained

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Texas intrastate fire mutual aid system strike team is assisting Howard County volunteers battle the barber fire located southeast of Coahoma in Howard County. The Texas A&M Forest Service incident map shows the fire to be 80% contained and has burned about 63 acres.
HOWARD COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rvs#Vehicles#Structure Fire#Accident
ABC Big 2 News

‘This has never happened’: Midland daycare responds to investigation

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland Daycare is speaking out after two separate incidents involving its students. Owners of Animal Krackers Learning Center confirmed the school is currently under investigation after a teacher was accused of injuring a student– the school is cooperating with investigators in that case. Another investigation was also launched following a fire […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa man charged with killing his mother

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail after authorities say he killed his mother. Billy Joe Campbell, 59, was initially arrested back in October 2021 for injury to elderly person, according to an Ector County Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Campbell was living with his mother, and was her...
ODESSA, TX
yourbasin.com

Midland family asking for help after horrifying accident

MIDLAND, Tx (Nexstar) – The Rodriguez family were expecting a safe trip to Midland when the unexpected happened. Monica Salgado says she was driving her family back from their trip on Wednesday afternoon when an 18-wheeler ran them off the road just outside of Tahoka. “I blacked out and...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Shot fired: OPD investigating fight

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after a group of kids was caught fighting Thursday afternoon.  The fight happened in the 1200 block of W 10th Street. Witnesses said as the children were fighting, an unknown man approached, pulled out a gun, and fired into the air.  OPD said no one was […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
ABC Big 2 News

Woman jailed following disturbance at Jaguars

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Big Spring woman is behind bars following a disturbance early Wednesday morning at Jaguars. Lydia Hernandez, 28, has been charged with drunk driving and assault by strangulation. According to an affidavit, around 1:58 a.m. on August 10, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the club at 6824 Cargo […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating threat to local church

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is investigating after threats were made to a local church. The investigation began around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when someone called to make threats targeting Connection Christian Church. Officers responded to the church in the 4200 block of Tanglewood and the area was blocked off for some time until […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

‘Out of control’: Victim in Greyhound bus crash speaks

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The victims involved in a Greyhound bus crash this morning in Midland have slowly made their way from the hospital back to the scene of the crash, where another bus is waiting to take them to their destinations. Now a traveler aboard the bus this morning is speaking out about the […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

City of Big Spring continues its annual seal coating project

BIG SPRING, Texas — The City of Big Spring has been working on its annual seal coating project since the beginning of August. Each day, crews work on different parts of the city to make sure the road are drivable for residents. The City of Big Spring Facebook page has been updating residents each day about what areas of the city they are working on.
BIG SPRING, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man charged with DWI following traffic stop

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after police said he was drunk behind the wheel. Dustin Lowe, 30, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated.  According to an affidavit, around 2:00 a.m. on August 7, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was patrolling in the area of Oakwood and John […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander accused of stealing his own car

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after police said he stole his own truck after refusing to pay for repair costs. John Michael Bonilla, 33, has been charged with Theft of Service. According to an affidavit, on August 4, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

OPD: Man from out of state makes threatening calls to local church

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department announced Thursday they were investigating after a man from out of state made threatening calls to a local church. According to OPD, around 12:30 p.m., the department received a call for threats made to Connection Christian Church. Officers investigated the incident and...
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

Odessa, TX
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Odessa and Midland local news

 https://www.newswest9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy