Missouri home to one of best lakes for boating, study says

By Joey Schneider
 2 days ago

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. – Boating is one of the ultimate summertime experiences, and Missouri might just have one of the best places to do it in the United States.

A travel website known as The Getaway ranks the Lake of the Ozarks in mid-Missouri as the second-best boating lake in the United States. A research team recently released the rankings as part of its “Float on the Best Boating Lakes in America” report.

Only Shasta Lake in California finished higher in the rankings, meaning that the Lake of the Ozarks holds the distinction as the lake with one of the best boating experiences in the Midwest.

The Getaway left the following review on the Lake of the Ozarks…

“With more than 1,150 miles of shoreline and a surface area of 55,000 acres, this lake in central Missouri in the Ozark Mountains is truly a boater’s paradise. This may be a manmade lake, but the spectacular scenery is some of Mother Nature’s best work. Waterfront condos, RV parks, and resorts line much of the coastal area around the lake, but there are also quiet coves perfect for fishing and enjoying a quiet day on the lake. Speedboating is a popular sport here, with major boating events, such as AquaPalooza and The Shootout, attracting thousands of boaters each summer.

Perhaps a sign of its popularity, the Lake of the Ozarks attempted to break a record for the world’s largest boat parade earlier this summer. Attempting a Guinness World Record for a second straight year, participants fell just short of a record held in Malaysia.

For the full lake rankings from The Getaway, click here .

Comments / 1

Steve
2d ago

I agree about Lake of the Ozarks being great. But to list Shasta Lake as Number 1??? It's 76% empty and only getting worse, reported in Record Searchlight News on September 28, 2021. The current lake level is 130′ feet down.

Reply
2
