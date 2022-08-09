Indiana Captial Chronicle: Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep Jackie Walorski

Late Friday, August 5, 2022 Indiana became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as Governor Eric Holcomb quickly signed legislation creating a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15, includes some exceptions. Included in the new law the bill delicenses abortion clinic and all abortions must now take place in hospitals or ambulatory surgical centers. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Rebecca Gibron, the Chief Operating Officer of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky to get her take on what this will mean for women’s reproductive health her in the Hoosier state.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO