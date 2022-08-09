Indiana Captial Chronicle: Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep Jackie Walorski

Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run
INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
Gov. Holcomb signs executive order calling for special election to fill Rep. Walorski's seat
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday calling for a special election to fill the vacancy of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash Aug. 3. The special election will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8,...
indianapublicradio.org
Democratic leaders, candidates speak against abortion ban, hope to motivate voters for fall election
Democratic candidates for statewide offices on Tuesday warned about possible financial and health dangers from the state’s recent abortion ban. Party leadership hopes to motivate voters in opposition to the ban. Indiana Democratic Party Chair Mike Schmuhl said voters have the power to inspire change if they are dissatisfied.
95.3 MNC
Special election for Second Congressional District to take place November 8
The special election for the Second Congressional District will take place with the general election on Nov. 8. but who’s going to be on the ballot needs to be determined. Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer has called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members, on Aug. 20, to fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election.
Indiana abortion law update from IBJ Media and Inside Indiana business
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s new abortion law has created a ripple effect among businesses across the state. Here’s Inside Indiana Business host Gerry Dick with more from the IBJ Media’s studio downtown on Monument Circle.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana abortion law: Planned Parenthood will continue the fight that reinstates a right to safe and legal abortion care
Late Friday, August 5, 2022 Indiana became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as Governor Eric Holcomb quickly signed legislation creating a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15, includes some exceptions. Included in the new law the bill delicenses abortion clinic and all abortions must now take place in hospitals or ambulatory surgical centers. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Rebecca Gibron, the Chief Operating Officer of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky to get her take on what this will mean for women’s reproductive health her in the Hoosier state.
indianapublicradio.org
What would the Inflation Reduction Act do for Indiana? Experts explain effects on solar, businesses
The federal Inflation Reduction Act could help Indiana utilities and other businesses to adopt renewable energy like solar — but whether it will encourage Indiana residents to do the same is unclear. Indiana University professor David Konisky researches environmental and energy policy. “So for utilities, there’s a lot of...
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
WIBC.com
Eli Lilly Donated To Campaigns Of Lawmakers Who Voted For Abortion Ban
INDIANAPOLIS — After Indiana’s restrictive abortion law was passed late Friday night, Lilly released a statement against the legislation. However, the company once donated thousands to lawmakers who recently supported the abortion ban in the Indiana House and Senate. The statement, which was released Saturday, said, “Given this...
Potential economic impact of Indiana abortion law
In the moments before and moments after Indiana’s near total abortion ban became official, businesses and events from across the state began to react.
abc57.com
VIDEO: Jackie Walorski funeral at Granger Community Church
Those honoring Jackie Walorski Swihart line the procession route at Grissom Middle School. Sr. Pastor Dr. Ted Bryant of Granger Community Church reads Jackie's obituary. Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church Michiana opens the service. Live image from Granger Community Church. 10 a.m.: Plane carrying dignitaries from Washington DC lands...
wdbr.com
Lightfoot, Pritzker fire back on police endorsement of Bailey; Lightfoot upset over Indiana abortion law
As so often happens, the newsmakers show up at an event, and the reporters’ questions are about something different. Monday was no exception. Indiana’s solidifying abortion restrictions, causing major employers Eli Lilly and Cummins to wonder how much more business they want to do there. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot would love to welcome their workers – and is distressed about what red states are doing – noting she is Black and a lesbian.
indypolitics.org
A Few Minutes with McDermott
Indy Politics speaks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott. We discuss how the campaign is going, the recent abortion vote in the Indiana General Assembly, and we get his thoughts on the recent FBI seizure of documents from the Trump residence in Mar-a-Lago. The Leon-Tailored Audio...
Republicans turn on each other amid post-Roe chaos
Red state lawmakers are mired in partisan infighting and struggling to agree on how far to go.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund
Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
WNDU
Medical Moment: The early signs of dementia
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
indianapublicradio.org
South Bend’s lone abortion clinic to close when new state law takes effect
The Whole Woman’s Health Clinic in South Bend — the only one in Michiana that provides abortions — will close next month when Indiana’s new abortion ban takes effect. But until then, Midwest Advocacy Director Sharon Lau said abortion is still legal in the state. “We...
McKnight's
Owners of nearly half of Indiana’s nursing homes sued over refusal to share financial information
A new lawsuit alleges that eight Indiana hospitals — owners of 250 of the state’s 527 nursing homes — are violating state open record laws by withholding information on extra public funding doled out to them through the Medicaid system. The supplemental Medicaid dollars are distributed to...
A win for trans kids everywhere
Elated. That’s how those of us who work with trans youth felt when we heard that Indiana cannot ban trans girls from girls youth sports. A judge recently issued a preliminary injunction in a case filed by the ACLU of Indiana, requiring that A.M., a 10 -year-old trans girl, must be allowed to rejoin her […] The post A win for trans kids everywhere appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
What we know about state’s plan to send $200 inflation relief payments to Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers can expect to see another $200 in their bank account after Indiana lawmakers approved a second set of payments during the special session. The money comes from the state’s surplus. Gov. Eric Holcomb pitched the idea of a $225 payment in June to help Hoosiers struggling with high gas prices and inflation. […]
