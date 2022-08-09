ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana Captial Chronicle: Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep Jackie Walorski

By Indiana Capital Chronicle
Times-Union Newspaper

Indiana Republican Party Announces Date Of Caucuses; Nisly First To File To Run

INDIANAPOLIS — In accordance with Indiana Code, Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer on Wednesday officially called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members to separately fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election resulting from the passing of 2nd District U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski.
95.3 MNC

Special election for Second Congressional District to take place November 8

The special election for the Second Congressional District will take place with the general election on Nov. 8. but who’s going to be on the ballot needs to be determined. Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer has called two caucuses of eligible precinct committee members, on Aug. 20, to fill ballot vacancies for the upcoming special election and the upcoming general election.
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Indiana abortion law: Planned Parenthood will continue the fight that reinstates a right to safe and legal abortion care

Late Friday, August 5, 2022 Indiana became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as Governor Eric Holcomb quickly signed legislation creating a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15, includes some exceptions. Included in the new law the bill delicenses abortion clinic and all abortions must now take place in hospitals or ambulatory surgical centers. Lakeshore Public Radio's Dee Dotson speaks with Rebecca Gibron, the Chief Operating Officer of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai'i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky to get her take on what this will mean for women’s reproductive health her in the Hoosier state.
WIBC.com

Eli Lilly Donated To Campaigns Of Lawmakers Who Voted For Abortion Ban

INDIANAPOLIS — After Indiana’s restrictive abortion law was passed late Friday night, Lilly released a statement against the legislation. However, the company once donated thousands to lawmakers who recently supported the abortion ban in the Indiana House and Senate. The statement, which was released Saturday, said, “Given this...
abc57.com

VIDEO: Jackie Walorski funeral at Granger Community Church

Those honoring Jackie Walorski Swihart line the procession route at Grissom Middle School. Sr. Pastor Dr. Ted Bryant of Granger Community Church reads Jackie's obituary. Pastor John Wilson of Radiant Church Michiana opens the service. Live image from Granger Community Church. 10 a.m.: Plane carrying dignitaries from Washington DC lands...
wdbr.com

Lightfoot, Pritzker fire back on police endorsement of Bailey; Lightfoot upset over Indiana abortion law

As so often happens, the newsmakers show up at an event, and the reporters’ questions are about something different. Monday was no exception. Indiana’s solidifying abortion restrictions, causing major employers Eli Lilly and Cummins to wonder how much more business they want to do there. Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot would love to welcome their workers – and is distressed about what red states are doing – noting she is Black and a lesbian.
indypolitics.org

A Few Minutes with McDermott

Indy Politics speaks with Democratic U.S. Senate candidate and Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott. We discuss how the campaign is going, the recent abortion vote in the Indiana General Assembly, and we get his thoughts on the recent FBI seizure of documents from the Trump residence in Mar-a-Lago. The Leon-Tailored Audio...
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund

Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
WNDU

Medical Moment: The early signs of dementia

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

A win for trans kids everywhere

Elated. That’s how those of us who work with trans youth felt when we heard that Indiana cannot ban trans girls from girls youth sports. A judge recently issued a preliminary injunction in a case filed by the ACLU of Indiana, requiring that A.M., a 10 -year-old trans girl, must be allowed to rejoin her […] The post A win for trans kids everywhere appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
