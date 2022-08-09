ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Circa Sports to Host Free Football Preview Party and Sports Betting Panel with Brian Urlacher, Shaun King and More, August 27

By admin
vegas24seven.com
 2 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
963kklz.com

Paseo Verde (Las Vegas) Little League…Tough Loss, But Still In It

Hoping to make it to the Little League World Series, Nevada State Champs, Paseo Verde Little League team had a tough loss the other night, but they are still in it. Losing on a walk-off RBI single, that did it as PV lost to Utah-Snow Canyon 5-4 in the Mountain Regional on Tuesday in San Bernardino, California!
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Rebels Have New Home On Television

FOX5’s new Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network will carry more than 100 Rebel sporting events. UNLV Athletics will have a new home on television as FOX5 has launched the new Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN), the athletics department, Learfield and KVVU FOX5 announced Wednesday. More than...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Grilling Tips From “One Steakhouse”

Las Vegas(KLAS)-If you’re a steak lover, you’re always looking for that perfect steak… Either at a restaurant or at home. Kendall Tenney joins Chef Patrick Munster of One Steakhouse to talk about how to make the perfect steak at home.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
State
Iowa State
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Colorado State
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
963kklz.com

If Your Name Is George/Jorge, You’re Eating Free In Las Vegas

The Triple George Grill located in the Downtown Grand Las Vegas is celebrating it’s anniversary. In honor of 17 years of service, they’re marking the occasion by giving away free food. But there’s a catch. You have to be named George or Jorge. If you are lucky enough to bear this moniker, can I borrow your ID? Kidding. But if George or Jorge is your name, you might want to make your way downtown sometime this month. Throughout August, the Triple George Grill will give away free dishes and meals to anyone who shares their name. And these dishes look amazing. Seriously. I spent less than a minute on Triple George Grill‘s website and found myself drooling. We’re talking about mouth-watering steaks, seafood, lamb and more. Some of their specialties include Seared Maine Sea Scallops, New Zealand Roast Lamb Chops, Bison Osso Buco, the list goes on. This isn’t what we’re used to when we think of free in Las Vegas. This is award-winning dining here, people. I’ve never been so angry my name wasn’t George.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shaun King
Fox5 KVVU

Frontier starts nonstop service between Las Vegas, Kansas City, 3 other cities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced that it has started new daily nonstop service between Las Vegas and four cities. According to a news release, starting Aug. 9, the airline will begin service from Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport to Baltimore (BWI), Buffalo (BUF), Hartford (BDL) and Kansas City (MCI).
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Former Raiders player Marshawn Lynch accused of DUI in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says former NFL star Marshawn Lynch was arrested after he was accused of driving under the influence. Police say that at about 7:25 a.m. Tuesday, officers conducted a vehicle stop at Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue, near Wyoming and Las Vegas Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Betting#Football Players#American Football#Circa Sports#Circa Resort Casino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox5 KVVU

Biden administration announces $48.9M for Nevada transportation projects, including Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The U.S. Department of Transportation announced funding for two major Nevada transportation projects, including one project in Las Vegas. The projects are part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, meant to modernize transportation systems and make them “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The World’s Largest Pool League

Las Vegas(KLAS)-The American Pool players Association’s 8 ball and 9 ball championships are underway through August 13th at the Westgate. Roqui Theus stopped by to learn a new trick shot from billiard hall of famer tom “Dr. Cue” Rossman. Head to www.Poolplayers.Com For more information on this annual event and how to join the world’s […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy