ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas man indicted on hate crime charges for anti-Asian attacks

By L P Phillips, Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3voIGH_0hAsRIsn00

A Dallas County Grand Jury has indicted Jeremy Smith, 37, on seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Smith was arrested in May after shots were fired at a hair salon on Royal Lane in Dallas. Three people were hit and injured.

Investigators identified Smith as the suspect. They say he deliberately targeted Asian-Americans in the attack, and the grand jury has added a hate crime enhancement to the charges.

The indictments are for the three victims that were hit in the May 11th shooting at the Hair World Salon and four more people at the business who were threatened by the gunfire.

When police arrested Smith in May, they noted in their arrest affidavit that his girlfriend claimed Smith had been in an accident with an "Asian male" and had developed delusions that an Asian mob was after him.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot says the charges are severe enough for a possible life prison term. The FBI and the US Department of Justice are still considering bringing federal hate crime charges, although Cruezot says that is not likely now that there are state charges on file.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dpdbeat.com

Suspect Wanted in Church Burglary

Dallas Police need your help finding the man who broke into, then stole from a local church. On August 4, 2022, at about 12:30 AM, an unknown man broke into Iglesia Gracia Divina located at 2527 W. Colorado Boulevard. The male suspect damaged a window, then while inside took nearly $8K in musical equipment.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
dpdbeat.com

Suspects Wanted in Robbery

The Dallas Police Department needs your help in identifying the two pictured suspects. On July 31, 2022, the suspects were involved in a robbery of a Chevron Gas Station located at 3006 Duncanville Road. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Christian #10508 at michael.christian@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us or 214-671-3687. Please...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Texas felon found guilty of murdering cousin with sledgehammer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A six-time convicted felon who beat his cousin to death with a sledgehammer in 2020 was convicted of murder Wednesday. Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court deliberated about three hours before rejecting David Earl Johnson’s claims of self-defense and finding him guilty in the death of Michael Washington, 58, at Washington’s home in the 1200 block of East Calhoun Avenue.
WACO, TX
Focus Daily News

Ellis County Sherriff’s Office Arrests 5 Suspects For Online Solicitation Of A Minor

“Operation Overwatch” Targeted Child Predators. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, conducted an undercover operation, focused on targeting those who prey on children. This operation was named “Operation Overwatch;” and involved the participation of nine state and local agencies. The operation was successful in...
ELLIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Shooting#Fbi#Prison#Violent Crime#Anti Asian#Royal Lane#Asian Americans
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

UPDATE: Device involved in Ganado phone threat registered out of Garland

GANADO, Texas – The Ganado Police Department continues to investigate the incident from Thursday morning. Within minutes of the incident, the District Attorney’s Office quickly issued a subpoena for information. YK Communications, a local telephone company, and their General Manager, Bill Rakowitz, quickly worked to track the call. Ganado Police Department worked with AT&T to trace the call. They tracked...
GANADO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Man Pleads Guilty in 2018 Murder of Fort Worth Couple

The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced. The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.
FORT WORTH, TX
Black Enterprise

Texas Woman Who Set Boyfriend On Fire To Be Charged With Murder

The North Texas woman who set her boyfriend on fire is set to face murder charges after he died from his injuries. Ricky Doyle, 25, died two weeks after Breana Johnson, 24, pumped gas into the backseat where he was sitting and intentionally set him on fire, KDFW reports. The attack took place on July 18 at a gas station on East Mayfield Road in Arlington, Texas, following an argument between the couple.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Sheriff: Child dies after being accidentally shot by his dad

HOOD COUNTY, Texas — A 9-year-old boy has died after he was accidentally shot by his father, according to the Hood County Sherriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a home on Abbey Park Court in the Acton area of Hood County. Sheriff Roger Deeds told WFAA that "a terrible accident occurred where a father accidentally shot his 9-year-old son."
HOOD COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Second Suspect in Dallas Double Murder Still at Large

Dallas police recently identified a second suspect in June’s double homicide at a Northeast apartment, but the man remains at large and is being sought by police. The investigation into the murders took a twist on Friday, August 5, when police identified a second suspect allegedly connected to the June murder of a couple. Police alleged Infant Johnson, 23, shot and killed the victims.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

67-Year-Old Arrested After Fatal Dallas Stabbing

A 67-year-old man was charged with murder this week after allegedly fatally stabbing another man in the chest Sunday in downtown Dallas. Police responded to a call reporting a stabbing in the 200 block of South Field Street at approximately 4:23 p.m. on August 7. Dallas police allegedly determined 67-year-old...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

16-Year-Old Arrested After Local Police Chase

A 16-year-old is in custody after he allegedly led officers from the Mesquite and Dallas police departments on a high-speed chase on Tuesday, according to NBC 5 News. Officers tried to stop a silver Honda Accord near westbound Interstate 30 at Interstate 635 on August 9 just after 1 p.m. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen in Garland the week before.
MESQUITE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Residents Concerned After Camera Exposes Home Vandals

Neighbors in an East Dallas neighborhood say they're fed up and tired of not feeling safe where they live. Several residents say their home security videos show possibly two people who may be connected to the incidents. "I know I was scared the first several nights to sleep there. Something...
DALLAS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Dallas man found guilty of capital murder in the deaths of his two teenage daughters

DALLAS (AP) – A suburban Dallas man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in 2008 has been convicted in their deaths. Jurors on Tuesday found 65-year-old Yaser Said guilty of capital murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. He will receive an automatic life sentence. Prosecutor Lauren Black has said Said is “obsessed with possession and control.” The sisters were found shot to death in a taxi near a Dallas-area hotel on New Year’s Day in 2008. About a week earlier, they and their mother fled their home in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville to escape Said.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy