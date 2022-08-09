Dallas man indicted on hate crime charges for anti-Asian attacks

A Dallas County Grand Jury has indicted Jeremy Smith, 37, on seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Smith was arrested in May after shots were fired at a hair salon on Royal Lane in Dallas. Three people were hit and injured.

Investigators identified Smith as the suspect. They say he deliberately targeted Asian-Americans in the attack, and the grand jury has added a hate crime enhancement to the charges.

The indictments are for the three victims that were hit in the May 11th shooting at the Hair World Salon and four more people at the business who were threatened by the gunfire.

When police arrested Smith in May, they noted in their arrest affidavit that his girlfriend claimed Smith had been in an accident with an "Asian male" and had developed delusions that an Asian mob was after him.

Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot says the charges are severe enough for a possible life prison term. The FBI and the US Department of Justice are still considering bringing federal hate crime charges, although Cruezot says that is not likely now that there are state charges on file.

