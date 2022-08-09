ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tarentum spray park closed for repairs

There won’t be any splashing at the popular spray pad in Tarentum this week. The section of Riverview Memorial Park remains closed while officials work to repair an electrical problem. “Hopefully, we can have it up and running by the weekend,” Council President Scott Dadowski said. The water...
TARENTUM, PA
wtae.com

Parking lot caves in at Pittsburgh Botanic Garden

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Botanic Garden is a sight to see for visitors all year round, but one sight was unexpected this past weekend when the parking lot collapsed. “We had some staff that got in about between seven and 8:30, and another staff member or two came in between 8:30 and 9. 8:30 there was nothing, 9 o’clock we had this,” said Keith Kaiser, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Shore prepares for crowds as concerts roll into Pittsburgh

Three major concerts and a Steelers game will bring thousands to Pittsburgh’s North Shore over the next four days, and officials urged everyone planning to converge on the area to plan ahead. Billy Joel performs tonight at PNC Park, followed by Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Joan Jett and others...
PITTSBURGH, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Highland Park, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Train conductor, engineer sue Norfolk Southern over 2021 derailment

Two Norfolk Southern Railway employees who were controlling a train that derailed on East Carson Street in Baldwin in December are suing their company. Edward Mansfield, of Cranberry Township, was the conductor and Matthew Marchionda, of Ambridge, was the locomotive engineer during the Dec. 12 crash. A lawsuit filed Wednesday...
AMBRIDGE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Roads to close as more 100-ton beams arrive for new Fern Hollow Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Several roads will close over the next few days while the last 100-ton beams for the new Fern Hollow Bridge arrive in Pittsburgh. PennDOT said the superload will leave Roaring Spring Thursday at 7 a.m. and take multiple state routes through Blair, Cambria, Indiana and Westmoreland counties before reaching the bridge's eastern side on South Braddock Avenue around 10 a.m. PennDOT said two beams a day will continue to be delivered Friday and Monday, with one last beam coming Tuesday.South Braddock Avenue between the I-376 interchange and Forbes Avenue will close, as well as intersecting sidestreets along the way. PennDOT will also close the ramps from West Swissvale Avenue and northbound South Braddock Avenue to the inbound Parkway East and the ramp from southbound Braddock Avenue to the inbound Parkway East. Police from multiple communities will help escort the beams, which are about 150 feet long, 8 feet high and four feet wide. Fourteen beams have already been delivered to the other side of the bridge. Assuming everything goes smoothly while dealing with supply chain issues, officials have said the goal is to get the bridge reopened by the end of the year, about 11 months after it collapsed. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pirates owner Bob Nutting buying Wigle Whiskey & Threadbare Cider and Mead

Pirates owner Bob Nutting is purchasing Wigle Whiskey and Threadbare Cider and Mead. On social media, Wigle Whiskey says, "After conducting an exhaustive search for a partner who would continue to grow Wigle and Threadbare in a thoughtful way, we are thrilled to announce the transition of our beloved companies to Pittsburgh Spirits."
PITTSBURGH, PA
thepalmspringspost.com

New city clerk arriving from Pittsburgh

City officials on Wednesday announced Brenda Pree will become the next city clerk. Pree currently works in the same role for the city of Pittsburgh, a role she has been in since 2017. In Pittsburgh, Pree’s accomplishments include creation of a citywide records management department to digitize and make available...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Concerns raised about Bethel Park elementary project

BETHEL PARK – Construction of a new K-5 elementary center at the current site of Neil Armstrong Middle School has prompted a few concerns and questions from those who live nearby. Three residents spoke at the Aug. 9 meeting of the Bethel Park School’s Board’s facilities and services committee....
BETHEL PARK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Golden East Investors maps out mixed-use strategy for former Riverbend Foods property

PITTSBURGH — A new owner is working to move forward to bring new life and a mixed-use approach to one of the largest industrial properties of its kind in the city. After first investing in the region a few years ago, buying three buildings at Penn Center West from Rugby Realty Co. Inc., New York-based Golden East Investors announced it has finalized buying the 985,000-square-foot, 20-acre site at 1080 River Ave., directly across the Allegheny River from the booming Strip District.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Hosanna House in Wilkinsburg presents the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in August

Looking for a way to relax and connect with your community in Pittsburgh this summer? Join Hosanna House for the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in Wilkinsburg. The Hosanna House, one of Pittsburgh’s most treasured community centers, is known for its history of rebuilding the city’s eastern borough of Wilkinsburg after the economic distress and displacement of the community after the steel industry’s decline.
WILKINSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Verona Presbyterian Church sets date for its final service

Verona Presbyterian Church will soon shut its doors for good. Church leaders said its membership has dwindled over the years from more than 400 to just 31 people, and about 10 come to Sunday services religiously. The pandemic also had a tremendous impact in cutting programs and stopped in-person services...
VERONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Body pulled from Allegheny River near marina in Tarentum

A body was pulled from the Allegheny River on Thursday afternoon near the marina in Tarentum when someone called 911 after seeing it floating in the waterway, according authorities. A Tarentum police officer who arrived shortly after 3 p.m. began the search by being ferried along the river near the...
TARENTUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Organizers announce plans for Little Italy Days in Bloomfield

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The annual Little Italy Days festival will soon be back in Bloomfield.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets will transform into the city's largest heritage festival from Aug. 18-21."Little Italy Days is coming back for the 20th year, and it's going to be a fantastic day of entertainment and Italian pride," said recent KDKA retiree Paul Martino, who will emcee the event.Organizer Sal Richetti said they expect thousands to attend like last year. Richetti said after visitors indulge in the savory and sweet Italian foods, they can support local businesses."This is Christmas for Bloomfield businesses," said Richetti. "This...
PITTSBURGH, PA

