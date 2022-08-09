ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boot

Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity

The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
Taste of Country

Jordan Rowe’s ‘5:00 in the Country’ Makes You Eager for the Weekend [Listen]

Jordan Rowe’s new single, "5:00 in the Country," oozes with '90s flair, and the idea of the chorus came to him in a very unique location. “I actually came up with a lot of the chorus lyrics and chorus melody in the shower one morning thinking about that idea,” he shares with Taste of Country. “I don’t know why, but I get a lot of song ideas in the shower.”
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John: Grease the Musical star says it was ‘surreal’ to inform audience of her death

Olivia Moore, who plays Sandy in Grease the Musical, said it was “surreal” to break the news of Dame Olivia Newton-John’s death to her audience.The star of the current West End production was informed of Newton-John’s passing during the interval, with the news met with gasps of shock backstage.Referring to her second-act rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” Moore said: “such a mixed bag of emotions to sing that song, but I actually am really happy that I knew because I will never sing it the same now.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
BET

Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies At 81

Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier has passed away at 81 years old. His son Lamont Dozier, Jr. broke the news with a caption that read, “Rest in Heavenly Peace.”. His family said in an additional statement saying the "devoted father and legendary songwriter, producer and recording artist, died peacefully in his home on Monday, August 8. ... We love him dearly and will miss him always."
Complex

Premiere: Kaeyae Alo Drops Her Debut EP ‘17times’

Calgary singer Kaeyae Alo has dropped her debut EP 17times, a smooth, soulful collection of tracks brimming with emotion. Over the course of six songs, Alo gets deeply personal, baring her soul to listeners and inviting them to share her experiences. Opening with a spoken word introduction, Alo kicks things...
Whiskey Riff

Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits

Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
American Songwriter

Whiskey Myers Once Again Raises Their Game on New Album

The Texas-based group Whiskey Myers has been doing excellent work in a Southern rock vein since they were formed by buddies Cody Cannon (lead vocalist and chief songwriter) and John Jeffers (lead guitarist who also contributes to songwriting) and recorded their debut album Road Of Life in 2008. Also including guitarist Cody Tate, bassist Jamey Gleaves, drummer Jeff Hogg, and percussionist Tony Kent, the band saw their popularity skyrocket over the past few years when their music was included in the popular Western series Yellowstone.
