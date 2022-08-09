Read full article on original website
Related
Cody Jinks & Ward Davis Put Unique Male Twist On Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine”
You gotta respect the classics. We all know Cody Jinks and Ward Davis as two independent country artists that are dedicated to putting out pure, authentic country music, and are some of the best songwriters in the business. Not to mention, the two buddies are testaments of how you can...
The Story Behind Prince’s Drama-Infused ‘Purple Rain’ Album Cover
What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Prince? If we were gambling folk, we’d bet that it was “Purple Rain.” It is, for one, an amazing song. Second and thirdly, it’s the title of Prince’s sixth studio album and a rock musical drama that served as the singer’s acting debut.
Country Music’s ’90s Resurgence Is Sparking Ronnie Dunn’s Creativity
The creative juices have been flowing for Ronnie Dunn as he was gearing up to release his latest solo project, 100 Proof Neon, on Friday (July 29). The new album features many of the '90s dancehall vibes fans have come to expect from Dunn. The decade seems to be inspiring many country artists these days in what is now being considered a '90s resurgence. This trend is a major win for the Brooks & Dunn member, who says he's right back in his musical lane.
Ashland Craft Shows Off Her Gritty Vocals On Acoustic Cover Of The Travis Tritt Hit, “It’s a Great Day To Be Alive”
If you haven’t checked out the 2021 debut album from the South Carolina native, Travelin’ Kind, yet, you need to get on that… she’s one of my favorite up-and-coming mainstream artists at the moment. And she recently shared a video over on Instagram of herself doing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
The Temptations' 25 greatest songs of all time, ranked
It's been 60 years since the Temptations made their first appearance on the Billboard R&B charts with their first release on Motown, "(You're My) Dream Come True," a soulful ballad written and produced by Berry Gordy. That song peaked at No. 22, earning the Tempts a spot on Gordy's Motortown Revue and setting...
Linda Ronstadt Is a Mom of 2! Meet the ‘Blue Bayou’ Singer’s Adopted Children Mary and Carlos
You know her for her hit songs “Blue Bayou,” “When Will I Be Loved” and tons more, but did you know Linda Ronstadt is the doting mom of two kids? The iconic performer keeps her family out of the spotlight, but that doesn’t take away from how much love she has for her children, Carlos and Mary.
Lamont Dozier: An appreciation of a song craftsman who wrote hits with heart and soul
The composer who helped write numerous classics of the Motown catalog, including 'Where Did Our Love Go?', 'Reflections,' 'Baby Love' and others died on Monday at 81.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kane Brown Reveals ‘Different Man’ Album Tracklist, Including Duet With His Wife
Kane Brown announced in July that his highly-anticipated third studio album Different Man will be released on Sept. 9. This week, Brown revealed more album details, including the tracklist. According to the graphic shared by Brown, Different Man will feature 17 tracks, including his latest country single, "Like I Love...
Jordan Rowe’s ‘5:00 in the Country’ Makes You Eager for the Weekend [Listen]
Jordan Rowe’s new single, "5:00 in the Country," oozes with '90s flair, and the idea of the chorus came to him in a very unique location. “I actually came up with a lot of the chorus lyrics and chorus melody in the shower one morning thinking about that idea,” he shares with Taste of Country. “I don’t know why, but I get a lot of song ideas in the shower.”
Olivia Newton-John: Grease the Musical star says it was ‘surreal’ to inform audience of her death
Olivia Moore, who plays Sandy in Grease the Musical, said it was “surreal” to break the news of Dame Olivia Newton-John’s death to her audience.The star of the current West End production was informed of Newton-John’s passing during the interval, with the news met with gasps of shock backstage.Referring to her second-act rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” Moore said: “such a mixed bag of emotions to sing that song, but I actually am really happy that I knew because I will never sing it the same now.”Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
People
Brett Eldredge Performs Acoustic Rendition of 'Songs About You' on 'CMT Campfire Sessions'
Brett Eldredge is stripping down to the basics. On Thursday, PEOPLE got an exclusive first look at the singer-songwriter, 36, performing an acoustic spin on his new song "Songs About You" during this week's CMT Campfire Sessions episode. In the clip, Eldredge sits around a semi-circle with his band as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier Dies At 81
Motown Songwriter Lamont Dozier has passed away at 81 years old. His son Lamont Dozier, Jr. broke the news with a caption that read, “Rest in Heavenly Peace.”. His family said in an additional statement saying the "devoted father and legendary songwriter, producer and recording artist, died peacefully in his home on Monday, August 8. ... We love him dearly and will miss him always."
Complex
Premiere: Kaeyae Alo Drops Her Debut EP ‘17times’
Calgary singer Kaeyae Alo has dropped her debut EP 17times, a smooth, soulful collection of tracks brimming with emotion. Over the course of six songs, Alo gets deeply personal, baring her soul to listeners and inviting them to share her experiences. Opening with a spoken word introduction, Alo kicks things...
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Myers Once Again Raises Their Game on New Album
The Texas-based group Whiskey Myers has been doing excellent work in a Southern rock vein since they were formed by buddies Cody Cannon (lead vocalist and chief songwriter) and John Jeffers (lead guitarist who also contributes to songwriting) and recorded their debut album Road Of Life in 2008. Also including guitarist Cody Tate, bassist Jamey Gleaves, drummer Jeff Hogg, and percussionist Tony Kent, the band saw their popularity skyrocket over the past few years when their music was included in the popular Western series Yellowstone.
Comments / 0