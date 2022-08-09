Read full article on original website
Marshawn Lynch smelled of alcohol and stated he stole car during DUI arrest, police report says
LAS VEGAS - New details were released Thursday on the DUI arrest of former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch from earlier this week in Las Vegas. On Aug. 9 before 7:30 a.m, an officer was conducting a vehicle stop on a car for a man asleep behind the wheel.
Why Noah Fant is primed to breakout and help DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video featuring an exclusive KING 5 interview with Seahawks tight end Noah Fant originally aired July 21. This story is part of KING 5's Seahawks season preview series. As we've discussed previously, the Seattle Seahawks are an outlier in the National Football League...
KING 5 Seahawks roundtable: What are our favorite Russell Wilson era memories?
The KING 5 sports team answered burning Seahawks questions and gave our favorite Russell Wilson era memories. KING 5 Sports, Quixem Ramirez, Alex Didion, Jake García. Editor's note: The above video featuring an exclusive KING 5 interview with Seahawks cornerback Ryan Neal originally aired July 21. This story is part of KING 5's Seahawks season preview series.
Seattle’s police chief floats cutting back the number of officers at sporting events
The Seattle City Council has voted out of committee Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s plan to hire roughly 500 Seattle Police officers over the next five years. In the meantime, the city has to figure out how to police a city that has roughly 400 fewer officers than it needs to fully staff its precincts.
Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!
This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
3 men arrested more than 16 years after woman's decapitated body found in Puget Sound
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — More than 16 years after a 33-year-old woman's body was found decapitated, three people have been arrested in Shanan Lynn Read's death. The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said they worked with law enforcement across the country this week to take the three men into custody. A fourth suspect in the case has since died.
Dr. Fauci receives honorary Hutch Award, throws out first pitch before Mariners game
SEATTLE - Dr. Anthony Fauci was awarded the 2022 honorary Hutch Award on Tuesday night prior to the Seattle Mariners’ game against the New York Yankees. Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center awarded Fauci for his lifetime of service toward a healthier world. The award is typically given to a...
Seattle man charged with killing his children's mother; friends share her memory
SEATTLE — King County prosecutors charged a Seattle man with first-degree murder for killing the mother of his children. Prosecutors accused Daniel Tesfai of stabbing Lucia Kashai inside a home in Rainier Valley on the night of Aug. 1. Kashai's friend of more than 30 years reflected on their...
Witness describes 'vicious, violent' murder near Seattle's Pike Place Market
SEATTLE — A witness in the brutal attack on a man in downtown Seattle is sharing what he saw happen. The deadly beating happened at 3rd and Pike on a Tuesday afternoon at 3pm. A man was beaten to death with a metal pole just blocks away from Pike Place Market.
Rantz: Man unloads as Seattle Parking Enforcement tickets neighbors, but ignores homeless RVs
A Seattle resident unloaded on a Seattle Parking Enforcement officer for ticketing his neighbors, while completely ignoring the illegally parked homeless people nearby. He and his neighbors have had it and the conversation became heated. The man confronted the enforcement officer after he saw her ticketing an illegally parked car...
Seattle Restaurant Facing Backlash After Announcing Closure
The restaurant is shutting down after 46 years of service, but several customers took issue for their reason behind the closure.
Seattle police cracking down on fentanyl presence in downtown area
SEATTLE — King County is officially calling fentanyl a public health crisis. So far this year, the county reports more than 300 overdose deaths involving fentanyl. Last week, a narcotics operation in the Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct led to eight people being arrested in Seattle’s downtown core. Officers seized 101 grams of fentanyl pills and 60 grams of powder fentanyl.
'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years
At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
Fauntleroy Residence by Heliotrope is a "private oasis" in Seattle
Seattle architecture studio Heliotrope has completed a cedar-clad family home that prioritises views of the Puget Sound and privacy from the street. The Fauntleroy Residence is on a waterfront site in Seattle, with westward vistas of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. A ferry terminal is just a short distance away.
Police: Man shot in leg near Rainier Valley
A man was shot in the leg near Rainier Valley on Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of South Holly Street. That address is near the Seattle neighborhoods of Hillman...
The Mariners have a new team dog and we're in love
Meet Tucker! The Mariners just adopted a new teammate to the clubhouse. Tucker is already buds with the players and making himself right at home. What a catch!. Want all the latest on dining, fashion, travel, events, and more delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to receive exclusive newsletters and special offers from Seattle Refined! Enter your email address below to receive the latest updates.
Blind rapper from Marysville sentenced to prison for role in drug ring
A legally blind rapper from Marysville was sentenced to six years in prison. Wayne Frisby aka ‘Mac Wayne,’37, of Snohomish County, Washington was arrested in December 2020, for his role in a large drug trafficking ring.
Thieves use truck to steal kiosk from Ballard post office
SEATTLE — A group of burglars used a truck to steal a kiosk from a Ballard post office early Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Police received a report that three men in a pickup truck used a chain to rip the front door off a post office on the 5700 block of 17th Avenue Northwest around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. They then sped away with a self-service postage station.
Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire
Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
