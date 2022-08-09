ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING 5

KING 5 Seahawks roundtable: What are our favorite Russell Wilson era memories?

The KING 5 sports team answered burning Seahawks questions and gave our favorite Russell Wilson era memories. KING 5 Sports, Quixem Ramirez, Alex Didion, Jake García. Editor's note: The above video featuring an exclusive KING 5 interview with Seahawks cornerback Ryan Neal originally aired July 21. This story is part of KING 5's Seahawks season preview series.
SEATTLE, WA
iheart.com

Just In: This Bar Just Had Grand Opening and Closing in The Matter of Days!

This is the Idiot News Network where idiots aren't just in the news, they report the news for Thursday August 11th, 2021:. Here's all the places Bennett reported from today:. Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle is getting ready to sell the most exotic poop in the PNW! Every year the zoo packs and delivers a wide variety of poop from giraffes, rhinos, hippos, zebras and more! You can click here to read more about this story!
SEATTLE, WA
Marshawn Lynch
KING 5

Seattle police cracking down on fentanyl presence in downtown area

SEATTLE — King County is officially calling fentanyl a public health crisis. So far this year, the county reports more than 300 overdose deaths involving fentanyl. Last week, a narcotics operation in the Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct led to eight people being arrested in Seattle’s downtown core. Officers seized 101 grams of fentanyl pills and 60 grams of powder fentanyl.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

'Just really good food' keeps PICK-QUICK popular after 73 years

At PICK-QUICK Drive-In, they know that sometimes the simplest things are the most delicious. "It's just really good food. It's not complicated. It's not trying to do something crazy. It's just good food," one customer said. "It's just the simplicity of it. Just a simple cheeseburger and you really taste...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

3 arrested for grisly Kitsap County murder after 16-year-long investigation

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - After a years-long investigation, Kitsap County Sheriff’s announced that three men involved in a brutal homicide in 2006 were all arrested this week. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO), on Jan. 15, 2006, a body was found floating inside a plastic container in Puget Sound near Blake Island. A citizen reported the plastic container as a suspicious object, and officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife made the gruesome discovery.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
Dezeen

Fauntleroy Residence by Heliotrope is a "private oasis" in Seattle

Seattle architecture studio Heliotrope has completed a cedar-clad family home that prioritises views of the Puget Sound and privacy from the street. The Fauntleroy Residence is on a waterfront site in Seattle, with westward vistas of the Puget Sound and Olympic Mountains. A ferry terminal is just a short distance away.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Man shot in leg near Rainier Valley

A man was shot in the leg near Rainier Valley on Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of South Holly Street. That address is near the Seattle neighborhoods of Hillman...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

The Mariners have a new team dog and we're in love

Meet Tucker! The Mariners just adopted a new teammate to the clubhouse. Tucker is already buds with the players and making himself right at home. What a catch!. Want all the latest on dining, fashion, travel, events, and more delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to receive exclusive newsletters and special offers from Seattle Refined! Enter your email address below to receive the latest updates.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Thieves use truck to steal kiosk from Ballard post office

SEATTLE — A group of burglars used a truck to steal a kiosk from a Ballard post office early Thursday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Police received a report that three men in a pickup truck used a chain to rip the front door off a post office on the 5700 block of 17th Avenue Northwest around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. They then sped away with a self-service postage station.
SEATTLE, WA
seniorresource.com

Best Cities Near Seattle To Retire

Seattle is a major coastal seaport in the state of Washington. It’s the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and on the west coast of San Francisco. Seattle is known for its temperate climate, expansive forests, and culturally rich downtown. Home to Starbucks and the Amazon headquarters, Seattle, Washington is world-famous for coffee, grunge, and tech. It’s no wonder this port city is so popular! Naturally, it’s safe to assume that such a large and trendy city has tons of suburbs that are perfect for retirement living. So, where are those places?
SEATTLE, WA
