radio7media.com
Maury County Sheriff's Dept. Citizens Academy Alumni Assoc. Meeting
MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT. CITIZENS ACADEMY ALUMNI ASSOCIATION WILL MEET THURSDAY AT 6:30 AT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT TRAINING ROOM.
radio7media.com
Former PES Employee Indicted
AN INVESTIGATION BY THE TENNESSEE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE HAS RESULTED IN THE INDICTMENT OF JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM (PES). ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THAT COLEMAN MISAPPROPRIATED $37,845.97 FROM MARCH 2019 UNTIL HER EMPLOYMENT WAS TERMINATED IN FEBRUARY 2020. COLEMAN COLLECTED CASH PAYMENTS FROM CUSTOMERS, ENTERED THE PAYMENTS INTO THE ACCOUNTING SYSTEM, AND THEN REVERSED THOSE SAME PAYMENTS, WHICH ALLOWED HER TO TAKE THE CASH FOR HER PERSONAL USE. COLEMAN USED A LAPPING SCHEME TO REPLACE THE MONEY IN CUSTOMERS’ ACCOUNTS WITH COLLECTIONS SHE RECEIVED ON SUBSEQUENT DAYS. DURING THE COURSE OF HER MISAPPROPRIATION, SHE MADE UNAUTHORIZED ADJUSTMENTS TO 188 CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS TO CONCEAL HER REMOVAL OF CUSTOMERS’ PAYMENTS. COLEMAN’S SCHEME WAS DISCOVERED BY ANOTHER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE IN FEBRUARY 2020. AT THAT TIME, THERE WERE TEN CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS THAT HAD NOT BEEN REPAID TOTALING $1,715.21. PES DEDUCTED THIS AMOUNT FORM COLEMAN’S FINAL PAYCHECK AND REPORTED THE MISAPPROPRIATION TO THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE. BASED UPON THIS INVESTIGATION, IN JULY, THE PULASKI COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTED JENNA COLEMAN ON ONE COUNT OF THEFT OVER $10,000, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER $10,000, AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS.
‘Not Our Children’: Gun vaults installed at schools to enhance safety in Perry County
Sheriff Nick Weems enhanced his “Not Our Children” campaign following the Uvalde massacre. The community stepped up, donating more than $20,000 to enhance school security with more training, education and prevention methods.
Pulaski electrical worker indicted after stealing $37K in customer payments
A now-terminated worker from Pulaski Electric System is indicted on the allegation she stole more than $37,000 in customer payments.
radio7media.com
Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunities
THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE MONDAY FROM 2 TO 6 AT LEOMA BAPTIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AND TUESDAY FROM 12:30 TO 5:30 AT HOHENWALD CHURCH OF CHRIST IN LEWIS COUNTY. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
Chester County Independent
Jury finds Henderson County man guilty of trafficking Meth
After a four-day trial, Preston Anton McNeal, 35, was found guilty on four counts of a seven-count indictment. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the guilty verdict today. According to information presented in court, from late 2016 until February 2019, McNeal formed and was the leader of a...
WAFF
Lauderdale County dogs spotted killing area farm animals
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - James Senn owns a small farm in Lauderdale County. He woke up Tuesday morning to find his farm had been raided and his livestock slaughtered. “It looked like a war zone,” he said. “There were dead bodies all along my pasture.”. Senn found a...
wtva.com
More information released after Alcorn County jail escape and recapture
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Three men charged with escaping from the Alcorn County jail remain behind bars after their capture in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims and Hunter Wiginton were captured Friday evening near the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU). Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said the...
Deputies seize 45 grams of meth during traffic stop
Limestone County Deputies arrested two people for several drug violations after a traffic stop off of Highway 31 on Monday.
Chester County Independent
Henderson police confirm discovery of deceased body
The Henderson Police Department confirmed the discovery of a body on Thursday evening Aug. 4, 2022. Officers responded to a grassy area just off the street on Newsome Ave. in Henderson where the body was laying. The body was determined to be male, and investigators believe they have a probable time line for how long the body had been in the field.
WBBJ
2 arrested in ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County
REAGAN, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following an ongoing drug investigation in Henderson County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, 60-year-old Joseph W. Crawford and 55-year-old Darlene A. Pugh are charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Muscle Shoals teen indicted for criminally negligent homicide
A 19-year-old girl has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to the death of another teen in a February crash.
radio7media.com
Stolen Vehicle Recovered Arrest Made in Florence
ON MONDAY OFFICERS RESPONDED TO A THEFT OF PROPERTY CALL AT MAGNOLIA GARDENS. THE COMPLAINANT REPORTED THAT SHE HAD PURCHASED THE VEHICLE A FEW DAYS PRIOR AND THAT THE CAR WAS MISSING FROM THE PARKING LOT. THE COMPLAINANT STATED SHE WAS VISITING NEIGHBORS IN THE BUILDING AND WHEN SHE RETURNED TO HER APARTMENT, SHE NOTICED HER KEYS AND A PHONE WERE MISSING. SHE THEN EXITED THE BUILDING TO FIND HER VEHICLE MISSING AS WELL. LATER THAT NIGHT, AN OFFICER OBSERVED A VEHICLE MATCHING THE DESCRIPTION, DRIVING ACROSS O’NEAL BRIDGE INTO FLORENCE. THE OFFICER PULLED THE VEHICLE OVER ON COURT STREET. THREE SUBJECTS OCCUPIED THE VEHICLE. THE DRIVER WAS IDENTIFIED AS FREDRICK LIVINGSTON. DETECTIVES RESPONDED, AND LIVINGSTON WAS ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF PROPERTY 1ST DEGREE AND BURGLARY 3RD DEGREE. OTHER WARRANTS WERE SERVED ON FREDRICK LIVINGSTON, AND HE IS BEING HELD AT THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $52,500.00 BOND.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office warns of violent ‘pack of dogs’
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a pack of dogs that have reportedly attacked livestock.
WAAY-TV
Restaurant burglarized, set on fire in Lauderdale County
Investigators from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office need your help finding a suspected arsonist and thief. Deputies responded to a fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner about 8 a.m. Saturday on Lauderdale County Road 189. Investigators determined the fire to be intentionally set. They believe the restaurant was...
WSMV
TBI: Unresponsive inmate later pronounced dead at hospital
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Buerau of Investigation confirmed the death of a Hickman County Jail inmate on Tuesday. TBI officials said their agents responded to a death at the jail on Saturday night, per the request of the office of the 21st Judicial District Attorney General. Officials confirmed...
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
actionnews5.com
Corinth church burglarized, woman arrested
CORINTH, Miss. (WMC) - A woman was arrested by Farmington Police Department and Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office involving a church burglary. On Aug. 9, officers arrested Amy L. Schneider charging her with burglary and destruction of church. Farmington Baptist Church said in a Facebook post, “We are thankful that...
WBBJ
Police ID body found in Henderson Thursday night
HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson Police Department has released the identity of a body found last Thursday. On the evening of August 4th, officers responded to a grassy area just off of Newsome Avenue where a deceased male body was laying. On Tuesday, police confirmed the identity of the...
WAAY-TV
Family of man killed in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting speaks out
One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Lawrence County on Saturday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, it happened after a deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214. Marty Hutto’s family spent the day grieving over their...
