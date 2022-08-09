Read full article on original website
Serena Williams has announced her upcoming retirement from tennis, saying that the “countdown has begun” on her illustrious career in the sport with the US Open later this month set to be her final tournament. In an interview with Vogue, the 23-time grand slam champion and one of the greatest players in the history of tennis said: “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things...
Click here to read the full article. During her nearly three-decade tennis career, Serena Williams broke barriers not only in the sport, but also in fashion and activism. Since she turned professional in 1995, Williams, along with her older sister Venus Williams, completely transformed the world of tennis, paving the way for more people of color, particularly Black people, to make a name for themselves.More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Style Moments in 'Grease' Now at age 40, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles,...
In a recent interview, U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe reflected on what being friends with Serena Williams meant ahead of her retirement announcement. After Serena Williams announced her retirement from the tennis world in Vogue, in her own words, using a full-page front cover spread — saying goodbye the way only icons can — the tennis world began to process a court without Serena.
On Tuesday, Serena Williams announced she will step away from tennis to focus on growing her family. It's not a decision the tennis star came to easily. In an essay for Vogue, Williams, 40, said she "never wanted to have to choose between tennis and family." "I don't think it's...
Serena Williams will still play in this year's US Open before stepping away from competition, she wrote in Vogue announcing her retirement.
A woman in her seventies has given birth to her first child after trying for half a century to become a mum. Chandravati, a 70-year-old woman from Rajasthan in India welcomed a 7lb 7oz baby earlier this week. After a successful round of IVF, the new mum and her husband...
The term “iconic” is overused. We’ve come to call every impressive play, each big game, and dozens of standout athletes “iconic.” It’s born from a desire to want our place in time and space to feel special and meaningful. However, when it comes to Serena Williams, we can push those caveats aside: there are no concerns of hyperbole — Serena is unquestionably one of biggest icons in sports history, and in the pantheon with the greatest athletes of all time.
"I'd like to think that thanks to opportunities afforded to me, women athletes feel that they can be themselves on the court," Williams wrote in an essay for Vogue.
