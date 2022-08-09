ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

The Independent

Serena Williams ‘evolving away from tennis’ and set to retire after US Open

Serena Williams has announced her upcoming retirement from tennis, saying that the “countdown has begun” on her illustrious career in the sport with the US Open later this month set to be her final tournament. In an interview with Vogue, the 23-time grand slam champion and one of the greatest players in the history of tennis said: “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things...
WWD

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Click here to read the full article. During her nearly three-decade tennis career, Serena Williams broke barriers not only in the sport, but also in fashion and activism. Since she turned professional in 1995, Williams, along with her older sister Venus Williams, completely transformed the world of tennis, paving the way for more people of color, particularly Black people, to make a name for themselves.More from WWDKylie Jenner's Best Style Moments Over the YearsSerena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Through the YearsOlivia Newton-John and John Travolta's Style Moments in 'Grease' Now at age 40, Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles,...
FanSided

Frances Tiafoe reflects on inspirational friendship with Serena Williams

In a recent interview, U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe reflected on what being friends with Serena Williams meant ahead of her retirement announcement. After Serena Williams announced her retirement from the tennis world in Vogue, in her own words, using a full-page front cover spread — saying goodbye the way only icons can — the tennis world began to process a court without Serena.
SB Nation

Serena Williams altered the course of tennis and changed the game forever

The term “iconic” is overused. We’ve come to call every impressive play, each big game, and dozens of standout athletes “iconic.” It’s born from a desire to want our place in time and space to feel special and meaningful. However, when it comes to Serena Williams, we can push those caveats aside: there are no concerns of hyperbole — Serena is unquestionably one of biggest icons in sports history, and in the pantheon with the greatest athletes of all time.
SheKnows

Diane Keaton’s Kids Made a Rare Appearance With Their Mom for a Very Special Occasion

There’s really nothing like a quality family photo. You know the ones we are talking about, right? They don’t involve any silly faces, lapses in focus, everyone’s looking at the camera — you know, that rare photo parents everywhere hope will come to fruition. Well yesterday, at a prestigious ceremony, Diane Keaton got some of the best family photos out there, featuring a rare appearance from her daughter Dexter and son Duke.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

