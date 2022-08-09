Rose Namajunas considering a move up to flyweight, discusses potential fight with longtime friend Valentina Shevchenko

Read full article on original website
A’shadeeyah
2d ago
I don’t think Rose will win coming up in weight, it kinda reminds me when Joanna Jedrzejczyk moved up in weight and fought Valentino and got destroyed😫But who knows Rose is full of surprises🌹
Ronda Rousey And More Reacts To the Death of Legendary ‘Judo’ Gene LeBell at 89
Gene LeBell, the legendary “Judo” icon, has passed away at 89. It’s no secret that LeBell introduced judo to MMA. During Ronda Rousey’s UFC career, he was her mentor. Ex-UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey, and other prominent mixed martial arts (MMA) names have reacted to the recent passing of judo legend Gene LeBell.
Michael Bisping sends a cautionary message to Bo Nickal: “Slow your roll a little bit, buddy”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has sent a word of warning to Bo Nickal following his Contender Series win. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Michael Bisping has seen pretty much everything there is to see. From dramatic knockouts to huge upsets and beyond, ‘The Count’ is better equipped than most to comment on what’s going on in the sport.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Retiring From Wrestling?
Everyone has to hang up the boots at some point and it looks like Mickie James is hinting at retirement. James last competed last month in Impact Wrestling when she was defeated by Chelsea Green. After the match the former Impact Knockouts Champion was asked what’s next and she said “you’re only as good as your last match” before declaring that she was going home.
Chael Sonnen explains why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a “disaster” for the UFC
Chael Sonnen is explaining why Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya for a third time would be a ‘disaster’ for the UFC. It will be Israel Adesanya (23-1 MMA) vs Alex Pereira (6-1 MMA) on Saturday November 12th, 2022 at UFC 281 in the middleweight main event, taking place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
mmanews.com
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
Dana White explains why he cancelled Hulu deal for Mike Tyson
Dana White was hailed by Mike Tyson earlier this week for siding with the boxing legend in his feud with Hulu and the UFC boss has now explained his side of the story. Speaking in the wake of the latest edition of Dana White’s Contender series, the 53-year-old said,
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Says Charles Oliveira’s ‘Arrogance’ Remark Is A Sign That He Is Getting Nervous
Khabib Nurmagomedov is coming to the defense of his friend and mentee Islam Makhachev. The biggest fight of Islam Makhachev’s career is quickly approaching and the young fighter is already taking shots from his opponent. Makhachev will be taking on the former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a title fight to be held at UFC 280 in October. Recently Oliveira has lashed out at Makhachev and his team, calling them arrogant. It seemed that in the rant, Oliveira was pointing his finger more so toward Nurmagomedov and his manager Ali Abdelaziz than Makhachev himself, but either way, the Russian fighter, and his coach have taken offense.
Nina Nunes didn't follow wife Amanda in split from ATT, will train there 'until I finish my career'
SAN DIEGO – Nina Nunes is still training at American Top Team despite her wife Amanda Nunes having a well-documented divorce from the gym. Following an upset loss to Julianna Peña at UFC 269 in December, Amanda parted ways with her longtime home at ATT in Coconut Creek, Fla., in favor of starting her own facility just a short drive away. That decision seemed to pay off for her after gaining revenge on Peña in the rematch at UFC 277 in July.
Popculture
Dwayne Johnson's Return to WWE as The Rock Is '100%' Happening
Dwayne Johnson continues to stay busy in Hollywood as he currently has his NBC series Young Rock, and his new movie, Black Adam, will be released in the fall. But will the former WWE Superstar make a big return to the promotion? According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Johnson will return to WWE soon as the plan is to have him take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.
Naomi Osaka breaks down in tears after quitting Canadian Open match while losing badly - continuing former world No.1's shocking run of early exits as fans find her 'sad decline' hard to watch
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka has had another emotional exit from a tournament as she retired from her first-round match at the Canadian Open due to a back injury, raising concerns about her form heading towards the US Open. The four-time Grand Slam champion was playing Estonia's Kaia Kanepi and was...
MMA Fighting
Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot to death in Brazil
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after getting shot in the head during a concert in Sao Paulo on early Sunday morning, his lawyer confirmed to news outlet G1. According to the police report filed Sunday (h/t Combate), before Lo was confirmed dead, police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in the investigation of Lo’s murder.
411mania.com
Mickie James: ‘I Feel I’m Done in Wrestling’
– Earlier this week, Mickie James posted on Twitter, writing that she feels like she’s “done” in pro wrestling. She wrote, “No. I feel I’m done in wrestling. But you can #watchalong with me & @RealNickAldis tonight on @millionsdotco!!!”. Earlier today, James responded to a...
Cris Cyborg’s professional boxing debut against Simone Silva set for September 25th
Bellator women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg will make her professional boxing debut next month. The Brazilian has been out of the cage since her decision victory over Arlene Blencowe in April. While not known at the time, the bout was the last fight on her Bellator contract. She was quickly linked to a possible signing with PFL and a bout with Kayla Harrison.
Yardbarker
Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt
Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
Conor McGregor Claims UFC Return Will Be ‘Greatest And The Biggest Sports Comeback’
Conor McGregor is plotting a comeback for the ages. McGregor took to social media recently to tweet out a video of his his highlights against Donald Cerrone, Jose Aldo, Eddie Alvarez and his first fight with Dustin Poirier. With all those knockouts on display, the Irishman also tweeted the following...
MMAmania.com
Makhachev: UFC threatened to give title fight to Michael Chandler, forcing Charles Oliveira to sign contract
Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira did not want to fight top contender Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound strap, so “Do Bronx” instead asked for alternate fights against Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz and when that didn’t work, he tried to negotiate a bigger paycheck. That’s according...
Dana White Reveals Mike Tyson Phone Call That Prompted His Cancellation Of Lucrative Hulu Deal
UFC president Dana White won’t put his friendship with Mike Tyson in jeopardy over a deal with Hulu. The UFC president was recently interviewed after an episode of Dana White’s Contender Series this week. During the interview, White was asked about a situation involving him, Hulu, and his...
WWE is reportedly heading in an entirely new direction after disgraced ex-CEO Vince McMahon's retirement
If the WWE stopped being a sports entertainment brand it would be the most significant, industry-shattering change in decades.
bjpenndotcom
