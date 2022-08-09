ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WMBF

Investigation underway after fatal bucket truck accident in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County coroner is investigating a fatal bucket truck accident Thursday afternoon. Donnie Grimsley, the Dillon County coroner, said the bucket truck was on Old Latta Hwy around noon when an accident with the bucket itself happened. There were no other vehicles around, and the truck was not damaged.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
Georgetown, SC
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
Horry County, SC
wfxb.com

Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash

More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Florence County sheriff says driver will be charged for crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has called in the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s crash reconstruction team to help sift through security, body and dashcam footage of Tuesday’s deadly crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence County. Sheriff TJ Joye said the footage will be released once it has been shown to the […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 3,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Burgess area on Thursday. As many as 2,906 verified outages were reported via the utility’s outage map shortly after 6 p.m. Power has since been restored to those impacted. Horry Electric also said...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
The Post and Courier

1 dead after pickup runs off road in Horry County

CONWAY — A person was killed August 8 when their 1999 Ford Ranger pickup ran off S.C. 57 and hit a ditch, according to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened about 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of S.C. 57 and Zion Road. The driver, who was not identified, was killed after the pickup, which was traveling north about three miles from North Myrtle Beach, ran off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities confirmed that two people, including a paramedic, were killed during a crash investigation in Florence County late Tuesday. The Florence County Emergency Medical Services said paramedics, law enforcement and firefighters were investigating a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence. While they were on...
WYFF4.com

Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City dies, coroner says

GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Garden City beach. Garden City is more 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
GARDEN CITY, SC

