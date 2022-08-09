Read full article on original website
WMBF
SCHP: 1 killed after truck collides with tree in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in the Little River area on Thursday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 111 near Cemetary Road at around 8:15 p.m. Lee said a 2011...
WMBF
I-95 lanes reopen in Florence County after tractor-trailer fire causes closure for several hours
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A tractor-trailer fire Friday morning along I-95 in Florence County had most southbound lanes closed for several hours. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, crews were called around 3:30 a.m. to the big rig fire at mile marker 164. West Florence Fire-Rescue...
WMBF
Investigation underway after fatal bucket truck accident in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Dillon County coroner is investigating a fatal bucket truck accident Thursday afternoon. Donnie Grimsley, the Dillon County coroner, said the bucket truck was on Old Latta Hwy around noon when an accident with the bucket itself happened. There were no other vehicles around, and the truck was not damaged.
2 taken to hospital after Myrtle Beach crash where 1 vehicle fled
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to a hospital Thursday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash in Myrtle Beach. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Robert Grissom Parkway near Granddaddy Drive, according to authorities. One vehicle left after the crash, and the other two remained at the scene, according to Myrtle […]
OSHA opens investigation after 1 dies in bucket truck ‘incident’ in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in an “incident” involving a bucket truck Thursday in Dillon County, according to authorities. The incident, which has not been specified, happened at about noon on Old Latta Highway near Black Branch Road. The incident was not a crash. The person’s identity has not been publicly […]
wpde.com
Investigation underway for deadly Dillon County incident involving bucket truck: Coroner
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley said he's investigating a deadly incident Thursday involving a bucket truck on Old Latta Highway in Dillon. Grimsley said at this time he's not able to release more information as the investigation is still in the early stages. ABC15...
Myrtle Beach ocean rescue team responds for ‘distressed swimmer’ call
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. WBTW) — Myrtle Beach’s ocean rescue team was on the beach Wednesday afternoon for a called about a “distressed swimmer,” according to police. The call came in at about 2 p.m. in the area of 46th Avenue North. Fire department officials told News13 that it received calls for two possible drownings about […]
wfxb.com
Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash
More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
WMBF
‘It’s a shame:’ Clear Pond amenities center vandalized, leaves $4,000 in damages
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a series of vandalism that occurred Wednesday morning at the amenities center of the Clear Pond community in the Myrtle Beach area. A report from the Horry County Police Department states the gym area of the community center was damaged after two...
SC Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene
A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed when a car drove into the scene of emergency responders to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said.
Florence County sheriff says driver will be charged for crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist
EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office has called in the Myrtle Beach Police Department’s crash reconstruction team to help sift through security, body and dashcam footage of Tuesday’s deadly crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence County. Sheriff TJ Joye said the footage will be released once it has been shown to the […]
Woman dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Garden City woman was killed Wednesday afternoon after being accidentally impaled by a beach umbrella, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. At about 12:40 p.m., Tammy Perreault was at a Garden City beach when the umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to […]
WMBF
Snake causes power outage in Horry County, utility says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 3,000 Horry Electric Cooperative customers were without power in the Burgess area on Thursday. As many as 2,906 verified outages were reported via the utility’s outage map shortly after 6 p.m. Power has since been restored to those impacted. Horry Electric also said...
wpde.com
Paramedic among 2 killed when car hits first responders working Florence crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A paramedic, police officer and trooper were among at least four people hit by a car Tuesday night while working the scene of a motorcycle crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence, according to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye. Two people died when a vehicle that...
WMBF
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
‘Good Samaritan’ helps man after boat capsizes about 9 miles offshore of Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — A “good Samaritan” called for help Thursday after a boat capsized about nine miles offshore of Pawleys Island, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. A small boat with one person on board capsized eight nautical miles offshore, according to the Coast Guard. Eight nautical miles equals about 9.2 miles. A […]
The Post and Courier
1 dead after pickup runs off road in Horry County
CONWAY — A person was killed August 8 when their 1999 Ford Ranger pickup ran off S.C. 57 and hit a ditch, according to a report from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The accident happened about 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of S.C. 57 and Zion Road. The driver, who was not identified, was killed after the pickup, which was traveling north about three miles from North Myrtle Beach, ran off the roadway to the right and struck a ditch.
WMBF
Coroner: Florence County paramedic, motorcyclist killed after car drives through crash scene
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities confirmed that two people, including a paramedic, were killed during a crash investigation in Florence County late Tuesday. The Florence County Emergency Medical Services said paramedics, law enforcement and firefighters were investigating a crash on Pamplico Highway in Florence. While they were on...
WYFF4.com
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Garden City dies, coroner says
GARDEN CITY, S.C. — A woman died after she was impaled by a beach umbrella near Myrtle Beach, according to the coroner. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said the beach umbrella was carried by wind just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Garden City beach. Garden City is more 10 miles south of Myrtle Beach.
WITN
Grand Strand, Pee Dee agencies offer support after Florence Co. paramedic killed while responding to crash
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – There has been an outpouring of support for the Florence County Emergency Medical Services after one of its paramedics was killed while responding to a crash on Thursday night. Florence County EMS said paramedics were treating victims of a crash on Pamplico Highway when...
