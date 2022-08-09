ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 3

Former Republican
2d ago

Big daddy with the brand new orange rug was out foxed by Vos. Vos held out until it was way too late for trump to mount an effective primary challenge against him.

Reply(1)
2
Related
CBS 58

How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in

MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

West-central Wisconsin a key political battleground for November general election

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s partisan primary is in the books with the field now set for the general election on November 8th. WEAU’s Bob Gallaher sat down with political analyst John Frank for what voters can expect. There are several big races that WEAU will be tracking over the next three months including the gubernatorial showdown between incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and GOP nominee Tim Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Arizona State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
The Associated Press

Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin’s primary, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to play that against his newly minted Republican opponent Wednesday while observers said running too closely to Trump in the swing state could be dangerous. Trump’s pick for governor, construction company co-owner Tim Michels, beat out the choice of establishment Republicans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that means Michels now “owns” Trump and he won’t be able to moderate in the general election. “His relationship with Trump is going to drive this campaign,” Evers told reporters after eating breakfast with his running mate, state Rep. Sarah Rodriguez. “Trump owns him, he owns Trump. That’s his problem, that’s not mine.” Michels sought to tie Evers to President Joe Biden, releasing a new TV ad the day after his win that calls them “both career politicians in way over their head.” The ad does not mention Trump’s endorsement of Michels.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Robin Vos
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
nbc15.com

Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race

Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin’s governor. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to clerk treasurer Cassandra Suettinger,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wisconsin Assembly#Primary Election#Election State#Democrats#Democratic#Republican House#Senate
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary election?

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote? Our News 3 Now team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
fox9.com

Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
MINNESOTA STATE
kdal610.com

Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Assembly race, Steen hosts 'Toss Vos' party on eve of election

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Slingshots and scarecrows are normally saved for fun on the farm, but on Monday night, Aug. 8, they entered the world of Wisconsin politics. In the Village of Rochester, one of the races in Tuesday's primary heated up. As soon as 7 a.m. Tuesday, voters in the 63rd District can head to the polls and cast their ballot.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy