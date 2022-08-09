Read full article on original website
Former Republican
2d ago
Big daddy with the brand new orange rug was out foxed by Vos. Vos held out until it was way too late for trump to mount an effective primary challenge against him.
WISN
Turnout for Wisconsin's August primary election reaches historic levels
An unprecedented amount of voters turned out at Wisconsin polls for the August primary election with 26% of eligible voters casting their ballots. That's the highest turnout rate in Wisconsin since 1982. It's also a 3% rise from the 2018 midterms. That was the last time the state had a...
CBS 58
How Tim Michels overcame voting trends in Wisconsin's primary, an expert weighs in
MADISON Wis. (CBS 58) -- Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels did not win in the metropolitan Milwaukee area, but he won big in the rest of the state. Construction executive Tim Michels will face off against incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers this fall. He was able to overcome a voting trend in Wisconsin politics that's been crucial to helping candidates prevail in competitive GOP primaries.
Inside the Forecast: Wisconsin's primary didn't move the needle. Here's why.
POLITICO’s Steve Shepard demystifies this week’s election data in a video series.
WEAU-TV 13
West-central Wisconsin a key political battleground for November general election
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s partisan primary is in the books with the field now set for the general election on November 8th. WEAU’s Bob Gallaher sat down with political analyst John Frank for what voters can expect. There are several big races that WEAU will be tracking over the next three months including the gubernatorial showdown between incumbent Democrat Tony Evers and GOP nominee Tim Michels.
wuwm.com
Wisconsin voters weigh in on the issues they care about heading into the November election
Wisconsin’s partisan primaries are over, and voters have decided who they want to advance in November’s general election. Republicans chose Tim Michels to face off against Democrat Gov. Tony Evers in the gubernatorial race. Other contests included primaries for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer,...
Trump ties may come back to haunt in swing state Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Donald Trump reasserted his grip on Republicans in Wisconsin’s primary, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to play that against his newly minted Republican opponent Wednesday while observers said running too closely to Trump in the swing state could be dangerous. Trump’s pick for governor, construction company co-owner Tim Michels, beat out the choice of establishment Republicans. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers said that means Michels now “owns” Trump and he won’t be able to moderate in the general election. “His relationship with Trump is going to drive this campaign,” Evers told reporters after eating breakfast with his running mate, state Rep. Sarah Rodriguez. “Trump owns him, he owns Trump. That’s his problem, that’s not mine.” Michels sought to tie Evers to President Joe Biden, releasing a new TV ad the day after his win that calls them “both career politicians in way over their head.” The ad does not mention Trump’s endorsement of Michels.
An underdog rises: Rebecca Cooke’s loss is a win for rural votes in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Democrats say last night’s primary proved there is victory in loss. State Senator Brad Pfaff won the Democratic nomination for the 3rd Congressional District with 39% of the vote. Candidate Rebecca Cooke, a political newcomer, came in second, with 31%. Underdogs don’t typically come...
How 'The Trump Effect' impacted high-profile Wisconsin primary races
The battle for November is on, and one of the biggest races in Wisconsin is the one for governor. It will be incumbent Democrat Tony Evers facing Republican nominee Tim Michels.
nbc15.com
Kleefisch concedes in Wisconsin GOP gubernatorial primary race
Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting first thing Wednesday as he seeks another term as Wisconsin’s governor. Updated: 7 hours ago. According to clerk treasurer Cassandra Suettinger,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Michels' supporters confident as governor results come in
Supporters of Trump-endorsed businessman Tim Michels were feeling confident and excited as Wisconsin primary election results came in Tuesday night. Michels faced former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, backed by former Vice President Mike Pence.
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
Mandela Barnes wins primary for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has won the Democratic primary election for Wisconsin's U.S. Senate seat and will now face off against incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson.
wizmnews.com
Referendum on repeal of Wisconsin abortion law may be scheduled in La Crosse County
La Crosse County could put an abortion referendum on the November ballot. The county’s executive committee has approved a plan to schedule an advisory referendum, asking whether the existing 1849 ban on abortions in Wisconsin should be repealed. The full county board would have to agree to place the question on the ballot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Vote totals for August 2022
MILWAUKEE - The August 2022 Wisconsin primary election results are coming in. Check the races and most recent vote totals below. IMPORTANT: If you are not able to see the vote totals below, CLICK HERE.
Tim Michels wins primary for Wisconsin governor
Wisconsin businessman Tim Michels has defeated Republican rival Rebecca Kleefisch in the primary and will now face off against incumbent Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, TMJ4 News projects.
Battleground Wisconsin: Which issues are driving Wisconsinites to the polls this primary election?
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters have a lot on their minds heading into the polls, but what exactly is driving their vote? Our News 3 Now team took to the streets outside of the Capitol to find out the biggest issues for some voters ahead of the primary. The answers included a variety of different subjects, including climate change, abortion...
fox9.com
Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
kdal610.com
Area Primary Election Results
UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
KOMO News
Primary ballots challenged across Washington state as votes continue being counted
SEATTLE — Republican Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-Beutler has conceded the primary election for house district 3 to Republican challenger Joe Kent. The latest results show Kent with a lead of 869 votes for the second spot in the November election. Democrat Marie Perez had already advanced as the top vote-getter.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Assembly race, Steen hosts 'Toss Vos' party on eve of election
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Slingshots and scarecrows are normally saved for fun on the farm, but on Monday night, Aug. 8, they entered the world of Wisconsin politics. In the Village of Rochester, one of the races in Tuesday's primary heated up. As soon as 7 a.m. Tuesday, voters in the 63rd District can head to the polls and cast their ballot.
