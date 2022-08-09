Read full article on original website
Man charged with arson for Shoals restaurant fire
A man was charged with arson Thursday in connection to a fire and robbery at a Shoals restaurant earlier this week.
Florence man charged with assault in stabbing
A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Florence.
Decatur man arrested over fraudulent lawn service
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - In March 2022, Christopher Jay Britt, 28, was hired through his business Britt Lawncare and Landscaping to perform work for a Decatur resident. The resident provided Britt with a $7,000 check and for the work to be done, it was determined that Britt cashed the check on the day he received it.
2 arrested on drug, fake identity charges in Decatur
Two people were arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Decatur.
Tips from public lead to arrest of Central Heights man in Lauderdale County restaurant arson
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a Central Heights man in an arson and burglary case involving a restaurant in the Cooley's Corner community. That's in large part due to the numerous tips received from the public in the days after information about the fire at Kelly's Café at Cooley's Corner was made public, according to the sheriff's office.
Morgan County authorities discover body of missing woman, 2 detained
Morgan County investigators say they have discovered the body of a woman near Trinity. Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the identity of the body is missing person Taylor Renae Haynes. The cause of death is still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Two people have been detained...
One person detained, body found on scene of missing woman search in Trinity
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has been detained on the scene of a 24-acre search in Trinity for a missing 25-year-old woman. Deputies were seen detaining the person near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8.
Deputies seize 45 grams of meth during traffic stop
Limestone County Deputies arrested two people for several drug violations after a traffic stop off of Highway 31 on Monday.
Tuscumbia Police investigating homicide, victim identified
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Tuscumbia Police have identified the victim in a homicide investigation that began Thursday morning. Police Chief Tony Logan says 33-year-old Jennifer Parrish was found dead by a family member at her home in the 100 block of Monroe Drive. He says police were called to the scene at 11:34 a.m.
Morgan County authorities investigate home in connection to missing woman
On Wednesday, the Criminal Investigation Division searched a home in connection to a missing woman, Taylor Renae Haynes.
Victim identified in fatal Tuscumbia stabbing
Tuscumbia Police said a female body was found at a home at 114 Monroe Drive less than a mile from Deshler High School.
Muscle Shoals teen indicted for criminally negligent homicide
A 19-year-old girl has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to the death of another teen in a February crash.
2 years after Florence woman disappeared, family still waiting on identification of possible remains
One family is desperately pleading for answers two years after their loved one, Courtney Staggs, disappeared. She's had no contact with friends, family or any her five daughters. Three months after she went missing, human remains were found less than 20 miles away in Leighton. However, whether those remains are...
Two people detained, Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
Decatur man arrested, charged for assault
Decatur Police Department arrested a man after an alleged assault on Tuesday.
Authorities investigating violent dogs accused of killing pets
According to the sheriff's department, the Florence Lauderdale Animal Shelter assisted deputies on Tuesday by helping them set out traps and continuing to search for the dogs.
Two children injured in Lincoln County shooting Tuesday
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office are looking for a man they said shot three people inside a vehicle, two of which were children.
Athens man charged with kidnapping after weekend standoff
An Athens man is facing several charges, including kidnapping, following a shooting and standoff with Limestone County authorities over the weekend.
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville area
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday night to a 911 call about a shooting. People in a car said someone shot at them in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The driver met deputies and emergency medical services in a convenience store parking...
Pulaski Electric Service employee charged with theft
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former customer service representative for the Pulaski Electric System has been indicted on theft charges after allegedly taking almost $40,000 from the utility from March 2019 until she was fired in February 2020, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said Tuesday. Investigators said that Jenna Coleman...
