ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
radio7media.com

Red Cross Blood Donation Opportunities

THE AMERICAN RED CROSS IS CALLING FOR DONORS TO GIVE BLOOD AND PLATELETS TO HELP PREPARE TO MEET THE NEEDS OF PATIENTS IN EMERGENCY SITUATIONS. BLOOD DONATION OPPORTUNITIES IN OUR AREA INCLUDE MONDAY FROM 2 TO 6 AT LEOMA BAPTIST CHURCH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AND TUESDAY FROM 12:30 TO 5:30 AT HOHENWALD CHURCH OF CHRIST IN LEWIS COUNTY. TO REGISTER GO TO RED CROSS BLOOD DOT ORG.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

“Handle with Care” program started in Bedford County

Recently Bedford County Schools partnered with the Shelbyville Police Department, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office TN and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for “Handle with Care” training conducted by the TBI. The program promotes safe & supportive homes, schools and communities that protect children and help traumatized...
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lawrence County, TN
Lawrence County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
radio7media.com

Lydia Angelina Brymer

Lydia Angelina Brymer of Pulaski passed away Sunday, July 31 , 2022. She was born on February 25, 1966 in Chicago, Illinois and was 56 years old. Lydia loved to draw and spent time writing poems. She loved her family and her dog Angel. Visitation will be on Thursday, August...
PULASKI, TN
radio7media.com

Former PES Employee Indicted

AN INVESTIGATION BY THE TENNESSEE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE HAS RESULTED IN THE INDICTMENT OF JENNA COLEMAN, A FORMER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE FOR THE PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM (PES). ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, INVESTIGATORS DETERMINED THAT COLEMAN MISAPPROPRIATED $37,845.97 FROM MARCH 2019 UNTIL HER EMPLOYMENT WAS TERMINATED IN FEBRUARY 2020. COLEMAN COLLECTED CASH PAYMENTS FROM CUSTOMERS, ENTERED THE PAYMENTS INTO THE ACCOUNTING SYSTEM, AND THEN REVERSED THOSE SAME PAYMENTS, WHICH ALLOWED HER TO TAKE THE CASH FOR HER PERSONAL USE. COLEMAN USED A LAPPING SCHEME TO REPLACE THE MONEY IN CUSTOMERS’ ACCOUNTS WITH COLLECTIONS SHE RECEIVED ON SUBSEQUENT DAYS. DURING THE COURSE OF HER MISAPPROPRIATION, SHE MADE UNAUTHORIZED ADJUSTMENTS TO 188 CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS TO CONCEAL HER REMOVAL OF CUSTOMERS’ PAYMENTS. COLEMAN’S SCHEME WAS DISCOVERED BY ANOTHER CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE IN FEBRUARY 2020. AT THAT TIME, THERE WERE TEN CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS THAT HAD NOT BEEN REPAID TOTALING $1,715.21. PES DEDUCTED THIS AMOUNT FORM COLEMAN’S FINAL PAYCHECK AND REPORTED THE MISAPPROPRIATION TO THE COMPTROLLER’S OFFICE. BASED UPON THIS INVESTIGATION, IN JULY, THE PULASKI COUNTY GRAND JURY INDICTED JENNA COLEMAN ON ONE COUNT OF THEFT OVER $10,000, ONE COUNT OF COMPUTER CRIMES OVER $10,000, AND ONE COUNT OF FALSE ENTRIES IN GOVERNMENTAL RECORDS.
PULASKI, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
radio7media.com

Mildred Hendrix Patterson

Mildred Hendrix Patterson passed away peacefully Saturday, August 6th at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Pulaski, TN. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. She devoted her life to raising and caring for her family, was hard working, always available for a good conversation, and would tell you like it is. Mildred was beautiful inside and out and was one classy lady.
PULASKI, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
radio7media.com

Shooting Investigation Underway in Lincoln County

AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY AFTER A SHOOTING IN LINCOLN COUNTY OVERNIGHT. MEDIA SOURCES REPORT THE INCIDENT OCCURRED IN THE AREA OF BALLARD HOLLOW ROAD AND ARDMORE HIGHWAY AND AUTHORITIES CONFIRM MORE THAN ONE PERSON WAS SHOT. ASSISTANCE FROM OTHER AGENCIES WERE REQUESTED AROUND 1:30 AM. MADISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, ARDMORE POLICE, TENNESSEE STATE TROOPERS AND MADISON COUNTY SWAT ARE ASSISTING ALONG WITH FAYETTEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Jury finds Henderson County man guilty of trafficking Meth

After a four-day trial, Preston Anton McNeal, 35, was found guilty on four counts of a seven-count indictment. Joseph C. Murphy, Jr., United States Attorney, announced the guilty verdict today. According to information presented in court, from late 2016 until February 2019, McNeal formed and was the leader of a...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

Franklin Police Department issues text scam warning

The Franklin Police Department issued a warning Thursday after the Federal Trade Commission said there had been an increase in reports of people receiving text message scams. Most of these text messages appear to come from well-known companies, the FPD said. They may offer a reward, a warning of fraud or information about a delivery. The messages differ, but ultimately, they all want the same thing: private information and money.
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Pulaski Electric Service employee charged with theft

PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former customer service representative for the Pulaski Electric System has been indicted on theft charges after allegedly taking almost $40,000 from the utility from March 2019 until she was fired in February 2020, the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office said Tuesday. Investigators said that Jenna Coleman...
PULASKI, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy