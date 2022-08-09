ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Republican lawmakers condemn FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid

By Alexandra Limon
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2Osl_0hAsOB1j00

WASHINGTON, (NEXSTAR) – Former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by the FBI on Monday, as part of an investigation related to the potential mishandling of classified documents.

Republicans, including Senator Lindsey Graham and Congressman Jerry Carl, condemned the raid.

Justice Department asks judge to pause Idaho abortion ban

“I want to know what led to this. I think every Republican believes that the FBI, when it comes to Trump and other organizations, have lost their mind,” said Senator Graham (R-SC). “Nobody’s above the law, but the law needs to be above politics.”

Representative Carl (R-AL) noted “I’m really confused why anyone would do that to any president. I don’t care who that president is, I mean there is a respect that goes along with that office.”

Because this is an ongoing investigation, the FBI is not commenting on the search and Democrats say they are not involved.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explained “the justice department conducts investigation independently, (the) president was not briefed, was not aware of it, no. No one at the White House was given a heads up.”

Congressman Carl says the raid will boost the former president’s standing and ensures a Trump 2024 presidential bid.

“The FBI has fired his base up and there’ll be no stopping Donald Trump,” Carl said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Man sentenced to life for mother’s murder in 2017

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to life in prison Monday, Aug. 8, for strangling his mother and stealing her credit cards. Clark Raines was sentenced to Life Without the Possibility of Parole for the murder of Kay Raines, according to a Facebook post from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. Clark […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MSNBC

The problem with Trump’s response to the FBI ‘raid’ at Mar-a-Lago

There are so many scandals surrounding Donald Trump that when news broke about federal law enforcement executing a search warrant at the former president’s home, the political world had to collectively pause to ask an uncomfortable question: Which of the many ongoing investigations surrounding the Republican generated these developments?
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
WKRG News 5

Attempted bank robber arrested, bond set at over $1 million

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man they believe tried to commit a robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies arrested Kirk Stephen Losey after he tried to steal $3,000 from the Northwest Florida bank, according to an arrest report.  Losey walked into the bank Monday, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

‘Dancer’ arrested for burglarizing storage units: Pensacola Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola police, a “dancer” at Lookers in Pensacola, allegedly burglarized three storage units back in July, stealing a variety of items totaling $8,805, including several vintage dresses and solid gold R2-D2 memorabilia. On July 11, Pensacola police officers were dispatched to 195 East Fairfield Drive, Life Storage, in reference […]
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Mar A Lago#Republicans#Democrats#Justice Department#White House#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox News

Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida 'under siege' by FBI agents

Former President Trump on Monday said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was "under siege" by a "large group" of FBI agents conducting a search warrant. "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections."
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WKRG News 5

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. HPD […]
HOUMA, LA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy