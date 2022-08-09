ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purdue football practice report Day 6: Defensive standout Jalen Graham leaves after injury

By Mike Carmin, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 2 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE – What we saw, what we learned and what to watch for on Day 6 of Purdue practice:

What we saw

▶ Jalen Graham, the top playmaker on the defense, sustained a slight strain to his hamstring early in Tuesday's practice. Graham, who plays nickel, safety and outside linebacker, was reaching for his hamstring as the Detroit native hobbled off the field and was in visible pain. He was trying to walk – or – run it off but with little success. The good news: Graham didn’t need a cart to reach the training room and made his way down the steps on his own. He later returned to the practice field in a t-shirt and shorts and walked slowly up and down the field with a towel over his head. Purdue is three weeks away from the opener and the goal is to make sure he’s 100% ready when Penn State visits. The next practice is Thursday, and we’ll see if Graham participates.

▶ Graham was playing nickel at the time of his injury. Chris Jefferson, who played nickel last season, moved to the spot and transfer Bryce Hampton played safety with the No. 1 group.

▶ Another safety, Antonio Stevens, appeared to tweak his hamstring and didn’t practice the rest of the day. Stevens is in the mix for playing time as a reserve. He suffered a gruesome knee injury in 2020 against Nebraska but has made a full recovery.

▶ Iowa transfer receiver Charlie Jones wasn’t a full participant in Tuesday’s practice. He was seen talking to the trainers midway through the two-hour workout and later headed to the tent located in the south part of the practice complex. Jones did play catch with receivers coach Garrick McGee later in the practice, but he was stationary.

▶ Jones was also stationary at the end of practice when quarterback Aidan O’Connell was throwing him passes.

▶ Tyrone Tracy, the other Iowa transfer, was full-go at receiver and running back. He had been limited the last couple of practices but was involved in several snaps at both positions.

▶ Cornerbacks Cory Trice and Tee Denson were involved in a skelly red zone drill. This might be the first time the duo was on the field in a team setting. Jamari Brown, a projected starter at cornerback, did participate in a team drill near the end of practice.

▶ Freshman quarterback Brady Allen hit tight end Ben Buechel on a seam route for what would’ve been a 90-yard touchdown.

▶ Transfer running back Kobe Lewis had what would’ve been a 70-yard touchdown run.

▶ Tuesday was the first day of full pads and it brought a hard hit by linebacker Clyde Washington, who knocked freshman receiver Zion Steptoe’s helmet off.

▶ The No. 1 offensive line was adjusted. Florida International transfer Sione Finau played right guard and Marcus Mbow shifted to right tackle. They joined Gus Hartwig (center), Spencer Holstege (left guard) and Eric Miller (left tackle).

As Mitchell Fineran lined up to kick field goals, the song “Ride Wit Me” played over the speakers. The lyrics – “Hey, must be the money,” – is appropriate since the Big Ten is close to signing a new media rights deal worth $1.5 billion, according to Sports Business Journal.

Maybe it’s the new theme song for the conference.

What we learned

▶ No new tight ends were added to the group after Garrett Miller suffered a season-ending knee injury Monday. Payne Durham remains No. 1, followed by Paul Piferi. Buechel and Max Klare rounded out the tight ends Tuesday. Two other tight ends – Charlie Kenrich and Drew Biber – remain sidelined.

▶ Although a walk-on, running back Devin Mockobee is going to be part of the mix. In what capacity remains to be seen, but assistant Chris Barclay called the Boonville graduate a “pleasant surprise.”

It’s a crowded backfield and Mockobee is carving out his spot.

“I knew he would be good in time but his progress to this point in camp has been remarkable, to say the least,” Barclay said. “It’s got the defense talking. There’s a lot of guys like, ‘Coach, every day we have a hard time corralling him.' He’s twitchy. He’s faster than you think and he’s slippery. He’s like trying to tackle an eel. It’s hard to get a grasp on him. He’s going to play for us.”

What to watch for

The next practice is Thursday, another workout in full pads. The Boilermakers will be in shells (shoulder pads) for the final open practice before Saturday’s closed scrimmage.

Mike Carmin covers Purdue sports for the Journal & Courier and USA Today Network. Email mcarmin@gannett.com and follow on Twitter and Instagram @carmin_jc

