24-year-old, shot 3 times in May robbery, expected to leave hospital this week

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — After a half-dozen surgeries and three months of recovery from gunshot wounds during a robbery, Dakotah Earley is expected to leave Illinois Masonic Hospital this week.

His mother, Joy Dobbs, wrote on Twitter that she can’t wait to get her son home.

“He’s been through so much and [is] taking it like a rockstar,” she tweeted.

When Earley leaves the hospital, he will be without a part of his left leg and will have marked a birthday.

Since the now-24-year-old was shot three times during a robbery in Lincoln Park on May 6, Earley has had an amputation, was in a coma, and was on life support.

The culinary student recently told his mother what he’s been craving in another social media post.

“A cheeseteak," Earley told his mom.

Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old from Oak Park in the attempted murder of Earley and four other robberies.

