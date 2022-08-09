ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oops! Construction crew allegedly removes roof from wrong house

By Joe Hiti
 2 days ago

One Kansas homeowner said he received a shock when a crew of contractors tore the home's entire roof off before realizing they were at the wrong place.

The incident happened in Overland Park on Tuesday, and Steve Kornspan, the man who owns the home, shared on social media that he thinks the workers abruptly up and left after "they realized it was the wrong house."

Wanting to find out what happened -- as one would do when their roof is suddenly gone -- Kornspan took to Facebook to see if he could find if anyone near him were getting work done on their homes.

Then he contacted the local authorities. Officer John Lacy of the Overland Park Police Department shared with McClatchy News that they were looking at what happened as a "civil matter."

"We're not looking at this as a criminal matter because this was a mistake that they made," Lacy said. "They were supposed to get another home and were supposed to rip up that roof, but they got the addresses switched."

Nonetheless, the contractor whose crew did the damage reached out to Kornspan to get everything squared away.

Sharing an update on social media, Kornspan later said the roofer apologized, and said he would drop off a check for a new roof and would have another company put on for him.

"He sounds very sincere and upset that his people did not tell him of the mistake," Kornspan wrote on Facebook.

