Tony Dungy: Matt Ryan is bringing everything together for the Colts

Often, the terminology “a quarterback away” is not really representative of how many pieces are remaining for a team to become a legitimate contender.

In the case of the Indianapolis Colts, that saying might actually be true.

The Colts last season missed the playoffs in large part because of Carson Wentz’ missteps throughout the season. Indianapolis’ roster the last few years, especially in 2021, has not been terrible, but the revolving door of quarterbacks – from Wentz to Jacoby Brissett -- since Andrew Luck retired simply haven't gotten the job done.

Matt Ryan was brought in to stabilize that, joining the Colts this offseason after spending the entirety of his career with the Atlanta Falcons. He’ll now be tasked with getting the Colts to finally realize their potential.

Former Colts coach Tony Dungy stays in touch with people in the building, and the reviews early on in training camp apparently are positive.

“Matt, if he can be the general for them, they’ve got a lot of pieces to the puzzle," Dungy said on CBS Sports Radio's "The Zach Gelb Show". "They’ve got a very good offensive line, they’ve got a great running back, they take the ball away on defense and they hustle. They’ve got a lot of pieces to the puzzle there, and they just need that guy who is going to bring everything together. From what I’ve heard, talking to my friends still in Indy, Matt has done that. He’s come in and taken the reins of the team, so to speak.”

That comes as little surprise, as Ryan has been one of the most well-respected quarterbacks in the game. That’s no accident.

It’s been tough sledding for the Colts the last few years, while Ryan is still looking for a Super Bowl ring that has thus far eluded him in his career. Clearly, the two sides needed each other.

