ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 moves into its next phase with the start of live shows

By Stephanie Thompson
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30LkbB_0hAsNlZY00

(NBC) — “America’s Got Talent” moves into its next phase Tuesday with the start of its live shows.

Spots for performers in next month’s finale will be on the line as the competition continues, and usually, by the time the “AGT” live shows start, judge Howie Mandel has a pretty good hunch about who will wind up winning. However, this season it was a tougher call.

“In my mind, there are six different acts that are worthy and could possibly win,” said Mandel.

Part of that is because everyone has only performed once so far. The Golden Buzzer acts made an early impact, but they face the challenge of topping themselves and doing it live.

“Each and every one of these people acts as a hope and has a dream,” said Mandel. “So when you talk about pressure, there isn’t even a word to describe what they must be feeling.”

‘Love you so much’: John Travolta pays tribute to friend Olivia Newton-John

Eleven acts will perform each of the next five weeks on the same Pasadena stage where they auditioned, but just two acts will advance each week to next month’s finals. And America will choose them all.

“Anytime I can hand off the responsibility of somebody else saying, ‘No,’ I’m thrilled,” said Mandel.

And Mandel is hoping there are more thrills to come starting Tuesday.

“There’s only one, one act, one million dollars that will go on and perform in Vegas, and America this is going to be your toughest year yet,” he said.

The performers will be aiming to make that choice as tough as possible.

Watch “America’s Got Talent” Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m., and it is followed both nights by the return of “Password,” with Jimmy Fallon and host Keke Palmer. “Password” debuts tonight at 10 p.m.

About “America’s Got Talent”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rV0lB_0hAsNlZY00

“Americas Got Talent,” judges include Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is the show’s host.

‘Lucky to be alive’: Ashton Kutcher opens up about rare autoimmune disorder

Undiscovered talent of all ages — singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists and more — appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. With the guidance of the show’s host, the audience learns the backstories of these amazing people as they strive to make it to the finale, where one talented performer wins a life-changing $1 million prize.

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Simon Cowell
Person
Keke Palmer
Person
John Travolta
Taste of Country

Drake Milligan’s ‘America’s Got Talent’ Fate Revealed

On Wednesday night (Aug. 10), Drake Milligan learned if he'll be headed to the finals of America's Got Talent. The AGT judging panel praised him after his performance of "Kiss Goodbye All Night" on Tuesday, with used-to-be curmudgeon Simon Cowell going as far as to call him the best of the night. Ultimately it wasn't their call, however — it was up to America's Got Talent viewers to decide which two finalists would move on to the finals.
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+

Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" is coming soon to Disney+. The hit reality competition show will premiere on Sept. 19, Disney+ announced Wednesday. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be moving to Disney+ after airing on ABC for 30 seasons. The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#United States#Got Talent#Nexstar#Reality Tv#Nbc
Road & Track

Street Outlaws Star Ryan Fellows Killed While Filming Race in 240Z

A presenter and commentator for Discovery's Street Outlaws: Fastest in America was killed while racing his Datsun 240Z for the show on Sunday morning. Ryan Fellows, 41, was competing in an event outside of Las Vegas when he lost control of his turbocharged V-8-powered 240 and crashed. Fellows was participating in the eighth of nine planned races that evening. His car rolled and caught fire, with onlookers unable to get him out of the wreckage, TMZ reports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WDTN

Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge

OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
WDTN

1980 cold case murder solved in Upper Arlington, thanks to DNA

The case dates back to June 3, 1980, when 8-year-old Asenath Dukat's body was found in a creek bed at First Community Village. Upper Arlington Police Chief Steve Farmer said biological material from Dukat's autopsy sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation laboratory actually found a DNA match in 2008.
WDTN

Richmond community devastated; shows support for Officer Burton

RICHMOND, Indiana (WDTN) — The Richmond community and police department have been placing Officer Seara Burton signs all over the downtown area. Many local businesses have started hanging blue flags, a sign of support during this difficult time. Less than 24 hours after the officer-involved shooting that left Burton in critical condition. Whitewater Valley Rehabilitation […]
RICHMOND, IN
WDTN

Indiana officer shot in critical condition; suspect ID’d

RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – An officer is in critical condition after being shot by a suspect during a traffic stop in Indiana Wednesday. Police identified the officer shot as 28-year-old Seara Burton with the Richmond Police Department. According to Sergeant Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police (ISP), the shooting happened around 6:44 p.m. near north […]
RICHMOND, IN
TVLine

Dancing With the Stars to Air Without Commercials Upon Disney+ Launch

A longtime staple of Dancing With the Stars‘ live broadcasts will be missing when the show debuts on Disney+: the ad breaks. TVLine has learned exclusively that Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. The news comes one day after Disney+ announced the rollout of its tiered subscription prices; the streamer’s ad-supported tier, which will be known as Disney+ Basic, won’t launch until Thursday, Dec. 8, which is about two weeks after Dancing With the Stars‘ fall cycles typically end. As for whether the already-announced Season 32 of Dancing will also stream ad-free,...
TV SHOWS
WDTN

WDTN

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy