Idaho State

ID Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ These Idaho lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

5 Star Draw

01-06-11-29-32

(one, six, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $519,000

Idaho Cash

02-15-26-29-40

(two, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $64,800

Lucky For Life

21-37-42-46-47, Lucky Ball: 12

(twenty-one, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-six, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: twelve)

Mega Millions

01-08-10-25-32, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3

(one, eight, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $65,000,000

Pick 3 Day

3-7-4

(three, seven, four)

Pick 3 Night

4-8-1

(four, eight, one)

Pick 4 Day

4-3-3-0

(four, three, three, zero)

Pick 4 Night

6-3-7-5

(six, three, seven, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 35,000,000

Weekly Grand

02-12-16-24-28

(two, twelve, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight)

